New Zealand says it has not been notified by Chinese authorities about COVID-19 in its meat

WELLINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Monday it
had not been notified of any issues with its frozen meat exports
after Chinese authorities said the coronavirus was found in its
beef products.
The Chinese city of Jinan said over the weekend it had found
COVID-19 in beef and tripe, and on their packaging, from Brazil,
Bolivia and New Zealand, while two other provincial capitals
detected it on packaging on pork from Argentina.
"New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the
Chinese authorities," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade
said in a statement.
"New Zealand officials are working now to ascertain the
origin and veracity of these reports."
Authorities in Jinan, capital of eastern China's Shandong
province, said the goods involved were imported by a unit of
Guotai International Group, and Shanghai Zhongli
Development Trade. They entered through ports in Shanghai, they
said.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an interview on state
broadcaster TVNZ on Monday that she had been advised it was not
New Zealand's beef that had COVID-19 in it.
"We've been advised it's Argentinian beef, so we are just
trying to get to the bottom of what's being reported there,"
Ardern said.
China, the world's top beef buyer, found the coronavirus
last week on the packaging of Argentine beef in Shandong and
Jiangsu, and on the packaging of Brazilian beef in Wuhan.
China has ramped up testing on frozen foods after detecting
the virus in imported products, triggering import bans, even
though the World Health Organization has said the risk of
catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low.
