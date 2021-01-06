Jiangsu Shagang : China's Shagang Group will consider bringing in strategic investors to Global Switch
01/06/2021 | 05:41am EST
(Reuters) - Chinese steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang Group has no plans to sell its entire stake in British-based data centre operator Global Switch but will consider bringing in international strategic investors to the company.
Jiangsu Shagang Co Ltd, the listed arm of Shagang Group, announced the decision on the interactive platform run by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)