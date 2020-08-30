MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Jiangxi Copper Company Limited 358 CNE1000003K3 JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED (358) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/28 9.13 HKD -1.30% 06:10a JIANGXI COPPER : 2020 interim results announcement PU 08/28 Jiangxi Copper second quarter profit rises but inventory, writedowns weigh RE 08/28 Jiangxi Copper second quarter profit rises but inventory, writedowns weigh RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Jiangxi Copper : 2020 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 0 08/30/2020 | 06:10am EDT Send by mail :

This announcement is extracted from the full text of the interim results report, which will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.jxcc.com). Investors should read the full text of the interim results report for details. Except for Mr. Liang Qing, a Director, who did not attend the meeting due to business engagement and appointed Mr. Long Ziping, the Chairman, to exercise his Director voting right in writing, all Directors of the Company attended the Board meeting to approve, among others, the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. - 1 - The interim financial report of the Company and its subsidiaries (the " Group ") has not been audited, but the interim financial information prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and other relevant provisions (collectively referred to as " IFRSs ") has been reviewed by Ernst & Young and considered and approved by the independent audit committee (the " Audit Committee ") of the Company. (IV) The Company's chairman, Mr. Long Ziping, the principal accounting responsible person, Mr. Yu Tong, and Head of Financial Department (accounting chief), Mr. Ai Fuhua, warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial report set out in the interim report. Proposal of profit distribution plan or transfer of capital reserve to share capital after consideration by the Board: The Company will not make any proposal of profit distribution plan or transfer capital reserve to share capital during the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the " reporting period "). (VI) Statement for the risks involved in the forward-looking statement: This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve future plans and development strategies which do not constitute a commitment by the Company to its investors. Investors should be aware of the investment risks. (VII) There is no misappropriation of funds by the controlling shareholders and their connected parties for non-operation purpose in the Group. (VIII) There are no external guarantees provided in violation of stipulated decision- making procedures in the Group. - 2 - SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS Consolidated Accounting Data and Financial Indicators Prepared in accordance with the IFRSs For the six months ended 30 June Increase/ 2020 2019 (decrease) (RMB'000) (RMB'000) (%) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 146,625,045 104,693,998 40.05 Profit before taxation 1,208,860 1,910,800 -36.74 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent 786,989 1,412,177 -44.27 Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.23 0.41 -43.90 As at As at 30 June 31 December Increase/ 2020 2019 (decrease) (RMB'000) (RMB'000) (%) (Unaudited) (Audited) Total assets 152,244,405 134,913,915 12.85 Total liabilities 94,363,229 75,881,314 24.36 Net assets attributable to shareholders of the parent 51,543,521 52,745,618 -2.28 Net assets per share attributable to shareholders of the parent (RMB) 14.89 15.23 -2.28 - 3 - Consolidated Accounting Data and Financial Indicators Prepared in accordance with the People's Republic of China ("PRC") Accounting Standards ("PRC GAAP") Major accounting data Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Increase/decrease for the reporting During the period as compared reporting period During the same with the same period Major accounting data (January-June) period of last year of last year (%) Operating revenue 146,985,402,360 105,042,933,126 39.93 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 745,301,824 1,300,277,340 -42.68 Net profit after non-recurring profit and loss items attributable to shareholders of the Company 222,585,175 1,122,403,419 -80.17 Net cash flows from operating activities 4,089,547,413 5,512,497,316 -25.81 Increase/decrease as at the end of the As at the end reporting period as of the reporting As at the end compared with the period of last year end of last year (%) Net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company 51,543,521,532 52,745,619,575 -2.28 Total assets 152,244,405,337 134,913,915,434 12.85 - 4 - (II) Major financial indicators Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Increase/decrease for the reporting During the period as compared reporting period During the same with the same period Major financial indicators (January-June) period of last year of last year (%) Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.22 0.38 -42.68 (RMB/share) Basic earnings per share after non- 0.06 0.32 -80.17 recurring profit and loss items (RMB/share) Return on net assets (weighted 1.42 2.57 Decreased by average) (%) 1.15 percentage points Return on net assets after non- 0.43 2.24 Decreased by recurring profit and loss items 1.81 percentage (weighted average) (%) points - 5 - (III) Reconciliation Between the IFRSs and the PRC GAAP Discrepancies between net profit and net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company in the financial report disclosed under the IFRSs and under the PRC GAAP Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Net profit attributable to Net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company shareholders of the Company Amount for the Amount for the current period previous period Closing amount Opening amount Prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP 745,301,824 1,300,277,340 51,543,521,532 52,745,619,575 Adjustments to items and amounts under IFRSs: 41,687,732 111,899,839 Prepared in accordance with the