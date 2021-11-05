Announcement of the member of the Company's 5th Compensation Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/05 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Hau-Min Chu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chair Professor of Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health 5.Name of the new position holder:Cin-Jhou Syu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent director of ALLIED CIRCUIT CO.,LTD. and SOUTH CHINA INSURANCE CO., LTD. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2019/06/05 to 2022/05/27 10.Effective date of the new member:2021/11/05 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None