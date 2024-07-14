Certain A Shares of Jiangsu HSC New Energy Materials Co.,LTD. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024.

These A Shares will be under lockup for 739 days starting from 6-JUL-2022 to 14-JUL-2024.



Details:

Controlling shareholder, actual controller, and Chairman of the Board of Directors: Shen Jinliang; Controlling shareholder, actual controller, Director, and General Manager: Shen Ming; Person acting in concert with controlling shareholders, actual controllers, Director, and Senior Management: Li Weifeng and Person acting in concert with controlling shareholders, actual controllers, Director: Lin Gang committed that within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.

Persons acting in concert with controlling shareholders, actual controllers: Zhang Xuemei, Shen Gang, Yuan Xuan, Yuan Yang and Persons acting in concert with controlling shareholders, actual controllers, shareholders: Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone Huaying No. 2 Management Consulting Partnership (Limited Partnership), Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone Huaying No. 3 Management Consulting Partnership (Limited Partnership) committed that within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.

Close relatives of controlling shareholders and actual controllers, shareholders: Shen Yinliang, Zhu Jieyuan committed that within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.

Person acting in concert with controlling shareholders, actual controllers, Core technician: Zhang Xianlin committed that within 4 years from the date of expiry of the lockup period of the shares issued by the issuer before the IPO, the number of shares issued before the initial public offering that are transferred each year may not exceed 25% of the total number of pre-IPO shares held at the time of listing, and share reduction ratio may be used cumulatively. May not transfer shares held within 6 months of resignation. Within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.

Shareholder, Supervisor, Core technician: Yang Zhiyong committed that within 4 years from the date of expiry of the lockup period of the shares issued by the issuer before the IPO, the number of shares issued before the initial public offering that are transferred each year may not exceed 25% of the total number of pre-IPO shares held at the time of listing, and share reduction ratio may be used cumulatively. Within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.

Director: Zhao Jiaming; Shareholder and Supervisor: Zhang Liya; Chairman of the Board of Supervisors: Zhou Chao; Senior Management: Huang Jiang and Shareholder and Senior Management: Ren Guoping committed that within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.

Shareholders: Xu Meilan, Gu Jianwei, Yu Huiqi, Xu Zhimin, Shen Qiang, Wan Baopo, Sun Changbiao, Wu Jinchu, Xu Jinlai, Zhangjiagang Jinnonglian Industrial Co., Ltd., Zhangjiagang Dongjin Industrial Co., Ltd., Suzhou Dunxing Value No. 2 Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Suzhou Dunxing Value No. 3 Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Suzhou Dunxing Value Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership), Suzhou Huizhang Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Changzhou Zhongding Tiansheng Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) committed that within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.

Shareholders: Jiangyin Yida High-tech Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Taizhou Transformation Upgrade Industry Investment Fund (Limited Partnership), Zhangjiagang Houen Enterprise Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Suzhou Dunxing Jucai Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Chuangqi Kaiying Business Consulting Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), BYD Company Limited committed that within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the issuer?s shares held are those that completed share transfer within 12 months before the declaration, the issuer shares held as holders of new shares will be locked for 3 years from the date of acquisition.

Shareholder: Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone Zhihui Venture Capital Co., Ltd. committed that within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the issuer?s shares held belong to capital increase and share expansion within 12 months before the declaration, the issuer shares held as holders of new shares will be locked for 3 years from the date when the issuer completes the registration procedures for industrial and commercial change of capital increase and share expansion.

712,249 shares, accounting for 2.54% of the public offering for 12 months from the listing date & 840,000 shares for 24 months from the listing date.