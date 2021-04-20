Jiangxi Bank : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2021 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS

JIANGXI BANK CO., LTD.* 江西銀 行股份有限 公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1916)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2021 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS

RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend the 2021 First Class Meeting of H Shareholders (the "Class Meeting of H Shareholders") of the Bank to be held at Meeting Room, 3/F, Jiangxi Bank Tower, No. 699 Financial Street, Honggutan New District, Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, the PRC on May 21, 2021 (Friday) or any adjournment thereof immediately following the completion of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the 2021 First Class Meeting of Domestic Shareholders of the Bank or any adjournment thereof, and to vote at such meeting or any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolution set out in the notice of Class Meeting of H Shareholders as indicated below on behalf of me/us, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) think(s) fit.

1. to consider and approve the engagement of convertible negotiated deposit business to replenish additional tier-one capital

Notes:

Please insert the number of shares of the Bank registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If a number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate only to those Shares. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).

Please insert your full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the register of members of the Bank in BLOCK LETTERS .

Please insert the number of H Shares of the Bank registered in your name(s) and delete as appropriate.

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Bank is preferred, please cross out the words " the Chairman of the meeting or " and insert the name and his/her address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A Shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the meeting. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Bank. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.

Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked " For " or insert the number of Shares held by you. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked " Against " or insert the number of Shares held by you. If you wish to abstain from voting on any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked " Abstain " or insert the number of Shares held by you. If no direction is given, your proxy shall vote at his/her own discretion.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or other attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of joint holders, this form of proxy may be signed by the shareholder whose name stands first in the register of shareholders of the Bank.

If an attending shareholder or proxy casts a vote of abstention or abstains from voting in respect of a resolution, the Shares represented by that shareholder or proxy will be regarded as valid votes when the Bank counts the votes with respect to that resolution.

Any abstention vote or waiver of voting shall be deemed as "Abstain". Blank, wrong, illegible or uncast votes shall be deemed as the voters' waiver of their voting rights, and the voting results representing the Shares held by such voters shall be counted as "Abstain". The abstention vote shall be regarded as valid votes when the Bank counts the votes in respect of the relevant matter.

To be valid, this form of proxy and, if such form of proxy is signed by a person on behalf of the appointer pursuant to a power of attorney or other authority, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority must be delivered to the Bank's H Share Registrar, namely, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the scheduled time for holding of the Class Meeting of H Shareholders (i.e. by 9:30 a.m. on May 20, 2021 (Thursday)) or any adjournment thereof (as the case maybe).

In case of registered joint holders of any shares, one of the registered joint holders can vote on such shares in person or by proxy as if he/she is the only holder entitled to vote. If more than one registered joint holders attend the Class Meeting of H Shareholders in person or by proxy, only the vote of the person whose name appears first in the register of members relating to the shares (in person or by proxy) will be accepted as the only vote of the joint holders.