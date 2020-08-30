Jiangxi Copper : 2020 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
2020 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The interim financial report of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") has not been audited, but the interim financial information prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and other relevant provisions (collectively referred to as "IFRSs") has been reviewed by Ernst & Young
SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS
Consolidated Accounting Data and Financial Indicators Prepared in accordance with the IFRSs
For the six months
ended 30 June
Increase/
2020
2019
(decrease)
(RMB'000)
(RMB'000)
(%)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
146,625,045
104,693,998
40.05
Profit before taxation
1,208,860
1,910,800
-36.74
Profit for the period attributable
to shareholders of the parent
786,989
1,412,177
-44.27
Basic earnings per share (RMB)
0.23
0.41
-43.90
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
Increase/
2020
2019
(decrease)
(RMB'000)
(RMB'000)
(%)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Total assets
152,244,405
134,913,915
12.85
Total liabilities
94,363,229
75,881,314
24.36
Net assets attributable to
shareholders of the parent
51,543,521
52,745,618
-2.28
Net assets per share attributable
to shareholders of the parent
(RMB)
14.89
15.23
-2.28
Consolidated Accounting Data and Financial Indicators Prepared in accordance with the People's Republic of China ("PRC") Accounting Standards ("PRC GAAP")
Major accounting data
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
Increase/decrease
for the reporting
During the
period as compared
reporting period
During the same
with the same period
Major accounting data
(January-June)
period of last year
of last year
(%)
Operating revenue
146,985,402,360
105,042,933,126
39.93
Net profit attributable to shareholders
of the Company
745,301,824
1,300,277,340
-42.68
Net profit after non-recurring profit
and loss items attributable to
shareholders of the Company
222,585,175
1,122,403,419
-80.17
Net cash flows from operating
activities
4,089,547,413
5,512,497,316
-25.81
Increase/decrease
as at the end of the
As at the end
reporting period as
of the reporting
As at the end
compared with the
period
of last year
end of last year
(%)
Net assets attributable to shareholders
of the Company
51,543,521,532
52,745,619,575
-2.28
Total assets
152,244,405,337
134,913,915,434
12.85
(II) Major financial indicators
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
Increase/decrease
for the reporting
During the
period as compared
reporting period
During the same
with the same period
Major financial indicators
(January-June)
period of last year
of last year
(%)
Basic and diluted earnings per share
0.22
0.38
-42.68
(RMB/share)
Basic earnings per share after non-
0.06
0.32
-80.17
recurring profit and loss items
(RMB/share)
Return on net assets (weighted
1.42
2.57
Decreased by
average) (%)
1.15 percentage
points
Return on net assets after non-
0.43
2.24
Decreased by
recurring profit and loss items
1.81 percentage
(weighted average) (%)
points
(III) Reconciliation Between the IFRSs and the PRC GAAP
Discrepancies between net profit and net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company in the financial report disclosed under the IFRSs and under the PRC GAAP
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
Net profit attributable to
Net assets attributable to
shareholders of the Company
shareholders of the Company
Amount for the
Amount for the
current period
previous period
Closing amount
Opening amount
Prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP
745,301,824
1,300,277,340
51,543,521,532
52,745,619,575
Adjustments to items and amounts under
IFRSs:
41,687,732
111,899,839
Prepared in accordance with the IFRSs
786,989,556
1,412,177,179
51,543,521,532
52,745,619,575
The Group is required to make appropriations on work safety in accordance with CaiQi [2012] No. 16 "Measures on the Appropriation and Usage of Work Safety Funds of Enterprises" issued by the Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Work Safety. The fund is designated for enhancement of improvement of work safety conditions. The appropriated work safety funds are included in related products' costs or profit or loss for the current period, and are reflected separately in the "special reserve" under shareholders' equity. In using the appropriated funds for work safety, the cost of expenditure is directly offset against the special reserve. When the use of appropriated work safety fund forms fixed assets, through the costs of accumulation of ongoing construction items, the related assets are confirmed to become fixed when they reach their intended usable conditions after the completion of the safety projects. Meanwhile, the costs of forming fixed assets are then offset against the specific reserve while the same amount is recognised in accumulated depreciation. Such fixed assets are not depreciated in subsequent periods. Under the IFRSs, the appropriation of work safety fund is individually reflected in the restricted reserve of shareholders' equity in the form of profit distribution. When qualifying costs of expenditure are incurred, such expenses are recorded in the current income statement as incurred. When capital expenditures are incurred, an amount is transferred to property, plant and equipment and is depreciated in accordance with the depreciation policy of the Company. Meanwhile, the actual usage amounts of, among other things, work safety expenses of the current period, are carried over internally in shareholders' equity, and are offset against restricted reserve and increase the undistributed profit, to the limit that restricted reserve is offset to zero.
(IV) Non-Recurring Profit and Loss Items and Amounts prepared under the
PRC GAAP
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Note
Non-recurring profit and loss items
Amount
(If applicable)
(Unaudited)
Profit and loss from disposal of non-
current assets
-3,587,057
Government grant as included in profit
and loss of the current period, other
than those closely relating to the normal
business of the Company and subject
to a fixed amount or quantity under
certain standard and in compliance with
national policies
83,681,303
Profit and loss from changes in the fair
value of financial assets held-for-
trading, derivative financial assets,
financial liabilities held-for-trading,
derivative financial liabilities, and
investment gains from disposal of
financial assets held-for-trading,
derivative financial assets, financial
liabilities held-for-trading, derivative
financial liabilities and other debt
investments, except for effective
hedging businesses related to the
ordinary operating business of the
Company
491,395,445
Reversion of provision for impairment of
receivables and contract assets under
independent impairment test
195,838,173
Other non-operating income and expenses
other than the above
16,296,902
Impact from interests of minority
shareholders
-79,861,931
Impact from income tax
-181,046,186
Total
522,716,649
(V) Other Items (prepared under the PRC GAAP)
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
Changes
Impact on
Opening
Closing
during
profit of the
Item
balance
balance
the period
current period
1. Investment in held-for-trading equity instruments
Equity investments
94,839,884
168,722,588
73,882,704
606,702
2. Investment in held-for-trading debt instruments
Bond investment
115,697,198
-
-115,697,198
1,634,898
Investment in debt instruments
10,451,652,321
21,840,294,106
11,388,641,785
281,100,027
3.
Held-for-trading financial
liabilities
-588,278,540
-279,400,320
308,878,220
3,534,691
4.
Other non-current financial assets
1,872,173,634
1,739,072,249
-133,101,385
-117,448,199
5.
Investment in other equity
instruments
8,774,154,936
7,218,853,022
-1,555,301,914
2,527,796
6.
Derivative instruments not
designated as hedging
Forward foreign exchange
contracts
-47,970,008
25,099,934
73,069,942
29,538,111
Interest rate swaps contracts
-360,866
-15,454,398
-15,093,532
-15,093,532
Commodity option contracts
-
-27,379,490
-27,379,490
-22,620,864
Commodity futures contracts
94,739,897
-461,011,187
-555,751,084
295,455,987
7.
Hedging instruments
(1) Provisional price
arrangement
-7,630,693
-7,630,693
-7,630,693
Effective hedging derivative instruments
Commodity derivative
and forward contracts
-1,392,887
-145,909,363
-144,516,476
-145,909,362
8.
Item at fair value
included in inventory
3,078,699,095
4,274,012,802
1,195,313,707
491,752,137
9.
Provisional price arrangement
-117,478,025
-453,479,295
-336,001,270
-336,001,270
10.
Accounts receivable financing
2,593,968,796
2,825,892,317
231,923,521
36,701,682,272
Total
26,320,445,435
10,381,236,837
461,446,429
CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDERS
Statement of Changes in Shares
During the reporting period, there were no changes in total number of shares and share capital structure of the Company.
(II) Changes in Shares Subject to Lock-up
(III) The Number of Shareholders and Shareholdings
(1) Total number of shareholders
Total number of ordinary shareholders at the end of the
reporting period
129,546
Total number of preference shareholders with voting
rights restored at the end of the reporting period
0
Table of shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and the top ten shareholders holding tradable shares (or shareholders not subject to lock-up) at the end of the reporting period
Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders
Unit: Share
Increase/
Number of
decrease
shares held
Number of
Situation of pledge
during the
at the end of
shares held
or freeze
Name of shareholder
reporting
the reporting
subject to
Share
Nature of
(full name)
period
period
Percentage
lock-up
status
Number
shareholder
(%)
Jiangxi Copper Corporation
44,302,000
1,495,141,110
43.18
0
Nil
0
State-owned
Limited ("JCC")
legal person
HKSCC Nominees Limited
-44,211,620
1,092,861,822
31.56
0
Unknown
Unknown
("HKSCC")
China Securities Finance
0
103,719,909
3.00
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Corporation Limited
Central Huijin Asset
0
31,843,800
0.92
0
Nil
0
State-owned
Management Limited
legal person
Increase/
Number of
decrease
shares held
Number of
Situation of pledge
during the
at the end of
shares held
or freeze
Name of shareholder
reporting
the reporting
subject to
Share
Nature of
(full name)
period
period
Percentage
lock-up
status
Number
shareholder
(%)
Hong Kong Securities Clearing
-11,383,438
20,688,737
0.60
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Company Limited
Beijing Fengshan Investment
0
6,784,000
0.20
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Ltd.
Wutongshu Investment
0
5,993,953
0.17
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Platform Co., Ltd.
Chen Han (陳罕)
371,028
4,642,739
0.13
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Liu Ding (劉丁)
0
1,565,800
0.05
0
Nil
0
Unknown
National Social Security
-5,076,605
3,124,001
0.09
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Fund 403
Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders not subject to lock-up
Number of
tradable shares
held not subject
Class and number of shares
Name of shareholder
to lock-up
Class
Number
JCC
1,495,141,110
Ordinary shares denominated
1,205,479,110
in RMB (A Shares)
Overseas listed foreign shares
289,662,000
(H Shares)
HKSCC
1,092,861,822
Overseas listed foreign shares
1,092,861,822
(H Shares)
China Securities Finance Corporation Limited
103,719,909
Ordinary shares denominated
103,719,909
in RMB (A Shares)
Central Huijin Asset Management Limited
31,843,800
Ordinary shares denominated
31,843,800
in RMB (A Shares)
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited
20,688,737
Ordinary shares denominated
20,688,737
in RMB (A Shares)
Beijing Fengshan Investment Ltd.
6,784,000
Ordinary shares denominated
6,784,000
in RMB (A Shares)
Wutongshu Investment Platform Co., Ltd.
5,993,953
Ordinary shares denominated
5,993,953
Chen Han (陳罕)
in RMB (A Shares)
4,642,739
Ordinary shares denominated
4,642,739
Liu Ding (劉丁)
in RMB (A Shares)
1,565,800
Ordinary shares denominated
1,565,800
in RMB (A Shares)
National Social Security Fund 403
3,124,001
Ordinary shares denominated
3,124,001
in RMB (A Shares)
The explanation of the connected relationship or parties acting in concert among the aforesaid shareholders
Preferred shareholders with restored voting rights / and their shareholding
Notes:
HKSCC is a member of the Central Clearing and Settlement System, providing registration and custodial services for customers. HKSCC held a total of 1,092,861,822 H Shares of the Company in the capacity of nominee on behalf of a number of customers, representing approximately 31.56% of the issued share capital of the Company.
