Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co., Ltd.(XSEC:000961) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co., Ltd.
Equities
000961
CNE0000011P7
Real Estate Development & Operations
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.65 CNY
|-4.41%
|-9.72%
|-50.00%
|12:00am
|CI
|Apr. 29
|Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-50.00%
|344M
|+40.41%
|29.66B
|-11.60%
|27.69B
|+7.14%
|27.57B
|+20.90%
|26.07B
|+49.25%
|24.02B
|+10.47%
|21.83B
|-1.52%
|18.77B
|+28.90%
|16.76B
|-13.39%
|15.28B
