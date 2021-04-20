Jiangxi Bank : NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JIANGXI BANK CO., LTD.*

江西 銀行股份有 限公司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1916)

NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 First Class Meeting of H Shareholders (the "Class Meeting of H Shareholders") of Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") will be held on May 21, 2021 (Friday) immediately following the completion of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the 2021 First Class Meeting of Domestic Shareholders of the Bank or any adjournment thereof at Meeting Room, 3/F, Jiangxi Bank Tower, No. 699 Financial Street, Honggutan New District, Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, the PRC, to consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. to consider and approve the engagement of convertible negotiated deposit business to replenish additional tier-one capital

By Order of the Board

Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd.*

CHEN Xiaoming

Chairman

Nanchang, the PRC, April 21, 2021

As of the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Bank comprises Mr. CHEN Xiaoming, Mr. LUO Yan and Mr. XU Jihong as executive directors; Mr. QUE Yong, Mr. LI Zhanrong, Mr. LIU Sanglin, Mr. DENG Jianxin and Ms. ZHUO Liping as non-executive directors; and Ms. ZHANG Rui, Ms. ZHANG Wangxia, Mr. WONG Hin Wing and Ms. WANG Yun as independent non-executive directors.

Notes:

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (" Listing Rules "), all resolutions proposed at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders will be voted by poll (except for the resolutions concerning relevant procedures or administrative matters which the chairman decides to permit the vote by a show of hands). The voting results will be published on both the websites of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.jx-bank.com) in accordance with the Listing Rules. CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND THE ELIGIBILITY FOR ATTENDING AND VOTING AT THE CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS

In order to determine the list of Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders, the Bank's register of members will be closed from April 21, 2021 (Wednesday) to May 21, 2021 (Friday), both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of the shares of the Bank will be effected. The H Shareholders included in the Bank's register of Shareholders on May 21, 2021 (Friday) shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders. In order to be eligible for attending and voting at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders, all transfer documents together with relevant share certificates and other appropriate documents shall be sent for registration to the H Share Registrar, namely, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. on April 20, 2021 (Tuesday).