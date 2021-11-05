Announcement of new endorsements/guarantees for subsidiaries reaches 20% or more of net worth & NT$30 million or more and 5% or more of net worth

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:TSP (2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees: Subsidiary (3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):2,343,545 (4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):532,494 (5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):386,487 (6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):918,981 (7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD):532,494 (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: To meet business demands, intends to apply to financial institutions for loans. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD):579,903 (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-33,377 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1)Condition:Maturity date for contracts with the banks & repayment of loans (2)Date:Maturity date for contracts with the banks & repayment of loans 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 2,343,545 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):918,981 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:39.21% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements:39.21% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None