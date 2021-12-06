Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3557   TW0003557005

JIA WEI LIFESTYLE, INC.

(3557)
Summary 
Summary

Jia Wei Lifestyle : will attend investor conferences held by MasterLink Securities.

12/06/2021 | 03:22am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/06 Time of announcement 15:57:39
Subject 
 Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc. will attend investor
conferences held by MasterLink Securities.
Date of events 2021/12/14 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Taipei New Horizon
6F, No.88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei, Taiwan.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc. will attend investor conferences
held by MasterLink Securities to describe the company's
operating conditions and financial status.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Financials
Sales 2020 4 429 M 160 M 160 M
Net income 2020 724 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 439 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 5,85%
Capitalization 6 360 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 083
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart JIA WEI LIFESTYLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Jia Wei Lifestyle, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIA WEI LIFESTYLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shuo Tsan Chen Chairman & General Manager
Ai Hui Ko COO, Head-Finance & Accounting & Deputy GM
Hao Min Chu Independent Director
Chien Yang Li Independent Director
Ching Sen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JIA WEI LIFESTYLE, INC.-22.73%229
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-31.78%72 325
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-1.57%39 716
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-43.53%29 564
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.83.64%14 578
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION19.88%13 548