IFRSs 786,989,556 1,412,177,179 51,543,521,532 52,745,619,575 The Group is required to make appropriations on work safety in accordance with CaiQi [2012] No. 16 "Measures on the Appropriation and Usage of Work Safety Funds of Enterprises" issued by the Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Work Safety. The fund is designated for enhancement of improvement of work safety conditions. The appropriated work safety funds are included in related products' costs or profit or loss for the current period, and are reflected separately in the "special reserve" under shareholders' equity. In using the appropriated funds for work safety, the cost of expenditure is directly offset against the special reserve. When the use of appropriated work safety fund forms fixed assets, through the costs of accumulation of ongoing construction items, the related assets are confirmed to become fixed when they reach their intended usable conditions after the completion of the safety projects. Meanwhile, the costs of forming fixed assets are then offset against the specific reserve while the same amount is recognised in accumulated depreciation. Such fixed assets are not depreciated in subsequent periods. Under the IFRSs, the appropriation of work safety fund is individually reflected in the restricted reserve of shareholders' equity in the form of profit distribution. When qualifying costs of expenditure are incurred, such expenses are recorded in the current income statement as incurred. When capital expenditures are incurred, an amount is transferred to property, plant and equipment and is depreciated in accordance with the depreciation policy of the Company. Meanwhile, the actual usage amounts of, among other things, work safety expenses of the current period, are carried over internally in shareholders' equity, and are offset against restricted reserve and increase the undistributed profit, to the limit that restricted reserve is offset to zero. - 6 - (IV) Non-Recurring Profit and Loss Items and Amounts prepared under the PRC GAAP Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Note Non-recurring profit and loss items Amount (If applicable) (Unaudited) Profit and loss from disposal of non- current assets -3,587,057 Government grant as included in profit and loss of the current period, other than those closely relating to the normal business of the Company and subject to a fixed amount or quantity under certain standard and in compliance with national policies 83,681,303 Profit and loss from changes in the fair value of financial assets held-for- trading, derivative financial assets, financial liabilities held-for-trading, derivative financial liabilities, and investment gains from disposal of financial assets held-for-trading, derivative financial assets, financial liabilities held-for-trading, derivative financial liabilities and other debt investments, except for effective hedging businesses related to the ordinary operating business of the Company 491,395,445 Reversion of provision for impairment of receivables and contract assets under independent impairment test 195,838,173 Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above 16,296,902 Impact from interests of minority shareholders -79,861,931 Impact from income tax -181,046,186 Total 522,716,649 - 7 - (V) Other Items (prepared under the PRC GAAP) Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Changes Impact on Opening Closing during profit of the Item balance balance the period current period 1. Investment in held-for-trading equity instruments Equity investments 94,839,884 168,722,588 73,882,704 606,702 2. Investment in held-for-trading debt instruments Bond investment 115,697,198 - -115,697,198 1,634,898 Investment in debt instruments 10,451,652,321 21,840,294,106 11,388,641,785 281,100,027 3. Held-for-trading financial liabilities -588,278,540 -279,400,320 308,878,220 3,534,691 4. Other non-current financial assets 1,872,173,634 1,739,072,249 -133,101,385 -117,448,199 5. Investment in other equity instruments 8,774,154,936 7,218,853,022 -1,555,301,914 2,527,796 6. Derivative instruments not designated as hedging Forward foreign exchange contracts -47,970,008 25,099,934 73,069,942 29,538,111 Interest rate swaps contracts -360,866 -15,454,398 -15,093,532 -15,093,532 Commodity option contracts - -27,379,490 -27,379,490 -22,620,864 Commodity futures contracts 94,739,897 -461,011,187 -555,751,084 295,455,987 7. Hedging instruments (1) Provisional price arrangement -7,630,693 -7,630,693 -7,630,693 Effective hedging derivative instruments Commodity derivative and forward contracts -1,392,887 -145,909,363 -144,516,476 -145,909,362 8. Item at fair value included in inventory 3,078,699,095 4,274,012,802 1,195,313,707 491,752,137 9. Provisional price arrangement -117,478,025 -453,479,295 -336,001,270 -336,001,270 10. Accounts receivable financing 2,593,968,796 2,825,892,317 231,923,521 36,701,682,272 Total 26,320,445,435 10,381,236,837 461,446,429 - 8 - CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDERS Statement of Changes in Shares During the reporting period, there were no changes in total number of shares and share capital structure of the Company. (II) Changes in Shares Subject to Lock-up Not applicable (III) The Number of Shareholders and Shareholdings (1) Total number of shareholders Total number of ordinary shareholders at the end of the reporting period 129,546 Total number of preference shareholders with voting rights restored at the end of the reporting period 0 Table of shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and the top ten shareholders holding tradable shares (or shareholders not subject to lock-up) at the end of the reporting period

Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders Unit: Share Increase/ Number of decrease shares held Number of Situation of pledge during the at the end of shares held or freeze Name of shareholder reporting the reporting subject to Share Nature of (full name) period period Percentage lock-up status Number shareholder (%) Jiangxi Copper Corporation 44,302,000 1,495,141,110 43.18 0 Nil 0 State-owned Limited ("JCC") legal person HKSCC Nominees Limited -44,211,620 1,092,861,822 31.56 0 Unknown Unknown ("HKSCC") China Securities Finance 0 103,719,909 3.00 0 Nil 0 Unknown Corporation Limited Central Huijin Asset 0 31,843,800 0.92 0 Nil 0 State-owned Management Limited legal person - 9 - Increase/ Number of decrease shares held Number of Situation of pledge during the at the end of shares held or freeze Name of shareholder reporting the reporting subject to Share Nature of (full name) period period Percentage lock-up status Number shareholder (%) Hong Kong Securities Clearing -11,383,438 20,688,737 0.60 0 Nil 0 Unknown Company Limited Beijing Fengshan Investment 0 6,784,000 0.20 0 Nil 0 Unknown Ltd. Wutongshu Investment 0 5,993,953 0.17 0 Nil 0 Unknown Platform Co., Ltd. Chen Han (陳罕) 371,028 4,642,739 0.13 0 Nil 0 Unknown Liu Ding (劉丁) 0 1,565,800 0.05 0 Nil 0 Unknown National Social Security -5,076,605 3,124,001 0.09 0 Nil 0 Unknown Fund 403 - 10 - Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders not subject to lock-up Number of tradable shares held not subject Class and number of shares Name of shareholder to lock-up Class Number JCC 1,495,141,110 Ordinary shares denominated 1,205,479,110 in RMB (A Shares) Overseas listed foreign shares 289,662,000 (H Shares) HKSCC 1,092,861,822 Overseas listed foreign shares 1,092,861,822 (H Shares) China Securities Finance Corporation Limited 103,719,909 Ordinary shares denominated 103,719,909 in RMB (A Shares) Central Huijin Asset Management Limited 31,843,800 Ordinary shares denominated 31,843,800 in RMB (A Shares) Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited 20,688,737 Ordinary shares denominated 20,688,737 in RMB (A Shares) Beijing Fengshan Investment Ltd. 6,784,000 Ordinary shares denominated 6,784,000 in RMB (A Shares) Wutongshu Investment Platform Co., Ltd. 5,993,953 Ordinary shares denominated 5,993,953 Chen Han (陳罕) in RMB (A Shares) 4,642,739 Ordinary shares denominated 4,642,739 Liu Ding (劉丁) in RMB (A Shares) 1,565,800 Ordinary shares denominated 1,565,800 in RMB (A Shares) National Social Security Fund 403 3,124,001 Ordinary shares denominated 3,124,001 in RMB (A Shares) The explanation of the connected relationship or parties acting in concert among the aforesaid shareholders Preferred shareholders with restored voting rights / and their shareholding Notes: HKSCC is a member of the Central Clearing and Settlement System, providing registration and custodial services for customers. HKSCC held a total of 1,092,861,822 H Shares of the Company in the capacity of nominee on behalf of a number of customers, representing approximately 31.56% of the issued share capital of the Company. The 289,662,000 H Shares held by JCC have been registered with HKSCC and were separately listed from the shares held by HKSCC when disclosed in the table above. Taking into account the H Shares held by JCC, HKSCC held 1,382,523,822 Shares as nominee, representing approximately 39.93% of the issued share capital of the Company. During the reporting period, JCC increased its holdings of 44,302,000 H Shares in the secondary market of Hong Kong, accounting for 1.28% of the total share capital of the Company. As at 30 June 2020, the shareholding ratio of JCC increased from 41.90% (prior to the increase in shareholding) to 43.18%. - 11 - Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders subject to lock-up and the trading restrictions Not applicable Strategic investors or general corporate investors who become the top ten shareholders due to the placement of new shares Not applicable (IV) Changes in Controlling Shareholder and Ultimate Controller Not applicable IV. REPORT OF THE BOARD Unless otherwise specified, the following figures are extracted from the unaudited consolidated accounting statements prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS, OPERATION MODE OF THE COMPANY AND INDUSTRY SITUATION DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD （I） Principal business and operation mode of the Company The principal business of the Group covers copper and gold mining and dressing, smelting and processing, extraction and processing of scattered metals, sulphuric chemistry as well as finance and trading fields. It has established the complete industrial chain integrated with exploration, mining, ore dressing, smelting and processing in copper and related non-ferrous metal fields. It is the important production base of copper, gold, silver and sulphuric chemistry in the PRC. The main products of the Group include more than 50 varieties, such as copper cathode, gold, silver, sulphuric acid, copper rod, copper tube, copper foil, selenium, tellurium, rhenium, bismuth, etc., - 12 - The main assets owned and controlled by the Group include: A listed company: Shandong Humon Smelting Co., Ltd. (" Humon Smelting ") is a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 002237). The Company holds 29.99% of the total share capital of Humon Smelting, and is the controlling shareholder of Humon Smelting. Humon Smelting is mainly engaged in the exploration, mining, dressing, smelting and chemical production of gold. It is a national key gold smelting enterprise and with the annual production capacity of 50 tonnes of gold and 700 tonnes of silver, and with the production capacity of 0.25 million tonnes of electrolytic copper and 1.3 million tonnes of sulphuric acid as by-products. Three smelters: Guixi Smelter, Jiangxi Copper (Qingyuan) Company Limited and Zhejiang Jiangtong Fuye Heding Copper Co., Ltd., among which Guixi Smelter is the blister and copper concentrate smelter and refiner in the PRC with the largest scale, most advanced technologies and best environmental protection. Five 100% owned mines under production: Dexing Copper Mine (including copper factory mining area, Fujiawu mining area and Zhushahong mining area), Yongping Copper Mine, Chengmenshan Copper Mine (including Jinjiwo Silver-Copper Mine), Wushan Copper Mine and Yinshan Mining Company. Eight modern copper products processing plants: Jiangxi Copper Products Company Limited, Jiangxi Copper (Guangzhou) Copper Production Company Limited, Jiangxi Copper - Yates Copper Foil Company Limited, Jiangxi Copper - Taiyi Special Electrical Materials Company Limited, Jiangxi Copper (Longchang) Precise Copper Pipe Company Limited, JCC Copper Products Company Limited, Jiangxi Copper North China (Tianjin) Copper Co., Ltd., JCC Huadong (Zhejiang Copper) Co., Ltd.. Explanation of the industry In the first half of the year, copper prices showed a V-shaped trend. