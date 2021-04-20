Jiangxi Bank : NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS
04/20/2021 | 07:47am EDT
JIANGXI BANK CO., LTD.*
江西 銀行股份有 限公司 *
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1916)
NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 First Class Meeting of H Shareholders (the "Class Meeting of H Shareholders") of Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") will be held on May 21, 2021 (Friday) immediately following the completion of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the 2021 First Class Meeting of Domestic Shareholders of the Bank or any adjournment thereof at Meeting Room, 3/F, Jiangxi Bank Tower, No. 699 Financial Street, Honggutan New District, Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, the PRC, to consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. to consider and approve the engagement of convertible negotiated deposit business to replenish additional tier-one capital
By Order of the Board
Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd.*
CHEN Xiaoming
Chairman
Nanchang, the PRC, April 21, 2021
As of the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Bank comprises Mr. CHEN Xiaoming, Mr. LUO Yan and Mr. XU Jihong as executive directors; Mr. QUE Yong, Mr. LI Zhanrong, Mr. LIU Sanglin, Mr. DENG Jianxin and Ms. ZHUO Liping as non-executive directors; and Ms. ZHANG Rui, Ms. ZHANG Wangxia, Mr. WONG Hin Wing and Ms. WANG Yun as independent non-executive directors.
Notes:
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"), all resolutions proposed at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders will be voted by poll (except for the resolutions concerning relevant procedures or administrative matters which the chairman decides to permit the vote by a show of hands). The voting results will be published on both the websites of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.jx-bank.com) in accordance with the Listing Rules.
CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND THE ELIGIBILITY FOR ATTENDING AND VOTING AT THE CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS
In order to determine the list of Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders, the Bank's register of members will be closed from April 21, 2021 (Wednesday) to May 21, 2021 (Friday), both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of the shares of the Bank will be effected. The H Shareholders included in the Bank's register of Shareholders on May 21, 2021 (Friday) shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders. In order to be eligible for attending and voting at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders, all transfer documents together with relevant share certificates and other appropriate documents shall be sent for registration to the H Share Registrar, namely, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. on April 20, 2021 (Tuesday).
PROXY
Any H Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders is entitled to appoint one or more persons (if the Shareholder holds two or more issued Shares of the Bank with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each), whether such person is a Shareholder of the Bank or not, as his/her/its proxy or proxies to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders.
The proxy concerned must be appointed with a power of attorney. The power of attorney concerned must be signed by the principal or the representative duly authorized in writing by the principal. If the principal is a legal person, the power of attorney shall be affixed with the seal of the legal person or signed by its director or a representative duly authorized in writing. If the power of attorney of the proxy is signed by the authorized person of the principal under a power of attorney or other authorization documents given by the appointer, such power of attorney or other authorization documents shall be notarized, and served at the same time as the power of attorney. The power of attorney of the Shareholders' proxy shall be served to the H Share Registrar, namely, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the scheduled time for holding of the Class Meeting of H Shareholders (i.e. by 9:30 a.m. on May 20, 2021 (Thursday)) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
After the completion and return of the power of attorney, you can attend and vote in person at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. In this case, the power of attorney will be deemed to have been revoked.
In case of registered joint holders of any shares, one of the registered joint holders can vote on such shares in person or by proxy as if he/she is the only holder entitled to vote. If more than one registered joint holders attend the Class Meeting of H Shareholders in person or by proxy, only the vote of the person whose name appears first in the register of members relating to the shares (in person or by proxy) will be accepted as the only vote of the joint holders.
MISCELLANEOUS
The Shareholders or their proxies shall present their identity documents when attending the Class Meeting of H Shareholders (or any adjournment thereof). If the legal representative of corporate Shareholders or any other persons officially authorized by the corporate Shareholders is present at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders (or any adjournment thereof), such legal representative or other persons shall present their identity documents and the certifying documents for appointment as a legal representative or valid authorization documents (as the case may be).
The Class Meeting of H Shareholders is expected to last for no more than half a day. Shareholders and representatives attending the meeting shall be responsible for their own traveling and accommodation expenses.
Address and contact of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited:
17M Floor
Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai
Hong Kong
Tel: (852) 2862 8555
Fax: (852) 2865 0990
The details about the aforesaid resolution proposed for the consideration and approval of the Class Meeting of H Shareholders will be set out in the circular of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Class Meeting of H Shareholders of the Bank to be dispatched in due course.