The 289,662,000 H Shares held by JCC have been registered with HKSCC and were separately listed from the shares held by HKSCC when disclosed in the table above. Taking into account the H Shares held by JCC, HKSCC held 1,382,523,822 Shares as nominee, representing approximately 39.93% of the issued share capital of the Company.
During the reporting period, JCC increased its holdings of 44,302,000 H Shares in the secondary market of Hong Kong, accounting for 1.28% of the total share capital of the Company. As at 30 June 2020, the shareholding ratio of JCC increased from 41.90% (prior to the increase in shareholding) to 43.18%.
Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders subject to lock-up and the trading restrictions
Strategic investors or general corporate investors who become the top ten shareholders due to the placement of new shares
(IV) Changes in Controlling Shareholder and Ultimate Controller
IV. REPORT OF THE BOARD
Unless otherwise specified, the following figures are extracted from the unaudited consolidated accounting statements prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS, OPERATION MODE OF THE COMPANY AND INDUSTRY SITUATION DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
（I） Principal business and operation mode of the Company
The principal business of the Group covers copper and gold mining and dressing, smelting and processing, extraction and processing of scattered metals, sulphuric chemistry as well as finance and trading fields. It has established the complete industrial chain integrated with exploration, mining, ore dressing, smelting and processing in copper and related non-ferrous metal fields. It is the important production base of copper, gold, silver and sulphuric chemistry in the PRC. The main products of the Group include more than 50 varieties, such as copper cathode, gold, silver, sulphuric acid, copper rod, copper tube, copper foil, selenium, tellurium, rhenium, bismuth, etc.,
The main assets owned and controlled by the Group include:
A listed company: Shandong Humon Smelting Co., Ltd. ("Humon Smelting") is a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 002237). The Company holds 29.99% of the total share capital of Humon Smelting, and is the controlling shareholder of Humon Smelting. Humon Smelting is mainly engaged in the exploration, mining, dressing, smelting and chemical production of gold. It is a national key gold smelting enterprise and with the annual production capacity of 50 tonnes of gold and 700 tonnes of silver, and with the production capacity of 0.25 million tonnes of electrolytic copper and 1.3 million tonnes of sulphuric acid as by-products.
Three smelters: Guixi Smelter, Jiangxi Copper (Qingyuan) Company Limited and Zhejiang Jiangtong Fuye Heding Copper Co., Ltd., among which Guixi Smelter is the blister and copper concentrate smelter and refiner in the PRC with the largest scale, most advanced technologies and best environmental protection.
Five 100% owned mines under production: Dexing Copper Mine (including copper factory mining area, Fujiawu mining area and Zhushahong mining area), Yongping Copper Mine, Chengmenshan Copper Mine (including Jinjiwo Silver-Copper Mine), Wushan Copper Mine and Yinshan Mining Company.
Eight modern copper products processing plants: Jiangxi Copper Products Company Limited, Jiangxi Copper (Guangzhou) Copper Production Company Limited, Jiangxi Copper - Yates Copper Foil Company Limited, Jiangxi Copper - Taiyi Special Electrical Materials Company Limited, Jiangxi Copper (Longchang) Precise Copper Pipe Company Limited, JCC Copper Products Company Limited, Jiangxi Copper North China (Tianjin) Copper Co., Ltd., JCC Huadong (Zhejiang Copper) Co., Ltd..
Explanation of the industry
In the first half of the year, copper prices showed a V-shaped trend. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of the year has brought a serious impact on most industries. Market panic has soared, and global major financial assets have plummeted.
Fundamentally, the domestic copper smelting downstream industry had been stagnated for about one month due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and surplus of copper was expected to become obvious. In anticipation of the pessimism to the macro economy and surplus in the copper market, copper prices fell sharply in the first quarter of 2020, and even fell below the cost line, reaching the lowest point of US$4,371 per/tonne. In the second quarter of 2020, the domestic pandemic had been under control, but the outbreak of the global pandemic in a large scale had led to the subsequent stagnation of economic activities. In order to avoid the recurrence of financial crisis in 2008, global central banks and governments promptly introduced easy fiscal and monetary policies on an unprecedented scale, market sentiment had been significantly restored, and since May 2020 global economic activities have been re-launched and the economy has rebounded. At the same time, the pandemic has led to a staged mismatch of supply and demand in the domestic copper industry, replenishment and rush orders have led to a significant improvement in demand, and the refined copper market has turned from surplus to a state of tightness. Affected by the pandemic, tension in the copper raw material market has intensified. With major copper producing countries such as Chile and Peru restricting mining productions, traffic disruptions and overseas quarantine policies, the supply of scrap copper has been severely affected.
According to the information disclosed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC, from January to June, imports of copper concentrate (physical volume), blister copper, and copper material amounted to 10.84 million tonnes, 422,000 tonnes, and 240,000 tonnes respectively, representing a year-on-year increase of 3%, 15.3% and 4.6% respectively; affected by strong copper price domestically and weak copper price overseas, and the boost in domestic demand, the import volume of refined copper increased significantly, which amounted to 1.984 million tonnes from January to June, representing a year-on-year increase of 24%; the import of copper scrap amounted to 430,000 tonnes, representing a year-on-year decrease of 49.6%.
So far, the impact of the pandemic on the supply of raw materials still exists. Copper prices have continued to rise since the end of March under the dual bullish factors in fundamentals and macro economy. At the end of June, copper prices recovered to the level before the pandemic. In the first half of 2020, the three-month average copper price on the LME was US$5,525.5/tonne, representing a year-on-year decrease of 10.6%.
- 14 -
A N A L Y S I S O F C O R E C O M P E T I T I V E N E S S D U R I N G T H E REPORTING PERIOD
Securing an important strategic position as a leader of the domestic copper industry with national copper base
The Group is the largest production base of copper, associated gold and silver and an important base of sulphuric chemistry in the PRC:
the Group owns the copper mine of the largest scale currently in the PRC, namely Dexing Copper Mine and a number of copper mines under production. As at 31 December 2019, the Group had 100% ownership in the proven resource reserves of copper mines under production of approximately 9,154,000 tonnes of copper metal, 281.5 tonnes of gold, 8,347.7 tonnes of silver, and 198,000 tonnes of molybdenum. Among the resources jointly controlled by the Group and other groups, metal resource reserves attributable to the Company (based on its equity percentage) were approximately 4,435,000 tonnes of copper and 52 tonnes of gold. In addition, Humon Smelting, a controlled subsidiary of the Company, owned 16 gold mining rights, and approximately 112.01 tonnes of proven gold reserves;
Guixi Smelter is the copper smelter with the largest monomer smelting scale in the world; and
the Group is also the largest domestic copper processor.
Complete business layout with comprehensive advantages of integrated industry chain
The Group is the largest integrated producer of copper in the PRC. It has established its industry chain with core businesses such as mining, ore dressing, smelting and processing of copper and gold, as well as sulphuric chemistry and extraction and processing of rare metals. It also conducts business in various areas such as finance and trading. The annual production of copper contained in copper concentrates of the Company is over 200,000 tonnes. The production of copper cathode is over 1,400,000 tonnes per year. The production of processed copper products is over 1,000,000 tonnes per year; Humon Smelting, a controlled subsidiary of the Company, has an annual production capacity of 50 tonnes of gold and 700 tonnes of silver and has production capacity of 0.25 million tonnes of electrolytic copper and 1.3 million tonnes of sulphuric acid as by-products.
- 15 -
(III) Advantages of industry-leading professional technologies
The Group possesses industry-leading copper smelting and mine development technologies. Guixi Smelter is the first to introduce the entire flash smelting technology in the PRC, the overall production technology and key techno-economic indicators have reached advanced international standards. Dexing Copper Mine is the first to introduce international mining software for design, planning and optimization and the global satellite positioning system for truck dispatching in the PRC. Humon Smelting has strong smelting technology and is the first professional factory to process high-lead complex gold concentrates by using oxygen bottom blowing smelting-reduction furnace pulverized coal bottom blowing direct reduction technology. It ranks first among the "PRC's Top Ten Gold Smelting Enterprises".
(IV) Management and talent advantage
The management team of the Company has extensive experience, and has participated actively in corporate governance for a long time and has reached professional and leading management level in the industry. In addition, the Company also reserves a large number of mining and smelting talents, with the expansion ability and advantages to replicate and operate same types of mining or smelting enterprise.
(V) Advantage of competitive cost
The Dexing Copper Mine owned by the Group is the largest open-pit mine in the PRC. The unit cash cost is below the industry average. At the same time, the advantages of mine resources further ensure the self-sufficiency rate of copper concentrates, which is conducive to the Group to smooth the risk of fluctuations of the costs of raw material. Also, the Guixi Smelter owned by the Group is the world's largest single smelter, which gives the Company more cost advantage with leading technology and scale effect.
(VI) Advantage of an outstanding brand name
The "Guiye" copper cathode owned by the Company was successfully registered with the London Metal Exchange (the "LME") back in 1996, and is the first world-class copper brand in the PRC. The Company is also the first enterprise which has its copper cathode, gold and silver products registered with the LME and the London Bullion Market Association (the "LBMA"). The copper testing factory established based on the laboratory of Guiye Center of the Company is the only testing factory of copper cathode in the PRC recognized by the LME, which has completed a number of copper cathode tests for various domestic enterprises registered with the LME. The Company has maintained good and long-term relationship with world-class mining enterprises.
DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE COMPANY'S OPERATION
In 2020, faced with the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and extreme market challenges, all staff of the Company did not lose sight of our goal, and fought hard to meet the annual production and operation target. By adopting a series of effective hardcore measures such as racing against time, ensuring working progress, strengthening management, reducing costs, and promoting development, we have made a concerted effort to promote pandemic prevention and control as well as production and operational activities, successfully maintained the baseline of "guarantees", built a solid foundation for "stability", and inspired the driving force for "progress". With guarantees come stability, stability comes progress, in totality we have achieved hard- earned results.
Production continues to be stable and target-reaching
Production of the Company from January to June 2020
Production
Production
from January from January Year-on-year
Product
to June 2019
to June 2020
increase
(%)
Copper cathode
(ten thousand tonnes)
74.93
80.06
6.85
Gold (tonne)
12.88
38.5
198.91
Silver (tonne)
169.01
544.85
222.38
Sulphuric acid
(ten thousand tonnes)
207.86
249.59
20.08
Processed copper products
(ten thousand tonnes)
53.04
67.61
27.47
Including: copper rods
46.46
61.07
31.45
Copper contained in
self-produced copper
concentrates
(ten thousand tonnes)
10.2
10.46
2.55
Standard sulphuric
concentrates
(ten thousand tonnes)
129.96
133.9
3.03
(II) Securing strategic investment with quick and steady moves
In 2020, our Group has introduced strategic investors for the Kazakhstan tungsten mine project, in which the construction scheme is being refined. By advancing the implementation of the non-public issuance of shares of Humon Smelting, we strive to improve the economic indicators of Humon Smelting and accelerate the pace of its high-quality development. We continue to track market changes, advance the issuance of overseas US dollar bonds, so as to provide financing support for the Company's overseas strategic investment. With the principle of "good industrial coordination, high-quality asset value, fast results and strong development potential" on mergers and acquisitions, we are in the course of following up and selecting multiple target projects.