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of the year has brought a serious impact on most industries. Market panic has soared, and global major financial assets have plummeted. - 13 - Fundamentally, the domestic copper smelting downstream industry had been stagnated for about one month due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and surplus of copper was expected to become obvious. In anticipation of the pessimism to the macro economy and surplus in the copper market, copper prices fell sharply in the first quarter of 2020, and even fell below the cost line, reaching the lowest point of US$4,371 per/tonne. In the second quarter of 2020, the domestic pandemic had been under control, but the outbreak of the global pandemic in a large scale had led to the subsequent stagnation of economic activities. In order to avoid the recurrence of financial crisis in 2008, global central banks and governments promptly introduced easy fiscal and monetary policies on an unprecedented scale, market sentiment had been significantly restored, and since May 2020 global economic activities have been re-launched and the economy has rebounded. At the same time, the pandemic has led to a staged mismatch of supply and demand in the domestic copper industry, replenishment and rush orders have led to a significant improvement in demand, and the refined copper market has turned from surplus to a state of tightness. Affected by the pandemic, tension in the copper raw material market has intensified. With major copper producing countries such as Chile and Peru restricting mining productions, traffic disruptions and overseas quarantine policies, the supply of scrap copper has been severely affected. According to the information disclosed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC, from January to June, imports of copper concentrate (physical volume), blister copper, and copper material amounted to 10.84 million tonnes, 422,000 tonnes, and 240,000 tonnes respectively, representing a year-on-year increase of 3%, 15.3% and 4.6% respectively; affected by strong copper price domestically and weak copper price overseas, and the boost in domestic demand, the import volume of refined copper increased significantly, which amounted to 1.984 million tonnes from January to June, representing a year-on-year increase of 24%; the import of copper scrap amounted to 430,000 tonnes, representing a year-on-year decrease of 49.6%. So far, the impact of the pandemic on the supply of raw materials still exists. Copper prices have continued to rise since the end of March under the dual bullish factors in fundamentals and macro economy. At the end of June, copper prices recovered to the level before the pandemic. In the first half of 2020, the three-month average copper price on the LME was US$5,525.5/tonne, representing a year-on-year decrease of 10.6%. - 14 - A N A L Y S I S O F C O R E C O M P E T I T I V E N E S S D U R I N G T H E REPORTING PERIOD Securing an important strategic position as a leader of the domestic copper industry with national copper base The Group is the largest production base of copper, associated gold and silver and an important base of sulphuric chemistry in the PRC: the Group owns the copper mine of the largest scale currently in the PRC, namely Dexing Copper Mine and a number of copper mines under production. As at 31 December 2019, the Group had 100% ownership in the proven resource reserves of copper mines under production of approximately 9,154,000 tonnes of copper metal, 281.5 tonnes of gold, 8,347.7 tonnes of silver, and 198,000 tonnes of molybdenum. Among the resources jointly controlled by the Group and other groups, metal resource reserves attributable to the Company (based on its equity percentage) were approximately 4,435,000 tonnes of copper and 52 tonnes of gold. In addition, Humon Smelting, a controlled subsidiary of the Company, owned 16 gold mining rights, and approximately 112.01 tonnes of proven gold reserves; Guixi Smelter is the copper smelter with the largest monomer smelting scale in the world; and the Group is also the largest domestic copper processor. Complete business layout with comprehensive advantages of integrated industry chain The Group is the largest integrated producer of copper in the PRC. It has established its industry chain with core businesses such as mining, ore dressing, smelting and processing of copper and gold, as well as sulphuric chemistry and extraction and processing of rare metals. It also conducts business in various areas such as finance and trading. The annual production of copper contained in copper concentrates of the Company is over 200,000 tonnes. The production of copper cathode is over 1,400,000 tonnes per year. The production of processed copper products is over 1,000,000 tonnes per year; Humon Smelting, a controlled subsidiary of the Company, has an annual production capacity of 50 tonnes of gold and 700 tonnes of silver and has production capacity of 0.25 million tonnes of electrolytic copper and 1.3 million tonnes of sulphuric acid as by-products. - 15 - (III) Advantages of industry-leading professional technologies The Group possesses industry-leading copper smelting and mine development technologies. Guixi Smelter is the first to introduce the entire flash smelting technology in the PRC, the overall production technology and key techno-economic indicators have reached advanced international standards. Dexing Copper Mine is the first to introduce international mining software for design, planning and optimization and the global satellite positioning system for truck dispatching in the PRC. Humon Smelting has strong smelting technology and is the first professional factory to process high-lead complex gold concentrates by using oxygen bottom blowing smelting-reduction furnace pulverized coal bottom blowing direct reduction technology. It ranks first among the "PRC's Top Ten Gold Smelting Enterprises". (IV) Management and talent advantage The