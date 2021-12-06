Jia Wei Lifestyle : will attend investor conferences held by MasterLink Securities.
12/06/2021 | 03:22am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc.
Date of announcement
2021/12/06
Time of announcement
15:57:39
Subject
Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc. will attend investor
conferences held by MasterLink Securities.
Date of events
2021/12/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Taipei New Horizon
6F, No.88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei, Taiwan.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc. will attend investor conferences
held by MasterLink Securities to describe the company's
operating conditions and financial status.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