(III) Expediting the advancement of construction of key projects
The Company has overcome numerous difficulties, focused on the progress of projects, minimized the impact of the pandemic to the greatest extent, and pushed the "fast forward button" in promoting key projects:
The Chengmenshan Copper Tailing Mine Project for producing green building materials products has achieved trial production; the Dexing Copper Mine 5 # Tailings Pond (Phase I) Project has been put into operation smoothly; the civil construction of the project of Jiangxi Copper Huabei (Tianjin) Copper Company Limited ( 江 銅 華 北（ 天 津）銅 業 有 限 公 司) to produce 220,000 tonnes of copper rod line annually and the project of JCC Hongyuan Copper Industry Co., Ltd. (江 銅 宏 源 銅 業 有 限 公 司) to produce 100,000 of tonnes electrolytic copper annually in Guixi have been completed, and the installation of pipelines and electrical equipment is being carried out in an orderly manner; the reconstruction and expansion of area A of the lithium- electric copper foil project that will have a capacity of 15,000 tonnes
per year of Jiangxi JCC Yates Copper Foil Company Limited ( 江 西 省 江 銅 耶 茲 銅 箔 有 限 公 司) have achieved topping-out and the civil engineering work has been accelerated. Phase III of the Wuhan copper project (10,000 tonnes/day) has obtained the certificate for deep-mining right on 19 June, and the construction of the preliminary project is intensively accelerated; the preparatory work for the special enameled wire expansion project (8,000 tonnes/year) of Jiangxi Copper-Taiyi Special Electrical Materials Company Limited ( 江 銅－台 意 特 種 電 工 材 料 有 限 公 司) has been carried out in an orderly manner, and relevant supporting equipment is under production; the 180,000 tonnes copper cathode energy conservation and emission reduction project of JCC Guoxing (Yantai) Copper Company Limited ( 江 銅 國 興（煙 台 ）銅 業 有 限 公 司) is currently preparing for the EPC tendering preparatory work.
(IV) Constant strengthening of comprehensive risk management and control
A comprehensive risk management and control system has been launched to carry out inspections and self-monitoring of key compliance areas. The construction of the comprehensive risk control system has been implemented effectively, and has continuously increased the three defense lines of risk control of the Company. The function of the operation and management department has begun to play, and has begun and operate the mechanism of the monitoring, assessment, early warning, reporting of key risks and the tracking and handling of risk matters of each operating unit; the audit department has fully carried out its audit supervision and service function, and audit work on engineering, economic and management have been carried out in an orderly manner.
- 19 -
(IV) MAJOR OPERATING RESULTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
（I） Analysis of principal businesses
1. Table of movement analysis for the related items in financial statements
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
For the same
Items
For the period
period last year
Changes
(%)
Operating revenue
146,985,402,360
105,042,933,126
39.93
Operating cost
143,279,956,819
101,034,401,131
41.81
Selling expenses
400,041,883
299,530,003
33.56
Administrative expenses
871,222,146
831,683,381
4.75
Finance costs
727,379,216
552,632,756
31.62
Expenses on research
and development
280,688,848
103,583,610
170.98
Net cash flow from
operating activities
4,089,547,413
5,512,497,316
-25.81
Net cash flow from
investment activities
-16,503,384,319
-15,027,258,001
9.82
Net cash flow from
financing activities
12,711,686,903
11,057,640,732
14.96
Impairment (losses)/
reversal on assets
-520,263,382
46,659,871
-1,215.01
Impairment (losses)/
reversal on credit
17,577,886
-457,561,667
-103.84
Other revenue
83,681,303
55,941,206
49.59
Investment revenue
929,628,193
75,047,784
1,138.72
Changes in fair value -
(losses)/gains
-428,391,243
134,057,409
-419.56
Non-operating income
26,513,061
67,177,208
-60.53
Non-operating expenses
14,339,867
5,970,755
140.17
Explanation on changes in operating revenue: It was mainly due to the inclusion of Humon Smelting into the consolidated statement and the changes in sales volume;
Explanation on changes in operating cost: It was mainly due to the inclusion of Humon Smelting into the consolidated statement and the changes in sales volume;
Explanation on changes in selling expenses: It was mainly due to the inclusion of Humon Smelting into the consolidated statement and the year on year increase of freight and warehousing fees;
Explanation on changes in administrative expenses: There was no material change in the administrative expenses in the period as compared to the previous period;
Explanation on changes in finance costs: It was mainly due to the inclusion of Humon Smelting into the consolidated statement and the year on year increase in the financing scale;
Explanation on changes in expenses on research and development: It was mainly due to the increase in investment on research expenses by the Company;
Explanation on changes in net cash flow from operating activities: It was mainly due to the increase in trade receivables;
Explanation on changes in net cash flow from investment activities: It was mainly due to the increase in investment in debt instruments in the current period as compared with the same period of last year;
Explanation on changes in net cash flow from financing activities: It was mainly due to the expansion of scale of operational financing;
Explanation on changes in impairment (losses)/reversal on assets: It was mainly due to the inclusion of Humon Smelting into the consolidated statement, resulting in an increase in the impairment losses of inventories in the current period and the closure and suspension of JCC Dongtong Mining Company Limited;
Explanation on changes in impairment reversal/(losses) on credit: It was mainly due to the increase in the price of preserved assets (equity) under the accounts receivable and other receivables in the current period, with the corresponding recoverable amount expected to be reversed to allow for the reversal of impairment losses on credit;
- 21 -
Explanation on changes in other revenue: It was mainly due to the increase in government subsidies;
Explanation on changes in investment revenue: It was mainly due to the settlement of commodity futures contracts;
Explanation on changes in fair value (losses)/reversal: It was mainly due to the change in fair value of the commodity futures contracts;
Explanation on changes in non-operating income: It was mainly due to the decrease in non-recurring revenue in the period;
Explanation on changes in non-operating expenses: It was mainly due to the increase in the disposal of scrapped fixed assets and donation expenses.
2. Others
Detailed explanation of major changes in the structure or sources of Company's profit
During the reporting period, there was no material change in the structure or sources of Company's profit.
(II) Explanation on major changes caused by non-principal business
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
For the same
Item
For the period
period last year
Changes
Impairment losses on assets
-520,263,382
46,659,871
-566,923,253
Impairment losses on credit
17,577,886
-457,561,667
475,139,553
Gains on changes in fair value
-428,391,243
134,057,409
-562,448,652
Returns on investment
929,628,193
75,047,784
854,580,409
Analysis of assets and liabilities1. Assets and liabilities
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Share of
Changes as at
Share of
As at
total assets
the end of the
total
the end
as at the
period over
As at the
assets as at
of the
end of the
the end of
end of the
the end of
previous
previous
the previous
Item
period
the period
period
period
period
Explanation
(%)
(%)
(%)
Held-for-trading financial assets 22,009,016,694
14.46
10,662,189,403
7.90
106.42
Note 1
Notes receivable
39,585,390
0.03
14,450,800
0.01
173.93
Note 2
Other receivables
4,522,609,290
2.97
2,929,240,756
2.17
54.40
Note 3
Right-to-use assets
163,823,502
0.11
404,445,431
0.30
-59.49
Note 4
Intangible assets
5,458,438,314
3.59
4,152,655,144
3.08
31.44
Note 5
Other non-current assets
2,455,782,779
1.61
1,115,790,392
0.83
120.09
Note 6
Held-for-trading financial
liabilities
279,400,320
0.18
588,278,540
0.44
-52.51
Note 7
Derivative financial liabilities
1,501,720,942
0.99
396,124,785
0.29
279.10
Note 8
Notes payable
5,525,822,066
3.63
4,176,838,516
3.10
32.30
Note 9
Contract liabilities
1,294,339,011
0.85
2,357,188,893
1.75
-45.09
Note 10
Non-current liabilities due
within one year
470,196,884
0.31
3,619,984,095
2.68
-87.01
Note 11
Other current liabilities
5,498,224,056
3.61
1,934,853,645
1.43
184.17
Note 12
Long-term borrowings
9,837,201,773
6.46
5,257,859,073
3.90
87.10
Note 13
Lease liabilities
7,039,717
0.00
171,117,131
0.13
-95.89
Note 14
Long-term payable
931,886,683
0.61
391,390,846
0.29
138.10
Note 15
Other non-current liabilities
88,000,000
0.06
194,167
0.00
45,221.81
Note 16
Other comprehensive income
-292,467,721
-0.19
1,350,346,937
1.00
-121.66
Note 17
Other explanation:
Note 1: As at the end of the reporting period, the held-for-trading financial assets of the Group amounted to RMB22,009.02 million, representing an increase of RMB11,346.83 million (or 106.42%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to an increase in debt instruments investment of the Group.
Note 2: As at the end of the reporting period, the notes receivable of the Group amounted to RMB39.59 million, representing an increase of RMB25.13 million (or 173.93%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to an increase in trade acceptance bills receivable of the Group.
Note 3: As at the end of the reporting period, the other receivables of the Group amounted to RMB 4,522.61 million, representing an increase of RMB1,593.37 million (or 54.4%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the increase of funds in the Group's futures deposits and deposits at the accounts of brokerage companies.
Note 4: As at the end of the reporting period, the right-to-use assets of the Group amounted to RMB163.82 million, representing a decrease of RMB240.62 million (or -59.49%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the expiration of the leased assets of the subsidiaries of the Group.
Note 5: As at the end of the reporting period, the intangible assets of the Group amounted to RMB5,458.44 million, representing an increase of RMB1,305.78 million (or 31.44%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the new mining right of Wushan Copper Mine of the Group.
Note 6: As at the end of the reporting period, the other non-current assets of the Group amounted to RMB2,455.78 million, representing an increase of RMB1,339.99 million (or 120.09%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the time deposits held by the Group for more than one year.
Note 7: As at the end of the reporting period, the held-for-trading financial liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB279.40 million, representing a decrease of 308.88 million (or -52.51%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the decrease in the gold leasing business of Humon Smelting, a subsidiary of the Group.
Note 8: As at the end of the reporting period, the derivative financial liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB1,501.72 million, representing an increase of RMB1,105.60 million (or 279.1%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the floating profit and loss of the futures business of the Group.
Note 9: As at the end of the reporting period, the notes payable of the Group amounted to RMB5,525.82 million, representing an increase of RMB1,348.98 million (or 32.3%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the increase in the Group's procurement payments settled by notes.
