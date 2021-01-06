Log in
JIANGSU SHAGANG CO. LTD.

(002075)
Jiangsu Shagang : China's Shagang Group will consider bringing in strategic investors to Global Switch

01/06/2021
(Reuters) - Chinese steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang Group has no plans to sell its entire stake in British-based data centre operator Global Switch but will consider bringing in international strategic investors to the company.

Jiangsu Shagang Co Ltd, the listed arm of Shagang Group, announced the decision on the interactive platform run by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JIANGSU SHAGANG CO. LTD. -2.14% 10.52 End-of-day quote.-4.10%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -0.03% 2534.0761 Real-time Quote.2.46%
Financials
Sales 2019 13 475 M 2 086 M 2 086 M
Net income 2019 529 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
Net cash 2019 3 560 M 551 M 551 M
P/E ratio 2019 26,0x
Yield 2019 1,61%
Capitalization 23 079 M 3 574 M 3 573 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 508
Free-Float 54,4%