management team of the Company has extensive experience, and has participated actively in corporate governance for a long time and has reached professional and leading management level in the industry. In addition, the Company also reserves a large number of mining and smelting talents, with the expansion ability and advantages to replicate and operate same types of mining or smelting enterprise. (V) Advantage of competitive cost The Dexing Copper Mine owned by the Group is the largest open-pit mine in the PRC. The unit cash cost is below the industry average. At the same time, the advantages of mine resources further ensure the self-sufficiency rate of copper concentrates, which is conducive to the Group to smooth the risk of fluctuations of the costs of raw material. Also, the Guixi Smelter owned by the Group is the world's largest single smelter, which gives the Company more cost advantage with leading technology and scale effect. (VI) Advantage of an outstanding brand name The "Guiye" copper cathode owned by the Company was successfully registered with the London Metal Exchange (the "LME") back in 1996, and is the first world-class copper brand in the PRC. The Company is also the first enterprise which has its copper cathode, gold and silver products registered with the LME and the London Bullion Market Association (the "LBMA"). The copper testing factory established based on the laboratory of Guiye Center of the Company is the only testing factory of copper cathode in the PRC recognized by the LME, which has completed a number of copper cathode tests for various domestic enterprises registered with the LME. The Company has maintained good and long-term relationship with world-class mining enterprises. - 16 - DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE COMPANY'S OPERATION

In 2020, faced with the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and extreme market challenges, all staff of the Company did not lose sight of our goal, and fought hard to meet the annual production and operation target. By adopting a series of effective hardcore measures such as racing against time, ensuring working progress, strengthening management, reducing costs, and promoting development, we have made a concerted effort to promote pandemic prevention and control as well as production and operational activities, successfully maintained the baseline of "guarantees", built a solid foundation for "stability", and inspired the driving force for "progress". With guarantees come stability, stability comes progress, in totality we have achieved hard- earned results. Production continues to be stable and target-reaching Production of the Company from January to June 2020 Production Production from January from January Year-on-year Product to June 2019 to June 2020 increase (%) Copper cathode (ten thousand tonnes) 74.93 80.06 6.85 Gold (tonne) 12.88 38.5 198.91 Silver (tonne) 169.01 544.85 222.38 Sulphuric acid (ten thousand tonnes) 207.86 249.59 20.08 Processed copper products (ten thousand tonnes) 53.04 67.61 27.47 Including: copper rods 46.46 61.07 31.45 Copper contained in self-produced copper concentrates (ten thousand tonnes) 10.2 10.46 2.55 Standard sulphuric concentrates (ten thousand tonnes) 129.96 133.9 3.03 - 17 - (II) Securing strategic investment with quick and steady moves In 2020, our Group has introduced strategic investors for the Kazakhstan tungsten mine project, in which the construction scheme is being refined. By advancing the implementation of the non-public issuance of shares of Humon Smelting, we strive to improve the economic indicators of Humon Smelting and accelerate the pace of its high-quality development. We continue to track market changes, advance the issuance of overseas US dollar bonds, so as to provide financing support for the Company's overseas strategic investment. With the principle of "good industrial coordination, high-quality asset value, fast results and strong development potential" on mergers and acquisitions, we are in the course of following up and selecting multiple target projects. (III) Expediting the advancement of construction of key projects The Company has overcome numerous difficulties, focused on the progress of projects, minimized the impact of the pandemic to the greatest extent, and pushed the "fast forward button" in promoting key projects: The Chengmenshan Copper Tailing Mine Project for producing green building materials products has achieved trial production; the Dexing Copper Mine 5 # Tailings Pond (Phase I) Project has been put into operation smoothly; the civil construction of the project of Jiangxi Copper Huabei (Tianjin) Copper Company Limited ( 江 銅 華 北（ 天 津）銅 業 有 限 公 司) to produce 220,000 tonnes of copper rod line annually and the project of JCC Hongyuan Copper Industry Co., Ltd. (江 銅 宏 源 銅 業 有 限 公 司) to produce 100,000 of tonnes electrolytic copper annually in Guixi have been completed, and the installation of pipelines and electrical equipment is being carried out in an orderly manner; the reconstruction and expansion of area A of the lithium- electric copper foil project that will have a capacity of 15,000 tonnes - 18 - per year of Jiangxi JCC Yates Copper Foil Company Limited ( 江 西 省 江 銅 耶 茲 銅 箔 有 限 公 司) have achieved topping-out and the civil engineering work has been accelerated. Phase III of the Wuhan copper project (10,000 tonnes/day) has obtained the certificate for deep-mining right on 19 June, and the construction of the preliminary project is intensively accelerated; the preparatory work for the special enameled wire expansion project (8,000 tonnes/year) of Jiangxi Copper-Taiyi Special Electrical Materials Company Limited ( 江 銅－台 意 特 種 電 工 材 料 有 限 公 司) has been carried out in an orderly manner, and relevant supporting equipment is under production; the 180,000 tonnes copper cathode energy conservation and emission reduction project of JCC Guoxing (Yantai) Copper Company Limited ( 江 銅 國 興（煙 台 ）銅 業 有 限 公 司) is currently preparing for the EPC tendering preparatory work. (IV) Constant strengthening of comprehensive risk management and control A comprehensive risk management and control system has been launched to carry out inspections and self-monitoring of key compliance