Note 10: As at the end of the reporting period, the contract liabilities of the Group amounted to 1,294.34 million, representing a decrease of RMB1,062.85 million (or -45.09%) as compared with the end of last year, mainly attributable to the decrease in the Group's receipts in advance.
Note 11: As at the end of the reporting period, the non-current liabilities of the Group due within one year amounted to RMB470.2 million, representing a decrease of RMB3,149.79 million (or -87.01%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the repayment of the Group's borrowings.
Note 12: As at the end of the reporting period, the other current liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB5,498.22 million, representing an increase of RMB3,563.37 million (or 184.17%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the increase in the absorption of deposits of JCC and its subsidiaries by JCC Finance Company Limited ("Finance Company"), a subsidiary of the Group.
Note 13: As at the end of the reporting period, the long-term borrowings of the Group amounted to RMB9,837.20 million, representing an increase of RMB 4,579.34 million (or 87.1%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the Group's new long-term borrowings.
Note 14: As at the end of the reporting period, the lease liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB7.04 million, representing a decrease of RMB164.08 million (or -95.89%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the due repayment of loan of the lease by the Group's subsidiaries.
Note 15: As at the end of the reporting period, the long-term payable of the Group amounted to RMB 931.89 million, representing an increase of RMB540.50 million (or 138.1%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the long-term payable arising from the new mining rights of Wushan Copper Mine, a subsidiary of the Group.
Note 16: As at the end of the reporting period, the other non-current liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB 88 million, representing an increase of RMB87.81 million (or 45,221.81%), as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the increase in the absorption of time deposits with a maturity date of more than one year from JCC with maturity dates of more than one year by the Finance Company, a subsidiary of the Group.
Note 17: As at the end of the reporting period, the other comprehensive income of the Group amounted to RMB-292.47 million, representing a decrease of 1,642.81 million (or -121.66%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the decrease in the fair value of equity instruments of the Group.
2. Limitation of assets as at the end of the reporting period
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
Book value at
the end of
Item
the period
Reasons for the limitation
Cash and bank
13,704,238,105
They were the time deposits of the Group for the
application of gold lease, issuance of letters of
credit, bank guarantees and security deposits
deposited by bank acceptance notes, the
required statutory and excess reserve deposited
with the People's Bank of China, environment
rehabilitation deposits, and pledged to secure
short-term borrowings and frozen bank deposits
and interest receivables
Held-for-trading
14,076,104,358
Held-for-trading financial assets with book
financial assets
values of RMB13,834,622,341 were pledged
as security deposits for letters of credit and
issuance of bank acceptance notes; held-for-
trading financial assets with book values of
RMB241,332,817 were pledged to secure bank
borrowings; held-for-trading financial assets
with book values of RMB149,200 were pledged
for security deposits of gold lease contracts
Accounts receivable
453,934,478
Bank acceptance notes with book values of
financing
RMB297,934,478 were pledged to obtain the
bank borrowings; bank acceptance notes with
book values of RMB156,000,000 were pledged
to issue bank acceptance notes
Other receivable
3,029,871,857
Placed as futures deposits and deposits at the
account of brokerage companies
Book value at
the end of
Item
the period
Reasons for the limitation
Inventories
508,340,027
Inventories with book values of RMB35,863,115
were pledged to secure short-term
borrowings; inventories with book values
of RMB463,020,120 were placed as futures
deposits; inventories with a book value of
RMB9,456,792 were held by the court due to
litigation
Investment property
161,362,382
Held by court due to litigation
Fixed assets
624,621,006
Fixed assets with book values of RMB502,835,382
were pledged to secure short-term bank
borrowings; fixed assets with book values of
RMB8,154,627 were pledged to secure long-
term bank borrowings; fixed assets with book
values of RMB113,630,997 were held by the
court due to litigation
Intangible assets
139,282,016
They were pledged to secure bank borrowings
Other non-current
1,205,405,479
Time deposits with maturity dates of more than
assets
one year with book values of RMB905,215,616
were pledged to issue bank deposit acceptance
notes, time deposits with maturity dates of more than one year with book values of RMB300,189,863 were pledged to issue bank guarantees to secure long-term borrowings
(IV) Material disposal of assets and equity interests
(V) General analysis of external investment in equity
Unit: 0'000 Yuan
Currency: RMB
Investment during the reporting period
29,344.58
Investment during the same period last year
601,487.95
Extent of year-on-year increase/decrease (%)
-95.12
Share of
interests
in the
Investment
No.
Name of investee
Principal activity
investee
amount
(%)
1
Jiangxi Wantong Environmental
Environmental protection building
40
2,400.00
Protection Materials Co., Ltd. (江西
materials, comprehensive
萬銅環保材料有限公司)
development and utilization of
tailings resources (excluding
hazardous goods and the restricted
and prohibited operating projects)
2
JCC Hongyuan Copper Industry Co.,
Pressing and processing of non-
43
5,375
Ltd. (江銅宏源銅業有限公司)
ferrous metals, production of metal
materials, smelting of commonly used non-ferrous metals, and smelting of precious metals
No. Name of investee
3 Jiangxi Copper (Yingtan) Trade Company Limited
(江西銅業（鷹潭）貿易有限公司)
Share of
interests
in the
Investment
Principal activity
investee
amount
(%)
Sales of non-ferrous metals, precious
100
10,000
metals, metal products and
chemical products (excluding
hazardous chemicals), import and
export of proprietary and agency
goods and technologies and related
technical consulting services,
copper processing technology
consulting and technical services,
smelting technology consulting
and technical services.
4
Valuestone Global Resources Fund I LP
Foreign investment
84
687.58
5
Vesco Holdings Limited
Investment holding
57.59
10,882
Note: The abovementioned statistical caliber is based on the actual amount of capital contributed by the Group during the reporting period, which includes capital contributions to non-wholly owned subsidiaries, associate companies, joint ventures or newly incorporated companies (including contributions by equity, debt etc.), excluding the capital increase by the Company to wholly-owned subsidiaries established in previous years.
(VI) Significant equity interest investment
Not Applicable
OTHER DISCLOSURE MATTERS
Warning and explanation on the expected potential loss in accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or the significant changes therein as compared with the same period of last year
Not applicable
Potential Risks
1. Production safety risks
During mining and dressing of ore and copper smelting, potential safety hazards may occur due to natural or human factors. Failure to detect and eliminate such factors in time will lead to major accidents, causing major property losses and environmental impact.
In response to the risk of production safety, the Group will, as always, formulate and strictly implement a series of preventive measures suitable for the actual situation of the Company in accordance with national laws and regulations on production safety, strengthen production operation procedures and accident emergency rescue plans to avoid or eliminate losses caused to the Company by natural or human factors. At the same time, the main properties of the Company have been insured to reduce related risks and losses.
2. Exchange rate fluctuation risks
Imported copper raw materials purchased from international mining companies or sizable trading companies by the Group and overseas investments are generally settled in US dollars. With expansion of overseas business of the Group, the income and expenses of foreign currencies would be even more intense. Therefore, in case of more fluctuations in exchange rate or failure to effectively control the exchange rate fluctuation risks by the Group, it may result in exchange rate losses by the Group, which in turn bring certain negative impact on the profitability of the Group.
In response to the exchange rate fluctuation risks, the Company will closely monitor the changes in national foreign exchange policies and exchange rate information, enhance its ability to determine changes and trends of the international exchange rate market to make prudent decisions, flexible responses, and scientific grasp on the timing of raw material imports, the choice of the country or region where the products are exported, and the exchange rate hedging, so as to avoid the above-mentioned risks arising from exchange rate fluctuations.
- 30 -
3. Risk from product price fluctuations
The Group is the largest copper cathode producer in the PRC and one of the largest gold and silver producers in the PRC. The Group's product prices are mainly determined with reference to the prices of related products listed on the LME and the Shanghai Metal Exchange. Copper, gold and silver are important trading varieties in the international non-ferrous metal market and have their own pricing mechanisms in international market. Due to the scarcity of resources of copper, gold and silver metals, the prices of copper, gold and silver metals are highly volatile, as they are affected by various factors, including the global economy, the relationship between supply and demand, market expectations and speculations. Price fluctuations will affect the revenue and operating stability of the Company.
In order to minimize the impact of product price fluctuations on productions and operations, the Group intends to take the following measures to protect against risk from product price fluctuations: (1) closely monitor the trend of copper and gold prices in the international market, strengthen the analysis and research of various factors affecting the price trend of products, and take timely measures such as hedging to avoid risk from product price fluctuations; (2) the Group will take the world's leading copper mines and smelting companies as benchmark, actively adopt new processes and technologies while improving management and operation efficiency, further reducing costs and expenses to resist the risk from product price fluctuations;
strengthen financial management level, enhance fund management, and reasonably arrange the procurement of raw materials and product sales of the Company to reduce the risk of significant tie-up of working capital of the Company due to rising product prices; (4) strengthen the management of inventories and work-in-progress products, reduce inventories to the greatest extent to keep inventories at a reasonable level and reduce capital occupation.
- 31 -
4. Risk from changes in market environment
The risks to the Company from changes in the market environment come from three aspects: (1) the development and operation of the macro economy directly affects total consumer demand, and the demand for the products of the Company will also alter according to the changes in the macro economic cycle; (2) the demand from downstream market for products may change. For example, the market demand for copper products mainly comes from consumption in the power, electrical, light industry, electronics, machinery manufacturing, transportation and construction industries. The development level and growth rate during different periods are imbalanced, and the demand for copper is also different, which will have a cyclical impact on the future business development of the Company; (3) with the continuous improvement of research and production technology, the types and performance of relevant substitutes in the product application industry of the Company will continue to improve, which will have a direct impact on the product demand of the Company.
In response to the risk from changes in the market environment, the Company will closely grasp the trend of the macro economy, pay attention to changes in related downstream industries, and strengthen industry research in order to further improve product quality and reduce production costs following changes in the market environment and actively develop new products that are more tailored to market needs, and minimize as much as possible the adverse impact of changes in the market environment on the operations of the Company.
- 32 -
5. Environmental protection risk
The Group is mainly engaged in mining, smelting and processing of non-ferrous metals and precious metals. In compliance with a number of environmental protection laws and regulations concerning air, water quality, waste disposal, public health and safety, the Group shall obtain relevant environmental protection permits for its production and operation, and accept inspections by relevant national environmental protection departments. In recent years, the Group has invested a large amount of funding and technological efforts in the transformation of environmental protection equipment and production techniques, and worked on the treatment and discharge of pollutants in accordance with national environmental protection requirements. However, if the environmental protection department continues to raise the environmental protection standard in the future, adopt more extensive and strict pollution control measures, the Group's production and operation may be affected, leading to an increase in operating costs such as environmental protection expenses.
6. Risk from uncertainties
In 2020, the pandemic triggered by the novel coronavirus has spread globally. At present, the prevention and control of the domestic pandemic has entered into a normalization stage, while the overseas pandemic continues to spread. Mining in major copper-producing countries such as Chile and Peru has been affected by the pandemic to varying degrees, and there is uncertainty as to the stable supply of imported copper smelting raw materials domestically.
