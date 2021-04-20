Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1916   CNE1000031B3

JIANGXI BANK CO., LTD.

(1916)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jiangxi Bank : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2021 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS

04/20/2021 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JIANGXI BANK CO., LTD.* 江西銀 行股份有限 公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1916)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2021 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS

No. of Shares to which this

H Shares

Proxy Form relates(Note 1)

I/We(Note 2)

,

of

being the holder(s) of

H Shares(Note 3)with a nominal value of

RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting

or

(Note 4)

of

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend the 2021 First Class Meeting of H Shareholders (the "Class Meeting of H Shareholders") of the Bank to be held at Meeting Room, 3/F, Jiangxi Bank Tower, No. 699 Financial Street, Honggutan New District, Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, the PRC on May 21, 2021 (Friday) or any adjournment thereof immediately following the completion of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the 2021 First Class Meeting of Domestic Shareholders of the Bank or any adjournment thereof, and to vote at such meeting or any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolution set out in the notice of Class Meeting of H Shareholders as indicated below on behalf of me/us, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) think(s) fit.

Special Resolution

For(Note 5)

Against(Note 5)

Abstain(Note 5)

1. to consider and approve the engagement of convertible negotiated deposit business to replenish additional tier-one capital

Dated this

day of

2021

Signature(s):

(Note 6)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares of the Bank registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If a number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate only to those Shares. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).
  2. Please insert your full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the register of members of the Bank in BLOCK LETTERS.
  3. Please insert the number of H Shares of the Bank registered in your name(s) and delete as appropriate.
  4. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Bank is preferred, please cross out the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name and his/her address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A Shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the meeting. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Bank. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.
  5. Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "For" or insert the number of Shares held by you. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "Against" or insert the number of Shares held by you. If you wish to abstain from voting on any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "Abstain" or insert the number of Shares held by you. If no direction is given, your proxy shall vote at his/her own discretion.
  6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or other attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of joint holders, this form of proxy may be signed by the shareholder whose name stands first in the register of shareholders of the Bank.
  7. If an attending shareholder or proxy casts a vote of abstention or abstains from voting in respect of a resolution, the Shares represented by that shareholder or proxy will be regarded as valid votes when the Bank counts the votes with respect to that resolution.
  8. Any abstention vote or waiver of voting shall be deemed as "Abstain". Blank, wrong, illegible or uncast votes shall be deemed as the voters' waiver of their voting rights, and the voting results representing the Shares held by such voters shall be counted as "Abstain". The abstention vote shall be regarded as valid votes when the Bank counts the votes in respect of the relevant matter.
  9. To be valid, this form of proxy and, if such form of proxy is signed by a person on behalf of the appointer pursuant to a power of attorney or other authority, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority must be delivered to the Bank's H Share Registrar, namely, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the scheduled time for holding of the Class Meeting of H Shareholders (i.e. by 9:30 a.m. on May 20, 2021 (Thursday)) or any adjournment thereof (as the case maybe).
  10. In case of registered joint holders of any shares, one of the registered joint holders can vote on such shares in person or by proxy as if he/she is the only holder entitled to vote. If more than one registered joint holders attend the Class Meeting of H Shareholders in person or by proxy, only the vote of the person whose name appears first in the register of members relating to the shares (in person or by proxy) will be accepted as the only vote of the joint holders.
  11. You are reminded that completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. If you attend and vote at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders, the authority of your proxy will be revoked.
  • Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the Banking Ordinance), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Jiangxi Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JIANGXI BANK CO., LTD.
07:55aJIANGXI BANK  : Proxy form for the 2021 first class meeting of h shareholders
PU
07:47aJIANGXI BANK  : Notice of the 2021 first class meeting of h shareholders
PU
04/07JIANGXI BANK  : Closure of register of members of h shares for the 2020 annual g..
PU
03/26JIANGXI BANK  : Proposed election of non-executive director
PU
03/16JIANGXI BANK  : Resignation of director
PU
2020JIANGXI BANK  : Articles of association
PU
2020JIANGXI BANK  : Announcement on the approval of the amendments to the articles o..
PU
2019JIANGXI BANK  : Discloseable transaction entering into creditor's rights transfe..
PU
2019JIANGXI BANK  : Resignation of supervisor
PU
2019JIANGXI BANK  : Announcement on the approval of the amendments to the articles o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 001 M 924 M 924 M
Net income 2020 1 859 M 286 M 286 M
Net cash 2020 10 397 M 1 601 M 1 601 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 16 566 M 2 544 M 2 551 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,98x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 238
Free-Float 10,2%
Chart JIANGXI BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIANGXI BANK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yan Luo Vice Chairman & President
Xiao Ming Chen Chairman
Fu Lin Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rui Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wang Xia Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGXI BANK CO., LTD.-3.24%2 544
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.86%176 655
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.66%74 688
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED27.44%63 450
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.36%63 057
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.39%53 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