areas. The construction of the comprehensive risk control system has been implemented effectively, and has continuously increased the three defense lines of risk control of the Company. The function of the operation and management department has begun to play, and has begun and operate the mechanism of the monitoring, assessment, early warning, reporting of key risks and the tracking and handling of risk matters of each operating unit; the audit department has fully carried out its audit supervision and service function, and audit work on engineering, economic and management have been carried out in an orderly manner. - 19 - (IV) MAJOR OPERATING RESULTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD （I） Analysis of principal businesses 1. Table of movement analysis for the related items in financial statements Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB For the same Items For the period period last year Changes (%) Operating revenue 146,985,402,360 105,042,933,126 39.93 Operating cost 143,279,956,819 101,034,401,131 41.81 Selling expenses 400,041,883 299,530,003 33.56 Administrative expenses 871,222,146 831,683,381 4.75 Finance costs 727,379,216 552,632,756 31.62 Expenses on research and development 280,688,848 103,583,610 170.98 Net cash flow from operating activities 4,089,547,413 5,512,497,316 -25.81 Net cash flow from investment activities -16,503,384,319 -15,027,258,001 9.82 Net cash flow from financing activities 12,711,686,903 11,057,640,732 14.96 Impairment (losses)/ reversal on assets -520,263,382 46,659,871 -1,215.01 Impairment (losses)/ reversal on credit 17,577,886 -457,561,667 -103.84 Other revenue 83,681,303 55,941,206 49.59 Investment revenue 929,628,193 75,047,784 1,138.72 Changes in fair value - (losses)/gains -428,391,243 134,057,409 -419.56 Non-operating income 26,513,061 67,177,208 -60.53 Non-operating expenses 14,339,867 5,970,755 140.17 Explanation on changes in operating revenue: It was mainly due to the inclusion of Humon Smelting into the consolidated statement and the changes in sales volume; Explanation on changes in operating cost: It was mainly due to the inclusion of Humon Smelting into the consolidated statement and the changes in sales volume; - 20 - Explanation on changes in selling expenses: It was mainly due to the inclusion of Humon Smelting into the consolidated statement and the year on year increase of freight and warehousing fees; Explanation on changes in administrative expenses: There was no material change in the administrative expenses in the period as compared to the previous period; Explanation on changes in finance costs: It was mainly due to the inclusion of Humon Smelting into the consolidated statement and the year on year increase in the financing scale; Explanation on changes in expenses on research and development: It was mainly due to the increase in investment on research expenses by the Company; Explanation on changes in net cash flow from operating activities: It was mainly due to the increase in trade receivables; Explanation on changes in net cash flow from investment activities: It was mainly due to the increase in investment in debt instruments in the current period as compared with the same period of last year; Explanation on changes in net cash flow from financing activities: It was mainly due to the expansion of scale of operational financing; Explanation on changes in impairment (losses)/reversal on assets: It was mainly due to the inclusion of Humon Smelting into the consolidated statement, resulting in an increase in the impairment losses of inventories in the current period and the closure and suspension of JCC Dongtong Mining Company Limited; Explanation on changes in impairment reversal/(losses) on credit: It was mainly due to the increase in the price of preserved assets (equity) under the accounts receivable and other receivables in the current period, with the corresponding recoverable amount expected to be reversed to allow for the reversal of impairment losses on credit; - 21 - Explanation on changes in other revenue: It was mainly due to the increase in government subsidies; Explanation on changes in investment revenue: It was mainly due to the settlement of commodity futures contracts; Explanation on changes in fair value (losses)/reversal: It was mainly due to the change in fair value of the commodity futures contracts; Explanation on changes in non-operating income: It was mainly due to the decrease in non-recurring revenue in the period; Explanation on changes in non-operating expenses: It was mainly due to the increase in the disposal of scrapped fixed assets and donation expenses. 2. Others Detailed explanation of major changes in the structure or sources of Company's profit During the reporting period, there was no material change in the structure or sources of Company's profit. (II) Explanation on major changes caused by non-principal business Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB For the same Item For the period period last year Changes Impairment losses on assets -520,263,382 46,659,871 -566,923,253 Impairment losses on credit 17,577,886 -457,561,667 475,139,553 Gains on changes in fair value -428,391,243 134,057,409 -562,448,652 Returns on investment 929,628,193 75,047,784 854,580,409 - 22 - Analysis of assets and liabilities 1. Assets and liabilities Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Share of Changes as at Share of As at total assets the end of the total the end as at the period over As at the assets as at of the end of the the end of end of the the end of previous previous the previous Item period the period period period period Explanation (%) (%) (%) Held-for-trading financial assets 22,009,016,694 14.46 10,662,189,403 7.90 106.42 Note 1 Notes receivable 39,585,390 0.03 14,450,800 0.01 173.93 Note 2 Other receivables 4,522,609,290 2.97 2,929,240,756 2.17 54.40 Note 3 Right-to-use assets 163,823,502 0.11 404,445,431 0.30 -59.49 Note 4 Intangible assets 5,458,438,314 3.59 4,152,655,144 3.08 31.44 Note 5 Other non-current assets 2,455,782,779 1.61 1,115,790,392 0.83 120.09 Note 6 Held-for-trading financial liabilities 279,400,320 0.18 588,278,540 0.44 -52.51 Note 7 Derivative financial liabilities 