The Group will continue to pay close attention to the development of the pandemic, further improve the responsive measures, strengthen the price tracking forecast of commodities and metals, ensure the stable development of production and operation, and minimise as much as possible the adverse impact caused by the pandemic on production and operation.
Other Disclosures
There was no occurrence of events having a material impact on the Group subsequent to the end of the accounting period.
Since the publication of the 2019 annual report, there has been no material change in the likely future business development of the Group, including the prospects of the Company for the current accounting year.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
Proposal of Profit Distribution Plan or Transfer of Capital Reserve to Share Capital
1. Proposal of profit distribution plan and transfer of capital reserve to share capital for the interim reporting period
During the reporting period, the Company had no proposal of profit distribution plan or plan for transfer of capital reserve to share capital.
Appointment and Removal of Accounting Firms
On 10 June 2020, the Company held an annual general meeting for the year 2019 and passed the "Resolution regarding the appointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP and Ernst & Young respectively as the Company's 2020 domestic (including internal control audit) and overseas auditors."
- 34 -
(IV) Material Litigation and Arbitration
Punishment on and Rectification of the Company and its Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management, Controlling Shareholder, De Facto Controller and Offeror
(VI) Explanation on the Credit Conditions of the Company, its Controlling Shareholders and De Facto Controllers During the Reporting Period
(VII) Share Option Scheme, Employee Shareholding Plan or Other Employee Incentives and Their Effects
(VIII) Basic Information of Corporate Bonds
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Repayment
Maturity
Bonds
Interest
of principal
Trading
Name of bonds
Abbreviation
Code
Issue date
date
balance
rate
and interest
venue
(%)
2017 Corporate Bonds
17 JCC 01
143304
20 September
21 September
500,000,000
4.74 The interest of the
Shanghai
(First Tranche)
2017
2022
bonds is payable
Stock
publicly issued to
on a yearly basis
Exchange
qualified investors
and the principal
by Jiangxi Copper
is payable upon
Company Limited
maturity. The
interest is payable
annually, and the
final interest shall
be paid together with the principal amount.
Interest payment and repayment of corporate bonds
Other information on corporate bonds
Options for the issuer to adjust the coupon rate: The issuer is entitled to determine to adjust the coupon rate for the 2 years following the end of the third year of the term of the current bonds. The issuer will publish an announcement on whether to adjust the coupon rate of the bonds and the adjustment rate on the 20th business day prior to the interest payment date of the third interest payment year of the current bonds. If the issuer does not exercise the option to adjust the coupon rate, the coupon rate for the remaining term will remain unchanged at the original coupon rate.
Resale options of investors: Upon publication of the announcement on whether to adjust the coupon rate of the current bonds, and the adjustment rate, investors are entitled to elect to register during the announced resale registration period for investors so as to resell all or part of the current bonds held by them at face value to the issuer. If bonds holders do not register, they will be deemed to continue to hold the current bonds and accept the aforementioned adjustment.
- 36 -
On 7 May 2020, China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd. (中 誠 信 國 際 信 用 評 級 有 限 責 任 公 司) issued the credit rating for "Public Issuance of 2017 Corporate Bonds (First Tranche) to Qualified Investors by Jiangxi Copper Company Limited", pursuant to which, the credit rating of "17 JCC 01" remained at AAA, the corporate credit rating was AAA, and the forward-looking rating was stable. For details, please refer to the credit rating report, i.e. "Follow-up Credit Rating Report (2020) on Public Issuance of 2017 Corporate Bonds (First Tranche) to Qualified Investors by Jiangxi Copper Company Limited", published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse. com.cn) on 8 May 2020.
(IX) The following accounting data and financial indicators as at the end of the reporting period and the end of last year (or the current reporting period and the same period of last year)
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
As at the end
Increase/
of the current
decrease from
reporting
As at the end
the end of
Major indicators
period
of last year
last year
(%)
Liquidity ratio
1.23
1.23
-
Quick ratio
0.91
0.84
8.33
Asset-liability ratio (%)
61.98
56.24
10.21
Loan repayment rate (%)
100
100
-
As at the
current
reporting
As at
Increase/
period
the same
decrease from
(January to
period of
the same period
June)
last year
of last year
(%)
EBITDA interest coverage ratio
3.39
3.73
-9.12
Interest coverage (%)
100
100
-
- 37 -
(X) Credit Granted by Banks to the Company During the Reporting Period
During the reporting period, the Group has been granted the credit line up to RMB147.925 billion, of which RMB63.423 billion had been used and the remaining RMB84.502 billion had not been used.
(XI) Changes in Accounting Policies, Accounting Estimates and Accounting Methods Compared with the Previous Accounting Period, its Causes and their Impact
(XII) Audit Committee
The Company has convened Audit Committee meeting at which the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the interim results report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were considered and approved.
(XIII) Code on Corporate Governance Practices
The Company is committed to maintaining and establishing high level of corporate governance.
To the knowledge of the Board, the Company has been in full compliance with all the code provisions under the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") during the reporting period, with the exception of the following:
During the reporting period, the legal action which the Directors of the Company may face is covered in the internal control and risk management of the Company. As the Company considers that no additional risk is likely to exist, insurance arrangements in respect of legal action against Directors have not been made as required under code provision A.1.8 of the Code.
- 38 -
(XIV) Purchase, Disposal or Repurchase of the Company's Listed Securities
During the reporting period, the Company has not repurchased any of its listed securities. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased or sold any of the Company's listed securities during the reporting period.
(XV) Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors
During the reporting period, the Company adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Having made specific enquiries to all Directors and Supervisors, the Company confirms that all the Directors and Supervisors have complied with the standards required in the Model Code during the reporting period.
(XVI) Detailed Results Announcement
The interim report for 2020 containing all relevant information required by Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules will be despatched to shareholders and be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.jxcc.com) in due course.
VI. UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
5
146,625,045
104,693,998
Cost of sales
(143,433,199)
(100,871,151)
Gross profit
3,191,846
3,822,847
Other income
5
476,158
650,778
Other gains and losses, net
6
79,196
151,308
Selling and distribution expenses
(400,042)
(299,530)
Administrative expenses
(1,181,532)
(952,843)
Reversal/(provision) of impairment losses
on financial assets, net
17,578
(457,562)
Finance costs
(1,014,135)
(1,007,509)
Share of profits and losses of:
Joint ventures
(14,237)
(15,377)
Associates
54,028
18,688
Profit before tax
7
1,208,860
1,910,800
Income tax expense
8
(403,002)
(534,191)
Profit for the period
805,858
1,376,609
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
786,989
1,412,177
Non-controlling interests
18,869
(35,568)
805,858
1,376,609
EARNINGS PER SHARE
ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY
EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE
COMPANY:
- Basic and diluted
RMB0.23
RMB0.41
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
805,858
1,376,609
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income to that will
not be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods:
Equity investments at fair value through
other comprehensive income:
Changes in fair value
(1,678,621)
-
Net other comprehensive income that will
not be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods, net of tax
(1,678,621)
-
Other comprehensive income to that
may be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods:
Cash flow hedges:
Effective portion of changes in fair
value of hedging instruments
during the period
-
29,608
Reclassification adjustments for
gains/(losses) included in the
consolidated statement of profit or
loss
1,856
(28,639)
Income tax effect
(464)
(220)
1,392
749
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
6,386
6,770
Share of other comprehensive expenses
of joint ventures
(1,058)
(495)
Share of other comprehensive income
of associates
32,428
79,495
- 41 -
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net other comprehensive income that
may be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods, net of tax
39,148
86,519
Other comprehensive income for the
periods, net of tax
(1,639,473)
86,519
Total comprehensive income for the
period, net of tax
(833,615)
1,463,128
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(855,824)
1,497,573
Non-controlling interests
22,209
(34,445)
(833,615)
1,463,128
- 42 -
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 JUNE 2020
(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
At 30 June
At 31 December
2020
2019
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Non-current assets
26,840,833
Property, plant and equipment
11
26,867,591
Investment properties
465,184
473,569
Right-of-use assets
2,318,765
2,582,441
Goodwill
1,266,036
1,266,036
Other intangible assets
3,303,497
1,974,659
Exploration and evaluation assets
764,316
959,260
Interests in joint ventures
677,924
693,219
Interests in associates
3,844,660
3,799,882
Financial instruments other than
8,957,925
derivatives
12
10,646,329
Deferred tax assets
475,462
490,116
Prepayments, other receivables and
665,586
other assets
549,850
Deposits for prepaid lease payments
584,792
565,940
Restricted bank deposits
15
1,205,405
-
Total non-current assets
51,370,385
50,868,892
Current assets
26,714,486
Inventories
26,923,307
Trade and bills receivables
14
8,106,007
7,538,866
Factoring receivables
1,057,606
1,130,056
Prepayments, other receivables and
7,801,078
other assets
6,272,720
Loans to related parties
1,924,541
1,407,307
Derivative financial instruments
13
415,956
323,663
Financial instruments other than
22,009,017
derivatives
12
10,662,189
Restricted bank deposits
15
13,704,238
11,020,052
Cash and cash equivalents
15
19,104,566
18,730,338
100,837,495
84,008,498
Assets classified as held for sale
36,525
36,525
Total current assets
100,874,020
84,045,023
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION(CONTINUED)
AT 30 JUNE 2020
(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
At 30 June
At 31 December
2020
2019
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Current liabilities
13,561,956
Trade and bills payables
16
12,540,448
Financial instruments other than
279,400
derivatives
12
588,279
Other payables and accruals
5,873,396
6,880,951
Deposits from holding company and
5,468,768
fellow subsidiaries
1,903,889
Deferred revenue
56,874
59,463
Derivative financial instruments
13
1,501,721
396,125
Interest-bearing bank and other
54,115,894
borrowings
45,133,623
Tax payable
468,692
606,637
Corporate bonds
12,510
108,272
Dividend payable
346,273
-
Lease liabilities
86,383
165,432
Total current liabilities
81,771,867
68,383,119
Net current assets
19,102,153
15,661,904
Total assets less current liabilities
70,472,538
66,530,796
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing bank and other
9,837,202
borrowings
5,257,859
Corporate bonds
500,000
500,000
Lease liability
7,040
171,117
Provision for rehabilitation
257,462
252,452
Employee benefit liabilities
20,170
19,159
Deferred revenue
546,938
577,630
Deposits from holding company and
88,000
fellow subsidiaries
-
Other long-term payables
931,887
391,585
Deferred tax liabilities
402,663
328,393
Total non-current liabilities
12,591,362
7,498,195
Net assets
57,881,176
59,032,601
- 44 -
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION(CONTINUED)
AT 30 JUNE 2020
(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
At 30 June
At 31 December
2020
2019
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Equity
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
3,462,729
Share capital
3,462,729
Reserves
48,080,792
49,282,889
51,543,521
52,745,618
Non-controlling interests
6,337,655
6,286,983
Total equity
57,881,176
59,032,601
- 45 -
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
Attributable to owners of the company
Safety
Other
Statutory
Discretionary
fund
Non-
Share
Share
Capital
reserve
surplus
surplus
surplus
Hedging
Translation
Retained
controlling
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Sub-total
interests
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
At 31 December 2019(audited)
3,462,729
12,647,502
(924,429)
(789,948)
4,816,743
9,647,574
359,742
(1,392)
469,289
21,477,912
52,745,618
6,286,983
59,032,601
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
786,989
786,989
18,869
805,858
Other comprehensive income for the
period
Equity investments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(1,678,621)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,678,621)
-
(1,678,621)
Cash flow hedges: effective portion
of changes in fair value of hedging
instruments, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,392
-
-
1,392
-
1,392
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,046
-
3,046
3,340
6,386
Share of other comprehensive expenses
of joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,058)
-
(1,058)
-
(1,058)
Share of other comprehensive expenses
of associates
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
32,428
-
32,428
-
32,428
Total comprehensive income for the
period
-
-
-
(1,678,621)
-
-
-
1,392
34,416
786,989
(855,824)
22,209
(833,615)
Contribution from non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
61,258
61,258
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
130,326
130,326
Dividends paid to non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(163,121)
(163,121)
Final 2019 dividend declared
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(346,273)
(346,273)
-
(346,273
Transfer from retained profits
-
-
-
-
-
-
41,688
-
-
(41,688)
-
-
-
At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)
3,462,729
12,647,502
(924,429)
(888,673)
4,816,743
9,647,574
401,430
-
503,705
21,876,940
51,543,521
6,337,655
57,881,176
These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of RMB48,080,792,000 (31 December 2019: RMB49,282,889,000) in the consolidated statement of financial position.
