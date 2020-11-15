Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Jiangsu Guotai International Group Co., Ltd.    002091   CNE000001PN5

JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(002091)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand says it has not been notified by Chinese authorities about COVID-19 in its meat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/15/2020 | 04:14pm EST

WELLINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Monday it had not been notified of any issues with its frozen meat exports after Chinese authorities said the coronavirus was found in its beef products.

The Chinese city of Jinan said over the weekend it had found COVID-19 in beef and tripe, and on their packaging, from Brazil, Bolivia and New Zealand, while two other provincial capitals detected it on packaging on pork from Argentina.

"New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement.

"New Zealand officials are working now to ascertain the origin and veracity of these reports."

Authorities in Jinan, capital of eastern China's Shandong province, said the goods involved were imported by a unit of Guotai International Group, and Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade. They entered through ports in Shanghai, they said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an interview on state broadcaster TVNZ on Monday that she had been advised it was not New Zealand's beef that had COVID-19 in it.

"We've been advised it's Argentinian beef, so we are just trying to get to the bottom of what's being reported there," Ardern said.

China, the world's top beef buyer, found the coronavirus last week on the packaging of Argentine beef in Shandong and Jiangsu, and on the packaging of Brazilian beef in Wuhan.

China has ramped up testing on frozen foods after detecting the virus in imported products, triggering import bans, even though the World Health Organization has said the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.07% 94.4342 Delayed Quote.39.83%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.07% 6.4631 Delayed Quote.42.87%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.78% 137.575 End-of-day quote.-3.61%
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD. 3.19% 6.8 End-of-day quote.-1.02%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.67% 110.1 End-of-day quote.-10.20%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 79.74 Delayed Quote.32.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
04:14pNew Zealand says it has not been notified by Chinese authorities about COVID-..
RE
07:41aChina finds coronavirus on frozen meat, packaging from Latin America, New Zea..
RE
11/14China finds coronavirus on frozen beef, tripe from various countries
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34 167 M 5 174 M 5 174 M
Net income 2020 806 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 10 632 M 1 609 M 1 610 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 15 353
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jiangsu Guotai International Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,00 CNY
Last Close Price 6,80 CNY
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiu Bin Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xiao Dong Chen President & Director
Zi Yan Zhang Chairman
Bin Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ning Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.02%1 609
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.71.24%6 492
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.25.15%5 255
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.3.85%4 027
TEIJIN LIMITED-11.39%3 324
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-9.64%2 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group