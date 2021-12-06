Jia Wei Lifestyle : will attend investor conferences held by MasterLink Securities.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/14 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Taipei New Horizon 6F, No.88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei, Taiwan. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc. will attend investor conferences held by MasterLink Securities to describe the company's operating conditions and financial status. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.