- 46 -
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
Attributable to owners of the company
Safety
Statutory
Discretionary
fund
Non-
Share
Share
Capital
Other
surplus
surplus
surplus
Hedging
Translation
Retained
controlling
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Sub-total
interests
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
(Note *)
At 1 January 2019 (audited)
3,462,729
12,647,502
(924,429)
(92,470)
4,816,743
9,647,574
388,161
3,401
113,049
19,704,051
49,766,311
2,260,379
52,026,690
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,412,177
1,412,177
(35,568)
1,376,609
Other comprehensive income for the
period
Cash flow hedges: effective portion
of changes in fair value of hedging
instruments, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
749
-
-
749
-
749
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,647
-
5,647
1,123
6,770
Share of other comprehensive expenses
of joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(495)
-
(495)
-
(495)
Share of other comprehensive expenses
of associates
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
79,495
-
79,495
-
79,495
Total comprehensive income for the
period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
749
84,647
1,412,177
1,497,573
(34,445)
1,463,128
Contribution from non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
64,680
64,680
Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,335,672
3,335,672
Dividends paid to non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,396)
(14,396)
Final 2018 dividend declared
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(692,546)
(692,546)
-
(692,546)
Transfer from retained profits
-
-
-
-
-
-
111,900
-
-
(111,900)
-
-
-
At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
3,462,729
12,647,502
(924,429)
(92,470)
4,816,743
9,647,574
500,061
4,150
197,696
20,311,782
50,571,338
5,611,890
56,183,228
- 47 -
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before tax
1,208,860
1,910,800
Adjustments for:
1,014,135
Finance costs
1,007,509
Foreign exchange losses, net
31,407
31,856
Share of profits of joint ventures and associates
(39,791)
(3,311)
Gains from listed debentures
(2,845)
(6,005)
Gains from listed equity investment
(2,496)
-
Gains from investments in financial products
(159,341)
(114,616)
Gains from unlisted equity investment
-
(32,337)
Loss from Held-for-trading financial liabilities
95,327
-
Dividend income from equity investments
(18,181)
(23,350)
Net loss/(gain) on disposal of items of property,
3,587
plant and equipment
(3,353)
Net gain on disposal of items of assets classified as held for
-
sale
(6,300)
Fair value (gains)/losses, net:
- Derivative financial instruments
557,067
(98,877)
- Listed equity investments
85,527
214,705
- Unlisted equity investments
43,328
(47,597)
- Income right attached to a target equity interest
4,246
(7,818)
- Listed debentures
1,889
(7,121)
- Investments in financial products
(120,550)
(205,512)
- Held-for-trading financial liabilities
(98,862)
-
(Reversal)/provision for impairment of trade and bills
(48,634)
receivables
149,812
Provision for impairment of factoring receivables
49,037
282,035
(Reversal)/Provision for impairment of prepayment, other
(69,061)
receivables and other assets
7,699
Provision for impairment of loans to related companies
2,365
18,016
Provision for impairment of inter-bank loans
48,715
-
Provision for/(reversal of) impairment of inventories to net
202,126
realisable value
(57,293)
Provision for impairment of property, plant and equipment
229,848
-
Provision for impairment of exploration and evaluation assets
13,587
-
Provision for impairment of other intangible assets
74,703
-
- 48 -
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Provision for impairment of property, plant and equipment
1,036,220
797,900
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
120,739
105,111
Depreciation of investment properties
6,251
5,678
Amortisation of other intangible assets
88,488
38,898
Unwinding of an interest in rehabilitation provision
4,857
4,471
Deferred revenue released to the statement of profit or loss
(52,925)
(11,724)
4,309,623
3,949,276
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
498,447
(194)
(Increase)/decrease in trade and bills receivables
(64,573)
1,206,210
Decrease in factoring receivables
23,413
324,547
(Increase)/decrease in prepayments, other receivables
(1,023,971)
and other assets
2,290,226
(Increase)/decrease in derivative financial instruments
(883,207)
73,151
Decrease/(increase) in loans to related companies
2,401
(118,376)
Increase in restricted bank deposits except restricted deposits
(2,021,816)
to secure bank borrowings
(192,351)
Increase in trade and bills payables
755,035
914,337
Decrease in other payables and accruals
(642,044)
(1,850,020)
Increase/(decrease) in deposits from holding companies and
3,652,879
subsidiaries
(381,072)
Cash generated from operations
4,606,187
6,215,734
Income tax paid
(516,643)
(703,237)
Net cash flows from operating activities
4,089,544
5,512,497
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposal of financial investments
9,735,537
5,680,892
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
3,530
65,784
Proceeds from disposal of items of assets classified as held for
-
sale
66,653
Receipt of government grant
19,644
30,226
Proceeds from disposal of other intangible assets
-
139
Additional investments in associates
(30,875)
(74,328)
Additional investments in joint ventures
-
(9,614)
- 49 -
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Dividend received from an associate
72,553
-
Acquisition of subsidiaries and business combination
3,952
(2,022,344)
Principal portion of lease payments
(24,947)
(104,254)
Purchases of financial investments
(24,869,313)
(17,679,383)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(779,823)
(918,088)
Purchase of exploration and evaluation assets
(44,389)
(60,251)
Purchase of other intangible assets
(589,252)
(2,690)
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,503,383)
(15,027,258)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
New bank and other borrowings
68,239,676
45,804,812
Collection of pledged time deposits to secure bank borrowings
(6,705,088)
(1,773,252)
Repayment of bank and other borrowings
(47,407,233)
(32,290,685)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(163,121)
(14,396)
Interest paid
(1,313,803)
(733,518)
Contribution from non-controlling interests
61,258
64,680
Net cash generated from financing activities
12,711,689
11,057,641
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
297,850
1,542,880
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
18,730,338
10,647,443
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net
76,378
22,961
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
19,104,566
12,213,284
- 50 -
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS)
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Jiangxi Copper Company Limited ("the Company") was registered in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") as a joint stock limited company. The Company was established on 24 January 1997 by Jiangxi Copper Corporation ("JCC"), Hong Kong International Copper Industry (China) Investment Limited, Shenzhen Baoheng (Group) Company Limited, Jiangxi Xinxin Company Limited and Hubei Sanxin Gold & Copper Company Limited, and approved by Jiangxi Province's Administrative Bureau for Industry and Commerce. The Company's H shares and A shares were listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, respectively. The registered address of the Company is located at 15 Yejin Avenue, Guixi City, Jiangxi, the PRC. In the opinion of the directors, the Company's ultimate holding company is JCC, and the ultimate controlling party is the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the People's Government of Jiangxi Province.
The principal business of the Group covers copper and gold mining and dressing, smelting and processing, extraction and processing of the precious metals and scattered metals, sulphuric chemistry as well as finance and trading fields. It has established the complete industrial chain integrated with exploration, mining, ore dressing, smelting and processing in copper and related non-ferrous metal fields. It is the important production base of copper, gold, silver and sulphuric chemistry in the PRC. The main products of the Group include more than 50 varieties, such as copper cathode, gold, silver, sulphuric acid, copper rod, copper tube, copper foil, selenium, tellurium, rhenium, bismuth, etc.
B A S I S O F P R E P A R A T I O N A N D C H A N G E S I N T H E G R O U P ' S ACCOUNTING POLICIES
2.1 BASIS OF PREPARATION
The interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The interim condensed consolidated financial information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
- 51 -
2.2 Changes in accounting policies and disclosures
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") for the first time for the current period's financial information.
Amendments to IFRS 3
Definition of a Business
Amendments to IFRS 9,
Interest Rate Benchmark Reform
IAS 39 and IFRS 7
Amendments to IFRS 16
Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (early
adopted)
Amendments to IAS 1 and
Definition of Material
IAS 8
The adoption of the above new and revised standards has had no significant financial effect on these financial statements.
3. BUSINESS COMBINATION Acquisition of Vesco
On 31 January 2020, the Group subscribed 25,800,000 ordinary shares of Vesco Holding Limited ("Vesco") and holds 57.59% interest in Vesco thereafter.
The acquisition was made as part of the Group's strategy to expand its market share of metal products in overseas. The consideration of the subscription is USD25,800,000 in the form of cash with USD15,800,000 paid as at 30 June 2020.
- 52 -
The provisional fair values of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed of Vesco as at the date of acquisition were:
31 January 2020
Provisional
fair value
RMB'000
Non-current assets
259,297
Current assets
143,056
Total assets
402,353
Non-current liabilities
(64,620)
Current liabilities
(29,708)
Total liabilities
(94,328)
Total identifiable net assets at fair value
308,025
Non-controlling interests
(130,325)
Identifiable net assets at fair value attributable to the Group
177,700
Satisfied by Cash
177,700
- 53 -
An analysis of the cash flows in respect of the acquisition of a subsidiary is as follows:
Cash consideration paid in the period
(38,585)
Cash and bank balances acquired
42,538
Net inflow of cash and cash equivalents included in cash flows
from investing activities Cash
3,953
The fair values disclosed are provisional as at 30 June 2020. The finalisation of the valuation work required to determine the fair values of the assets and liabilities acquired will be completed within 12 months of the acquisition date, at the latest.
The Group incurred transaction costs of RMB1,029,000 for this acquisition. These transaction costs have been expensed and are included in other expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss.
Since the acquisition, Vesco contributed RMB2,528,000 net loss to the consolidated profit for the six months period ended 30 June 2020.