1,501,720,942 0.99 396,124,785 0.29 279.10 Note 8 Notes payable 5,525,822,066 3.63 4,176,838,516 3.10 32.30 Note 9 Contract liabilities 1,294,339,011 0.85 2,357,188,893 1.75 -45.09 Note 10 Non-current liabilities due within one year 470,196,884 0.31 3,619,984,095 2.68 -87.01 Note 11 Other current liabilities 5,498,224,056 3.61 1,934,853,645 1.43 184.17 Note 12 Long-term borrowings 9,837,201,773 6.46 5,257,859,073 3.90 87.10 Note 13 Lease liabilities 7,039,717 0.00 171,117,131 0.13 -95.89 Note 14 Long-term payable 931,886,683 0.61 391,390,846 0.29 138.10 Note 15 Other non-current liabilities 88,000,000 0.06 194,167 0.00 45,221.81 Note 16 Other comprehensive income -292,467,721 -0.19 1,350,346,937 1.00 -121.66 Note 17 Other explanation: Note 1: As at the end of the reporting period, the held-for-trading financial assets of the Group amounted to RMB22,009.02 million, representing an increase of RMB11,346.83 million (or 106.42%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to an increase in debt instruments investment of the Group. Note 2: As at the end of the reporting period, the notes receivable of the Group amounted to RMB39.59 million, representing an increase of RMB25.13 million (or 173.93%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to an increase in trade acceptance bills receivable of the Group. - 23 - Note 3: As at the end of the reporting period, the other receivables of the Group amounted to RMB 4,522.61 million, representing an increase of RMB1,593.37 million (or 54.4%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the increase of funds in the Group's futures deposits and deposits at the accounts of brokerage companies. Note 4: As at the end of the reporting period, the right-to-use assets of the Group amounted to RMB163.82 million, representing a decrease of RMB240.62 million (or -59.49%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the expiration of the leased assets of the subsidiaries of the Group. Note 5: As at the end of the reporting period, the intangible assets of the Group amounted to RMB5,458.44 million, representing an increase of RMB1,305.78 million (or 31.44%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the new mining right of Wushan Copper Mine of the Group. Note 6: As at the end of the reporting period, the other non-current assets of the Group amounted to RMB2,455.78 million, representing an increase of RMB1,339.99 million (or 120.09%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the time deposits held by the Group for more than one year. Note 7: As at the end of the reporting period, the held-for-trading financial liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB279.40 million, representing a decrease of 308.88 million (or -52.51%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the decrease in the gold leasing business of Humon Smelting, a subsidiary of the Group. Note 8: As at the end of the reporting period, the derivative financial liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB1,501.72 million, representing an increase of RMB1,105.60 million (or 279.1%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the floating profit and loss of the futures business of the Group. Note 9: As at the end of the reporting period, the notes payable of the Group amounted to RMB5,525.82 million, representing an increase of RMB1,348.98 million (or 32.3%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the increase in the Group's procurement payments settled by notes. Note 10: As at the end of the reporting period, the contract liabilities of the Group amounted to 1,294.34 million, representing a decrease of RMB1,062.85 million (or -45.09%) as compared with the end of last year, mainly attributable to the decrease in the Group's receipts in advance. - 24 - Note 11: As at the end of the reporting period, the non-current liabilities of the Group due within one year amounted to RMB470.2 million, representing a decrease of RMB3,149.79 million (or -87.01%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the repayment of the Group's borrowings. Note 12: As at the end of the reporting period, the other current liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB5,498.22 million, representing an increase of RMB3,563.37 million (or 184.17%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the increase in the absorption of deposits of JCC and its subsidiaries by JCC Finance Company Limited ("Finance Company"), a subsidiary of the Group. Note 13: As at the end of the reporting period, the long-term borrowings of the Group amounted to RMB9,837.20 million, representing an increase of RMB 4,579.34 million (or 87.1%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the Group's new long-term borrowings. Note 14: As at the end of the reporting period, the lease liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB7.04 million, representing a decrease of RMB164.08 million (or -95.89%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the due repayment of loan of the lease by the Group's subsidiaries. Note 15: As at the end of the reporting period, the long-term payable of the Group amounted to RMB 931.89 million, representing an increase of RMB540.50 million (or 138.1%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the long-term payable arising from the new mining rights of Wushan Copper Mine, a subsidiary of the Group. Note 16: As at the end of the reporting period, the other non-current liabilities of the Group amounted to RMB 88 million, representing an increase of RMB87.81 million (or 45,221.81%), as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the increase in the absorption of time deposits with a maturity date of more than one year from JCC with maturity dates of more than one year by the Finance Company, a subsidiary of the Group. Note 17: As at the end of the reporting period, the other comprehensive income of the Group amounted to RMB-292.47 million, representing a decrease of 1,642.81 million (or -121.66%) as compared with the end of the period of last year, mainly attributable to the decrease in the fair value of equity instruments of the Group. - 25 - 2. Limitation of assets as at the end of the reporting period Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Book