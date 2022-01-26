Log in
    000550   CNE000000CV8

JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD.

(000550)
Ford, Jiangling form China joint venture to sell SUVs, vans

01/26/2022 | 03:24pm EST
(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and longtime Chinese partner Jiangling Motors Corp have formed a joint venture aimed at strengthening Ford's sales efforts and reach in China, the companies said Wednesday.

Jiangling Ford Automobile Technology (Shanghai) Co aims to sell Ford passenger vehicles -- mainly SUVs and vans -- built by JMC through a network of 181 showrooms in major Chinese cities.

The portfolio includes the recently launched Ford Equator Sport, a five-passenger mid-size SUV with such features as advanced driver assist, a Tencent infotainment system and mobile device interface and wireless over-the-air software updates.

Other Ford models to be sold through the new JV are the Territory, Everest, Equator and Tourneo.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Paul Lienert


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.65% 19.9 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD. 1.15% 15.89 End-of-day quote.-2.58%
JMC CORPORATION 0.92% 549 Delayed Quote.15.99%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.46% 473.6 End-of-day quote.3.68%