Had the combination taken place at the beginning of the period, the loss of the Group for the period would have been RMB2,562,000.
- 54 -
4. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION
Since the acquisition of Shandong Humon Smelting Company Limited ("Shandong Humon") on 26 June 2019, for management purpose, the Group is organised into business units based on their products and services and has two reportable operating segments as follows:
production and sale of copper and other related products and services ("Copper related business");
production and sale of gold and other related products and services ("Gold related business").
Management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on profit before tax in related periods.
Intersegment sales and transfers are transacted with reference to the selling prices used for sales made to third parties at the then prevailing market prices.
Copper
Gold
related
related
Six months ended 30 June 2020
business
business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Segment revenue
Sales to external customers
130,539,906
16,085,139
146,625,045
Intersegment sales
1,291,910
344,856
1,636,766
Reconciliation:
Elimination of intersegment sales
(1,291,910)
(344,856)
(1,636,766)
Revenue
130,539,906
16,085,139
146,625,045
Segment results
1,111,626
97,234
1,208,860
Reconciliation:
Elimination of intersegment results
-
-
-
Profit before tax
1,111,626
97,234
1,208,860
- 55 -
Geographical information
The Group's operation is mainly located in the Mainland China and Hong Kong. The Group's revenue by geographical location of customers is detailed below:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
- Mainland China
124,332,978
87,546,032
- Hong Kong
12,929,948
10,050,156
- Others
9,722,476
7,446,745
146,985,402
105,042,933
Less: Sales related taxes
360,357
348,935
146,625,045
104,693,998
Information about major customers
No customer or a group of customers under common control accounted for 10% or more of the Group's revenue for periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. The State-Owned Entities are not identified as a group of customers under common control by the directors of the Company.
- 56 -
5. REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME
An analysis of revenue is as follows:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue from contracts with customers
Sale of industrial products
- Copper cathodes
81,407,245
64,021,271
- Copper rods
25,545,186
20,572,267
- Copper processing products
1,493,858
2,012,054
- Gold
14,838,967
3,920,180
- Silver
6,404,674
1,385,805
- Sulphuric and sulphuric concentrate
358,699
697,160
- Copper concentrate, rare and other
non-ferrous metals
13,849,167
8,589,156
- Others
2,891,735
3,688,511
Provision of services
195,871
156,529
146,985,402
105,042,933
Less: Sales related taxes
360,357
348,935
146,625,045
104,693,998
Disaggregated revenue information for revenue from contracts with customers
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Type of goods or service
- Sale of industrial products
146,789,531
104,886,404
- Construction services
148,396
143,427
- Other services
47,475
13,102
146,985,402
105,042,933
Less: Sales related taxes
360,357
348,935
Total revenue from contracts with customers
146,625,045
104,693,998
- 57 -
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Timing of revenue recognition
- Goods or services transferred
at a point in time
146,837,006
104,886,404
- Services transferred over time
148,396
156,529
146,985,402
105,042,933
Less: Sales related taxes
360,357
348,935
Total revenue from contracts
with customers
146,625,045
104,693,998
An analysis of other income is as follows:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest income
347,783
504,309
Dividend income from equity investments
18,181
23,350
Government grants recognised
90,264
55,941
Compensation income and others
19,930
67,178
476,158
650,778
- 58 -
6. OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES, NET
Fair value gains from commodity derivative contracts and commodity option contract:
Transactions not qualifying as hedges Ineffective portion of cash flow hedges
Fair value gains/(losses) from foreign currency forward contracts and interest rate swaps
Fair value gains on other financial assets: Investments in financial products Unlisted equity instruments
Listed equity instruments Listed debentures
Income right attached to a target equity interest
Held-for-trading financial liabilities
Gains/(losses) on other financial assets: Listed equity investments
Property, plant and equipment Other intangible assets Exploration and evaluation assets
(Losses)/gains Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment
Gains on disposal of assets classified as held for sale
Foreign exchange losses, net Others
Six months ended 30 June
20202019
RMB'000 RMB'000
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
274,324
5,954
-
482
14,444
(23,829)
120,550
205,512
(43,328)
47,597
(85,527)
(214,705)
(1,889)
7,121
(4,246)
7,818
98,862
-
2,496-
159,341 98,681
2,845 6,005
15,935
32,337
(95,327)-
(229,848)-
(74,703)-
(13,587)-
(3,587) 3,353
- 6,300
(31,407) (31,856)
(10,217) (15,397)
79,196 151,308
- 59 -
7. PROFIT BEFORE TAX
In addition to the items detailed elsewhere in the interim condensed consolidated financial information, the Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging/ (crediting):
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cost of inventories sold and service provided
140,167,607
98,412,573
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
1,036,220
797,900
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
120,739
105,111
Depreciation of investment properties
6,251
5,678
Amortisation of other intangible assets
88,488
38,898
Auditors' remuneration
6,500
4,736
Employee benefit expense:
- Wages and salaries
1,694,303
1,617,065
- Pension scheme contributions
237,727
293,729
Research and development costs
280,689
103,584
Provision/(reversal of) allowance for
inventories included in cost of sales
202,126
(57,293)
(Reversal)/provision for impairment of trade
and bills receivables
(48,634)
149,812
Provision for impairment of factoring
receivables
49,037
282,035
(Reversal)/provision for impairment of
prepayment, other receivables and other
assets
(69,061)
18,016
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
229,848
-
Impairment of other intangible assets
74,703
-
Impairment of exploration and evaluation
assets
13,587
-
Impairment of loans to related companies
2,365
7,699
Impairment of inter-bank loans
48,715
-
- 60 -
8. INCOME TAX
The major components of income tax expenses of the Group during the period are as follows:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Current income tax
378,698
357,809
Deferred income tax
24,304
176,382
Income tax charge for the period
403,002
534,191
Hong Kong profits tax on six (2019: six) of the Group's subsidiaries has been
provided at the rate of 16.5% (2019: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during the six months ended 30 June 2020.
The subsidiaries incorporated in Singapore, Turkey, United States, Peru, Zambia and Mexico are subject to corporate income tax at a rate of 17% (2019: 17%), 20% (2019: 20%), 28% (2019: 28%),29.5% (2019: 29.5%), 35% (2019: 35%), and 30% (2019: n/a), respectively.
The provision for PRC income tax is based on a statutory rate of 25% (2019: 25%) of the assessable profits of the PRC companies as determined in accordance with the relevant income tax rules and regulations of the PRC Corporate Income Tax Law except for those recognised as New and Technology Enterprise entitled to a preferential PRC income tax rate of 15%, according to the PRC Corporate Income Tax Law.
Pursuant to the "Notice of Recognition of the 2017 First Batch of New and High Technology Enterprises in Jiangxi Provinces" (Gan Gao Qi Ren Fa [2017] No.
dated 17 November 2017, jointly issued by the Science and Technology Department of Jiangxi Province, Finance Department of Jiangxi Province, State Tax Bureau of Jiangxi Province and Provincial Tax Bureau of Jiangxi Province, the Company has passed the examination for new and high technology enterprises, and the certificate number is GR201736000335. According to the provisions of Article 28 "Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China", the applicable income tax rate of the Company during 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019 is 15%. The Company is currently in the process to renew the qualification and application for the 15% preferential tax rate for the three years from 2020.
- 61 -
9. DIVIDENDS
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Dividends of ordinary shares declared and
distributed during the six months:
Final dividend of RMB0.10 per share for
2019 (2019: final dividend of RMB0.20
per share for 2018)
346,273
692,546
On 10 June 2020, a dividend of RMB0.10 per share (tax inclusive) on 3,462,729,405 shares, in aggregate approximately RMB346,273,000 was declared to the shareholders as the final dividend for year 2019.
10. EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
The calculation of the basic earnings per share amount is based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 3,462,729,405 (2019: 3,462,729,405) in issue during the period.
The Group had no potentially dilutive ordinary shares in issue during the six months period ended 30 June 2020 and 2019.
The calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share are based on:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Earnings
Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of
the Company, used in the basic and diluted
earnings per share calculations
786,989
1,412,177
Shares
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
in issue during the period used in the basic
and diluted earnings per share calculations
3,462,729,405
3,462,729,405
- 62 -
11. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group acquired assets with a cost of RMB 1,051,363,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB1,080,693,000), other than the property, plant and equipment acquired through a business combination to the interim condensed consolidated financial information.
Assets (other than those classified as held for sale) with a net book value of RMB4,984,000 were disposed by the Group during the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: RMB62,430,000), resulting in a net loss on disposal of RMB3,587,000 (30 June 2019: net gain on disposal of RMB3,353,000).
As at 30 June 2020, certain of the Group's machinery and buildings with a net book value of approximately RMB303,450,000 (31 December 2019: RMB333,376,000) and RMB199,385,000 (31 December 2019: RMB230,402,000), respectively, were pledged to secure short-term bank borrowings.
As at 30 June 2020, certain of the Group's buildings with a net book value of approximately RMB8,155,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,224,000) were pledged to secure long-term bank borrowings.
As at 30 June 2020, the Group was in the process of obtaining property ownership certificates for certain of the Group's buildings with a net book value of RMB1,168,364,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,310,889,000).
As at 30 June 2020, certain of the Group's buildings and mining infrastructure with a net book value of approximately RMB113,631,000 (31 December 2019: RMB114,942,000) were restricted due to litigation.
- 63 -
12. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS OTHER THAN DERIVATIVES
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Presented
Presented
under
IFRS 9
under
IFRS 9
Categories
Carrying
Categories
Carrying
Amount
Amount
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets:
Debt instruments (including
hybrid contracts):
Listed debentures (a)
FVPL1
-
FVPL
115,697
Investments in financial
products (b)
FVPL
21,840,294
FVOCI
10,451,652
21,840,294
10,567,349
Equity instruments:
Listed equity investments (c)
FVPL
609,915
FVPL
621,559
Listed equity investments (c)
FVOCI2
7,182,734
FVOCI
8,738,036
Unlisted equity investments (d)
FVPL
755,231
FVPL
798,559
Unlisted equity investments (d)
FVOCI
36,119
FVOCI
36,119
Income right attached to a target
equity interest (e)
FVPL
542,650
FVPL
546,896
9,126,649
10,741,169
30,966,943
21,308,518
FVPL
23,748,090
12,534,363
FVOCI
7,218,853
8,774,155
30,966,943
21,308,518
- 64 -
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Presented
Presented
under
IFRS 9
under
IFRS 9
Categories
Carrying
Categories
Carrying
Amount
Amount
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
8,957,926
10,646,329
Current assets
22,009,017
10,662,189
30,966,943
21,308,518
Liabilities
Held-for-trading financial
liabilities (f)
FVPL
(279,400)
FVPL
(588,279)
FVPL
(279,400)
(588,279)
Current liabilities
(279,400)
(588,279)
1
FVPL:
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
2
FVOCI:
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
As at 31 December 2019, the listed debentures are at variable interest rates ranging from 0.5% to 6% per annum.
