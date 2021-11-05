Announcement of the member of the Company's 5th Compensation Committee
11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Provided by: Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2021/11/05
Time of announcement
15:49:59
Subject
Announcement of the member of the Company��s 5th
Compensation Committee
Date of events
2021/11/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/05
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Hau-Min Chu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chair Professor of Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health
5.Name of the new position holder:Cin-Jhou Syu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent director of ALLIED CIRCUIT CO.,LTD. and
SOUTH CHINA INSURANCE CO., LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2019/06/05 to 2022/05/27
10.Effective date of the new member:2021/11/05
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
