  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Jiangling Motors Corporation, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000550   CNE000000CV8

JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD.

(000550)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Nissan-backed Chinese startup WeRide develops self-driving vans

09/09/2021 | 02:40am EDT
People walk past a WeRide autonomous driving robobus near its office in Guangzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving startup, said on Thursday that it would start developing self-driving vans for urban logistics service, with automaker JMC and delivery firm ZTO Express.

The Guangzhou-based startup, led by founder Tony Han, is pursuing what is known in the auto industry as a level 4 autonomous standard, in which the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving in most circumstances with no human intervention.

WeRide is currently testing autonomous passenger cars and mini-buses.

Backed by Nissan Motor, WeRide said in a statement that it would jointly develop self-driving vans with JMC, in which Ford Motor has a stake, and ZTO. A pilot test will take place near the airport in Guangzhou city.

Automakers and technology firms are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many consider the future of mobility.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD. -0.15% 19.63 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
JMC CORPORATION 0.30% 679 End-of-day quote.-11.24%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.38% 588.4 End-of-day quote.5.07%
Financials
Sales 2020 31 400 M 4 861 M 4 861 M
Net income 2020 481 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net cash 2020 8 314 M 1 287 M 1 287 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 12 734 M 1 971 M 1 971 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 14 788
Free-Float 25,0%
Jiangling Motors Corporation, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,63 CNY
Average target price 22,67 CNY
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wong Manto President & Director
Weihua Li Chief Financial Officer
Tian Gao Qiu Chairman
Hu Xiao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xian Jun Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD.-4.89%1 971
BYD COMPANY LIMITED32.68%111 984
STELLANTIS N.V.13.22%61 415
FERRARI N.V.-4.44%40 423
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.69%37 351
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-11.35%27 756