The amount represents investments in financial products arranged by bank, trust institution and independent securities companies with high credit-rating and good reputation. The financial products held by the Group generate annual target return rates ranged from 3.35% to 8.00% (2019: 3.55% to 8.00%) per annum. The investments have maturity date from 31 July 2020 to 27 November 2021 (2019: from 10 January 2020 to 27 November 2021).
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(RMB'000)
(RMB'000)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Including:
Bank financial products
20,419,163
9,127,315
Asset management products
615,224
643,015
Fund products
503,382
509,962
Trust products
302,525
171,360
21,840,294
10,451,652
- 65 -
As at 30 June 2020, the bank financial products of RMB241,482,000 (31 December 2019: RMB143,534,000) was pledged to secure short-term bank borrowings.
As at 30 June 2020, the bank financial products of RMB13,834,622,000 (31 December 2019: RMB4,972,138,000) was pledged to issue bank accepted notes.
The listed equity securities represent stocks listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange ("PRC"), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEx") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").
The unlisted equity investments represent the Group's equity interests in unlisted PRC companies. None of the shareholdings exceeds 20% of the issued capital of the respective investee and the Group did not have significant influence on these invested entities.
The investment represents a beneficial right attached to the 2.65% equity interest in a limited liability company established in the PRC held by China Cinda ("Beneficial Right"), including the right to all the incomes derived from this equity interest.
A subsidiary of the Group, Shandong Humon, entered into certain gold lease contracts with independent lessors. During the lease period, Shandong Humon might sell the leased gold to independent third parties. When the lease period expires, Shandong Humon shall return the gold with the same quantity and quality to the lessors. The obligation to return the gold is recognised as held-for-trading financial liabilities.
As at 30 June 2020, cash in the bank of RMB47,421,000 (31 December 2019: RMB51,700,000) was pledged to secure gold lease contracts.
- 66 -
13. DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
At 30 June 2020
At 31 December 2019
Assets
Liabilities
Assets
Liabilities
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Commodity derivative and forward
contracts
363,047
(969,967)
304,929
(211,583)
Commodity option contracts
-
(27,379)
-
-
Provisional price arrangements
-
(461,110)
-
(117,478)
Foreign currency forward contracts
and interest rate swaps
52,909
(43,265)
18,734
(67,064)
415,956
(1,501,721)
323,663
(396,125)
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Including:
Derivatives designated as hedging
instruments (a):
Cash flow hedges
- Commodity derivative contracts
-
(1,393)
Fair value hedges
- Commodity derivative and forward
contracts
(145,909)
-
- Provisional price arrangements
(461,110)
(117,478)
(607,019)
(118,871)
Derivatives not designated as hedging
instruments (b):
- Commodity derivative contracts
(461,011)
94,739
- Commodity option contracts
(27,379)
-
- Foreign currency forward contracts and
interest rate swaps
9,644
(48,330)
(478,746)
46,409
(1,085,765)
(72,462)
- 67 -
The Group uses commodity derivative contracts and provisional price arrangements to hedge its commodity price risk. Commodity derivative contracts utilised by the Group are mainly standardised copper cathode future contracts in Shanghai Futures Exchange ("SHFE") and London Metal Exchange ("LME").
During this period, the Group entered into AU(T+D) and AG(T+D) contracts, which are substantially forward commodity contracts, on Shanghai Gold Exchange ("SGE") to hedge potential price fluctuations of gold and silver.
(a) Derivatives designated as hedging instruments:
For the purpose of hedge accounting, hedges of the Group are classified as:
Cash flow hedge
Certain commodity derivative contracts were designated by the Group to hedge its exposure to variability in cash flows attributable to price fluctuation risk associated with highly probable forecast sales of copper related products. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, no commodity derivative contracts were designated as hedging instruments of cash flow hedge. As at 31 December 2019, the expected delivery period of the forecasted sales for copper related products was from January to March 2020.
Fair value hedge
Certain provisional price arrangements were designated by the Group to hedge its exposure to variability in fair value changes attributable to price fluctuation risk associated with inventories.
At the inception of above hedging relationships, the Group formally designates and documents the hedge relationship, risk management objective and strategy for undertaking the hedge. The cash flow hedge and fair value hedge mentioned above were assessed to be highly effective.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, no effectiveness portion under cash flow hedge (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB29,608,000) was included in the hedging reserve, and no ineffectiveness portion was included in income statement (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB482,000). Further details are given in other comprehensive income, respectively.
- 68 -
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the fair value gains of provisional price arrangements designated as fair value hedges of the Group are RMB344,354,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: fair value are RMB74,338,000). The net fair value losses of the hedged item, inventories, attributable to the risk hedged is RMB336,001,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: fair value are RMB80,802,000) in aggregate.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the fair value losses of Commodity derivative and forward contracts designated as fair value hedges of the Group are RMB145,909,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil). The net fair value gains of the hedged item, inventories, attributable to the risk hedged is RMB147,398,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil) in aggregate.
Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments:
The Group utilises commodity derivative contracts to manage the commodity price risk of forecasted purchases of copper cathode as well as copper component within copper concentrate, forecasted sales of copper wires and rods, and copper related products. These arrangements are designed to reduce significant fluctuations in the prices of copper concentrate, copper cathodes, copper wires and rods, and copper related products which move in line with the prevailing price of copper cathode.
The Group utilises AU (T+D) and AG (T+D) contracts to manage the commodity price risk of forecasted sales of gold and silver and certain gold lease. These arrangements are designed to reduce significant fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver.
In addition, the Group has entered into various foreign currency forward contracts, foreign currency swaps and interest rate swaps to manage its exposures on exchange rate and interest rate.
However, these commodity derivative contracts, foreign currency forward contracts, foreign currency swaps and interest rate swaps are not qualified for hedging accounting.
- 69 -
14. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(RMB'000)
(RMB'000)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Trade receivables
10,890,751
10,629,408
Bills receivables
2,865,478
2,608,420
13,756,229
13,237,828
Less: impairment allowance
(5,650,222)
(5,698,962)
8,106,007
7,538,866
The Group's trading terms with its customers are mainly on credit, except for new customers, where payment in advance is normally required. The credit period is generally one to three months. Each customer has a maximum credit limit. The Group seeks to maintain strict control over its outstanding receivables and has a credit control department to minimize credit risk. Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior managements. In view of the aforementioned and the fact that the Group's trade receivables relate to a large number of diversified customers, there is no significant concentration of credit risk. Trade receivables are non- interest-bearing.
Trade receivables due from the Group's related parties are repayable on similar credit terms to those offered to the major customers of the Group.
As at 30 June 2020, bills receivables of RMB297,934,000 (31 December 2019: Nil) was pledged to secure short-term bank borrowings, bills receivables of RMB156,000,000 (31 December 2019: Nil) was pledged for the issuing bank accepted notes.
As at 30 June 2020, bills receivables of RMB24,511,010,000 (31 December 2019: RMB13,276,828,000) was discounted but not mature.
- 70 -
The ageing analysis of trade and bills receivables, net of impairment allowance, is presented based on the goods delivery dates at the end of the reporting period as follows:
At 30 June
At 31 December
2020
2019
(RMB'000)
(RMB'000)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Within 1 year
5,747,338
5,237,612
1 to 2 years
118,061
533,258
2 to 3 years
507,171
399,481
Over 3 years
1,733,437
1,368,515
8,106,007
7,538,866
The term of bills receivable are all less than 12 months. As at 30 June 2020, the bills receivables were neither past due nor impaired (31 December 2019: Nil).
Movements in the loss allowance for impairment of trade receivables are as follows:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
(RMB'000)
(RMB'000)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
At beginning of the period
5,698,962
5,172,573
(Reversal)/provision for impairment losses,
(48,634)
149,812
Effect of business combination not under
common control
-
3,740
Amounts written off as uncollectible
(106)
(916)
At end of the period
5,650,222
5,325,209
- 71 -
15. CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND PLEDGED BANK DEPOSITS
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Cash and bank balances
23,527,404
27,634,777
Time deposits
10,486,805
2,115,613
34,014,209
29,750,390
Less: Restricted bank deposits (i)
Current
13,704,238
11,020,052
Non-current
1,205,405
-
14,909,643
11,020,052
Cash and cash equivalents
19,104,566
18,730,338
As at 30 June 2020, the restricted bank deposits include the following:
Deposits amounting to RMB2,800,239,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,231,057,000) and cash in the bank amounting to RMB147,725,000 (31 December 2019: RMB91,500,000) were pledged to secure bank borrowings;
Deposits amounting to RMB1,395,019,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,867,410,000) was pledged for the issuing of letters of credit;
Deposits amounting to RMB638,760,000 (31 December 2019: RMB301,606,000) was pledged for the issuing of letters of guarantee;
Deposits amounting to RMB8,893,378,000 (31 December 2019: RMB5,595,796,000) was pledged for the issuing bank accepted notes;
Deposits amounting to RMB79,329,000 (31 December 2019: RMB49,851,000) were placed as environmental recovery deposits whose usage is restricted;
Cash in bank amounting to RMB85,413,000 is restricted due to litigation (31 December 2019: RMB82,505,000); and
Required mandatory reserve deposits and other restricted deposits amounting to RMB790,786,000 (31 December 2019: RMB665,411,000) was placed by JCC Finance Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, in the People's Bank of China ("PBC"), which are not available for use in the Group's daily operations.
Interests amounting to RMB78,994,000 (31 December 2019: RMB134,916,000) were accrued on deposits with banks.
- 72 -
16. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
(RMB'000)
(RMB'000)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Trade payables
8,036,134
8,363,609
Bills payables
5,525,822
4,176,839
13,561,956
12,540,448
The trade payables are non-interest-bearing and are normally settled on terms of 60 days.
As at 30 June 2020, the Group has no material balance of accounts payable aged over one year (31 December 2019: Nil).
17. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
A subsidiary of the Group, Shenzhen Jiangxi Copper Marketing Company Limited, is currently a defendant in a lawsuit brought by Bangdi Auto Technology Company Limited ("Bangdi Auto") alleging that the subsidiary breached a sale contract to deliver certain goods to another party, Hengbaochang Company (Shanghai) Copper Company Limited ("Hengbaochang") without receiving Bangdi Auto's delivery instructions during 2011 to 2015 (the "Litigation"). Compensation amounting to RMB1,081,872,000 is claimed by Bangdi Auto. As the actual controller of Hengbaochang was suspected of some economic crimes in the transactions involved and has been investigated by relevant judicial institutions, the facts of the case have become extremely complicated. Therefore, the Directors, based on the advice from the Group's legal counsel, are not yet able to make a reliable estimate of the outcome of the Litigation as well as the resulting loss or gain.
By Order of the Board
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED
Long Ziping
Chairman
Nanchang, Jiangxi, the People's Republic of China, 28 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Long Ziping, Mr. Zheng Gaoqing, Mr. Wang Bo, Mr. Gao Jianmin, Mr. Liang Qing, Mr. Liu Fangyun and Mr. Yu Tong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tu Shutian, Mr. Liu Erh Fei, Mr. Liu Xike and Mr. Zhu Xingwen.
