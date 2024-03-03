Certain A Shares of JHT Design Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024.

Certain A Shares of JHT Design Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 24-FEB-2023 to 3-MAR-2024.



Details:

The actual controllers Cui Xuefeng and Long Bo promise that within 36 months from the date when the company's stock is listed, do not transfer or entrust others to manage the shares that have been issued before the company's IPO directly or indirectly held by the company, nor allow the company to repurchase the shares directly or indirectly held by the company Shares issued prior to a company's initial public offering.



Commitment of the enterprise shareholder Nantong Huahong Investment Co., Ltd. that within 36 months from the date of listing of the company's stock, the company shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the shares issued before the company's initial public offering held directly or indirectly by the company, nor shall the company repurchase the shares directly or indirectly held by the company. Shares that have been issued before a company's initial public offering.



The commitments of the corporate shareholders Shanghai Xunuo Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership) and Shanghai Juyuan Juxin Integrated Circuit Industry Equity Investment Fund Center (Limited Partnership) that within 12 months from the date of listing of the company's stock, the company shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the shares issued before the company's IPO directly or indirectly held by the company, nor shall the company repurchase the shares directly or indirectly held by the company. Shares that have been issued before a company's initial public offering.



Commitments of Gao Qiaozhen and Chen Jiayu, natural person shareholders that within 12 months from the date of listing of the company's stock, do not transfer or entrust others to manage the shares issued before the company's initial public offering that I directly or indirectly hold, nor allow the company to repurchase the shares directly or indirectly held by prior to the company's IPO.



Shanghai Jinpu Emerging Industry Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), Nanjing Jinpu Xinchao Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shanghai Huifu Internet Financial Information Service Venture Capital, and Shanghai Jinpu Emerging Industry Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership) who acquired the company's shares within 12 months before the declaration Center (Limited Partnership) committed that the newly acquired company shares within 12 months before the company submits its initial public offering and listing application shall not be transferred or entrusted to others to manage the company directly or indirectly within 36 months from the date the company acquires the company's shares. The company's shares held by the company will not be repurchased by the company directly or indirectly held by the company.



The natural person shareholders Yang Yongxing, Qin Weihui, Du Minfeng, Yu Huili, Zhang Jiyue and Bao Guijun who acquired the company's shares within 12 months before the declaration promise to not transfer or entrust others to manage the company's shares I have acquired directly or indirectly within 36 months from the date I acquire the company's shares within 12 months before the company submits the IPO and listing application. The company's shares, nor the company's repurchase of the company's shares directly or indirectly held by the person.



Commitment of Tianjin Boxin Management Consulting Partnership (Limited Partnership), the shareholder of the company's employee shareholding platform that within 36 months from the date of listing of the company's stock, the company shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the shares issued before the company's initial public offering held directly or indirectly by the company, nor shall the company repurchase the shares directly or indirectly held by the company. Shares that have been issued before a company's initial public offering.



Director Qiu Wei who indirectly holds shares in the company; senior executives Liu Hailong and Xie Zhongquan promised that within 36 months from the date when the company's stock is listed, do not transfer or entrust others to manage the shares that have been issued before the company's IPO directly or indirectly held by the company, nor allow the company to repurchase the shares directly or indirectly held by the company Shares issued prior to a company's initial public offering.



The supervisors Song Huijiang, Wang Cheng and Liu Shanxia who indirectly hold the shares of the company promised that within 36 months from the date when the company's stock is listed, do not transfer or entrust others to manage the shares that have been issued before the company's IPO directly or indirectly held by the company, nor allow the company to repurchase the shares directly or indirectly held by the company Shares issued prior to a company's initial public offering.