Announcement of new endorsements/guarantees for subsidiaries reaches 20% or more of net worth & NT$30 million or more and 5% or more of net worth
11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2021/11/05
Time of announcement
15:46:03
Subject
Announcement of new endorsements/guarantees for
subsidiaries reaches 20% or more of net worth & NT$30
million or more and 5% or more of net worth
Date of events
2021/11/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 22
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:TSP
(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees:
Subsidiary
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):2,343,545
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):532,494
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):386,487
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):918,981
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
were made (thousand NTD):532,494
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: To meet
business demands, intends to apply to financial institutions for loans.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD):579,903
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-33,377
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1)Condition:Maturity date for contracts with the banks & repayment of loans
(2)Date:Maturity date for contracts with the banks & repayment of loans
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
2,343,545
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):918,981
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:39.21%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial
statements:39.21%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Gamma Optical Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:02:07 UTC.