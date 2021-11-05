Log in
Announcement of the member of the Company's 5th Compensation Committee

11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 15:49:59
Subject 
 Announcement of the member of the Company��s 5th
Compensation Committee
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/05
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Hau-Min Chu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chair Professor of Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health
5.Name of the new position holder:Cin-Jhou Syu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent director of ALLIED CIRCUIT CO.,LTD. and
SOUTH CHINA INSURANCE CO., LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2019/06/05 to 2022/05/27
10.Effective date of the new member:2021/11/05
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Gamma Optical Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 429 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2020 724 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 439 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 5,85%
Capitalization 6 665 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 083
Free-Float 55,8%
Managers and Directors
Shuo Tsan Chen Chairman & General Manager
Ai Hui Ko COO, Head-Finance & Accounting & Deputy GM
Hao Min Chu Independent Director
Chien Yang Li Independent Director
Ching Sen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JIA WEI LIFESTYLE, INC.-19.02%239
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-28.16%74 883
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-9.07%36 172
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-41.20%31 096
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.116.18%17 068
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION20.88%13 246