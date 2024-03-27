Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Rongsheng Biotech Co.,Ltd. successfully held a signing and project launch meeting for new adjuvant vaccine research and development project in Shanghai. At the meeting, the two parties signed a strategic cooperation agreement on the new adjuvant vaccine project and discussed in depth the details of project advancement. According to the terms of the agreement, the two parties will jointly develop new adjuvant vaccines.

Recbio will provide its new adjuvant independently developed based on the new adjuvant technology platform, and Rongsheng Biotech will provide its independently designed viral antigen. This project will empower existing Rongsheng Biotech vaccines under development with new adjuvants to improve immunogenicity and optimize the vaccination program.