China finds coronavirus on frozen beef, tripe from various countries

JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(002091)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/13
6.8 CNY   +3.19%
11/14/2020 | 11:14pm EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - The eastern Chinese city of Jinan said it has found the new coronavirus on beef and tripe, and on packaging for these products, from Brazil, New Zealand and Bolivia as China ramps up testing on frozen foods.

The importers were a unit of Guotai International Group and Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade, the Jinan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement on its website late on Saturday.

The entry ports were Shanghai's Yangshan port customs and outer port customs, it said. The statement from the city in Shandong province did not name the companies that shipped the products.

More than 7,500 people who may have had contact with the contaminated products and other related personnel have tested negative for the virus that causes COVID-19, it said.

Chinese authorities last week found the coronavirus on the packaging of Saudi shrimp in Lanzhou city, Brazilian beef in Wuhan city and Argentinian beef in Shandong and Jiangsu provinces.

China is the world's top beef buyer and Brazil and Argentina its largest suppliers.

Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province in central China, detected coronavirus on the outer packaging of frozen pork from Argentina on Friday, local authorities said in a statement late on Saturday on the social media platform WeChat.

The samples that tested positive came from a 24-tonne batch of frozen pork that was sent from a cold storage facility in Qingdao port to a warehouse for a market in Zhengzhou city.

The batch was found to be contaminated during a screening before the goods could enter the warehouse, the government said.

The World Health Organization says the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low, but China has repeatedly sounded alarms after detecting the virus on imported food products, triggering disruptive import bans.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh and Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.54% 94.37 Delayed Quote.39.83%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.33% 6.4587 Delayed Quote.42.87%
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD. 3.19% 6.8 End-of-day quote.-1.02%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 79.74 Delayed Quote.32.81%
Financials
Sales 2020 34 167 M 5 174 M 5 174 M
Net income 2020 806 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 10 632 M 1 609 M 1 610 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 15 353
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jiangsu Guotai International Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,00 CNY
Last Close Price 6,80 CNY
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiu Bin Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xiao Dong Chen President & Director
Zi Yan Zhang Chairman
Bin Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ning Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.02%1 609
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.71.24%6 492
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.25.15%5 255
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.3.85%4 027
TEIJIN LIMITED-11.39%3 324
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-9.64%2 359
