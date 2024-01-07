Certain A Shares of Jiangsu Yahong Meditech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024.

January 06, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Jiangsu Yahong Meditech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 739 days starting from 29-DEC-2021 to 7-JAN-2024.



Details:

The issuer?s controlling shareholder and actual controller Pan Ke made the commitment that Within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



Pan-Scientific Holdings Co., Ltd. , a company controlled by PAN KE, has made the following commitments regarding the issuer's share lock-up that within 36 months from the date of this issuance and listing, they shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the issuer?s shares that they have directly or indirectly held before this issuance and listing, nor shall they propose that the issuer repurchase such shares.



The issuer?s employee shareholding platforms Taizhou Donghong Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership) and Taizhou Yahong Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership) have made commitment that within 36 months from the date of this issuance and listing, they shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the issuer?s shares that they have directly or indirectly held before this issuance and listing, nor shall they propose that the issuer repurchase such shares.



The shareholders Nanjing Ruike Enterprise Management Consulting Partnership, QM139 Limited, Shanghai Yaocui Investment Center, Ningbo Hanhai Qianyuan Equity Investment Fund Partnership, Kunshan Yuancun Investment Partnership, Xiamen C&D Emerging Industries Equity Investment No. 7 Partnership, Hangzhou Tiger Equity Investment Partnership, Guolian Kejin (Pingtan) Equity Investment Partnership, Jiaxing Shangqiqi Hengxin Investment Partnership, Wuhu Yingpeng Investment Center, Foshan Yuechan Equity Investment Partnership, Chengdu Boyuan Jiayu Venture Capital Partnership, Ningbo Zhier Venture Capital Partnership, Nantong Changtao Yueyin Equity Investment Partnership, Shenzhen Qinzhi Kangyuan Venture Capital Partnership, Taizhou Oriental China Medical City Holding Group Co., Ltd., Taizhou Huacheng Medical Investment Group Co., Ltd., China Finance (Ningbo) Industrial Equity Investment Fund Partnership, Qingdao Yingke Huafu Venture Capital Partnership, Wang Qinghua, Shenzhen Gangyue Technology Investment Partnership, Haining Yingxin Innovation Equity Investment Partnership, Zibo Shengshi No. 9 Venture Capital Partnership, Ningbo Meishan Free Trade Port Zone Haoyi Enterprise Management Partnership and Yao Jianqin have committed that within 12 months from the date of this issuance and listing, they shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the issuer?s shares that they have directly or indirectly held before this issuance and listing, nor shall they propose that the issuer repurchase such shares.



The issuer?s new shareholder, Qian Haifa, has made the commitment regarding the issuer?s share lock-up that within 36 months from the date of this issuance and listing, they shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the issuer?s shares that they have directly or indirectly held before this issuance and listing, nor shall they propose that the issuer repurchase such shares.



Shareholders Beijing Longpan Healthcare Investment Center, SME Development Fund, Hangzhou Kaitai, Tibet Hongling Venture Capital Center, Beijing Kaiyuan Hongdao Venture Capital Center, Ningbo Yanyuan Innovation Venture Capital Partnership, Fu Qiushi, ZHUANG CHENGFENG JOHN, Ningbo Yanyuan Yao Shang Chanrong Equity Investment Partnership, Zhao Dan, Beijing Zhongguancun Development Qihang Industry Investment Fund, Shenzhen Yifeng Phase 9 Venture Capital Center, Xiamen Jinyuan Kaitai Zhanhong Healthy Growth Venture Capital Partnership, Praized Resources Holdings Limited and Shanghai Taiyi Venture Capital Partnership have committed that within 12 months from the date of this issuance and listing, they shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the issuer?s shares that they have directly or indirectly held before this issuance and listing, nor shall they propose that the issuer repurchase such shares.



The issuer's directors, senior management and supervisors have committed that within 12 months from the date of this issuance and listing, they shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the issuer?s shares that they have directly or indirectly held before this issuance and listing, nor shall they propose that the issuer repurchase such shares. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



The strategic investor CITIC Securities Investment Limited were allotted 3,300,000 shares and CNY 75,834,000 for 24 months.