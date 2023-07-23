Certain A Shares of Jiangsu ToLand Alloy Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023.

Certain A Shares of Jiangsu ToLand Alloy Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1102 days starting from 16-JUL-2020 to 23-JUL-2023.



Details:

The company?s holding shareholders and actual controllers Wan Baifang and Wan Jinyi, person acting in concert Danyang Lifeng Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), and affiliate Xue Qingping committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The company?s directors and senior management Yuan Suojun, Wan Jie, Li Hongdong, Zhang Jianguo, and Wang Lintao, Supervisor Zhang Tao, Chen Jianping, Chen Jie, Danyang Shengyu Equity Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Danyang Lisong Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) , Zhu Haizhong, Zhu Weiqiang, Wu Jiangwei, Wu Xiaozhen, Ji Weimin, Lu Zhaolin, Tang Yu, Zhang Caibin, Jiang Haihua, Liu Daihua not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.