value at the end of Item the period Reasons for the limitation Cash and bank 13,704,238,105 They were the time deposits of the Group for the application of gold lease, issuance of letters of credit, bank guarantees and security deposits deposited by bank acceptance notes, the required statutory and excess reserve deposited with the People's Bank of China, environment rehabilitation deposits, and pledged to secure short-term borrowings and frozen bank deposits and interest receivables Held-for-trading 14,076,104,358 Held-for-trading financial assets with book financial assets values of RMB13,834,622,341 were pledged as security deposits for letters of credit and issuance of bank acceptance notes; held-for- trading financial assets with book values of RMB241,332,817 were pledged to secure bank borrowings; held-for-trading financial assets with book values of RMB149,200 were pledged for security deposits of gold lease contracts Accounts receivable 453,934,478 Bank acceptance notes with book values of financing RMB297,934,478 were pledged to obtain the bank borrowings; bank acceptance notes with book values of RMB156,000,000 were pledged to issue bank acceptance notes Other receivable 3,029,871,857 Placed as futures deposits and deposits at the account of brokerage companies - 26 - Book value at the end of Item the period Reasons for the limitation Inventories 508,340,027 Inventories with book values of RMB35,863,115 were pledged to secure short-term borrowings; inventories with book values of RMB463,020,120 were placed as futures deposits; inventories with a book value of RMB9,456,792 were held by the court due to litigation Investment property 161,362,382 Held by court due to litigation Fixed assets 624,621,006 Fixed assets with book values of RMB502,835,382 were pledged to secure short-term bank borrowings; fixed assets with book values of RMB8,154,627 were pledged to secure long- term bank borrowings; fixed assets with book values of RMB113,630,997 were held by the court due to litigation Intangible assets 139,282,016 They were pledged to secure bank borrowings Other non-current 1,205,405,479 Time deposits with maturity dates of more than assets one year with book values of RMB905,215,616 were pledged to issue bank deposit acceptance notes, time deposits with maturity dates of more than one year with book values of RMB300,189,863 were pledged to issue bank guarantees to secure long-term borrowings - 27 - (IV) Material disposal of assets and equity interests Not applicable (V) General analysis of external investment in equity Unit: 0'000 Yuan Currency: RMB Investment during the reporting period 29,344.58 Investment during the same period last year 601,487.95 Extent of year-on-year increase/decrease (%) -95.12 Share of interests in the Investment No. Name of investee Principal activity investee amount (%) 1 Jiangxi Wantong Environmental Environmental protection building 40 2,400.00 Protection Materials Co., Ltd. (江西 materials, comprehensive 萬銅環保材料有限公司) development and utilization of tailings resources (excluding hazardous goods and the restricted and prohibited operating projects) 2 JCC Hongyuan Copper Industry Co., Pressing and processing of non- 43 5,375 Ltd. (江銅宏源銅業有限公司) ferrous metals, production of metal materials, smelting of commonly used non-ferrous metals, and smelting of precious metals - 28 - No. Name of investee 3 Jiangxi Copper (Yingtan) Trade Company Limited (江西銅業（鷹潭）貿易有限公司) Share of interests in the Investment Principal activity investee amount (%) Sales of non-ferrous metals, precious 100 10,000 metals, metal products and chemical products (excluding hazardous chemicals), import and export of proprietary and agency goods and technologies and related technical consulting services, copper processing technology consulting and technical services, smelting technology consulting and technical services. 4 Valuestone Global Resources Fund I LP Foreign investment 84 687.58 5 Vesco Holdings Limited Investment holding 57.59 10,882 Note: The abovementioned statistical caliber is based on the actual amount of capital contributed by the Group during the reporting period, which includes capital contributions to non-wholly owned subsidiaries, associate companies, joint ventures or newly incorporated companies (including contributions by equity, debt etc.), excluding the capital increase by the Company to wholly-owned subsidiaries established in previous years. (VI) Significant equity interest investment Not Applicable (VII) Significant non-equity interest investment Not Applicable (VIII) Structured entities under the control of the Company Not applicable OTHER DISCLOSURE MATTERS Warning and explanation on the expected potential loss in accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or the significant changes therein as compared with the same period of last year

Not applicable - 29 - Potential Risks 1. Production safety risks During mining and dressing of ore and copper smelting, potential safety hazards may occur due to natural or human factors. Failure to detect and eliminate such factors in time will lead to major accidents, causing major property losses and environmental impact. In response to the risk of production safety, the Group will, as always, formulate and strictly implement a series of preventive measures suitable for the actual situation of the Company in accordance with national laws and regulations on production safety, strengthen production operation procedures and accident emergency rescue plans to avoid or eliminate losses caused to the Company by natural or human factors. At the same time, the main properties of the Company have been insured to reduce related risks and losses. 2. Exchange rate fluctuation risks Imported copper raw materials purchased from international mining companies or sizable trading companies by the Group and overseas investments are generally settled in US dollars. With expansion of overseas business of the Group, the income and expenses of foreign currencies would be even more intense. Therefore, in case of more fluctuations in exchange rate or failure to effectively control the exchange rate fluctuation risks by the Group, it may result in exchange rate losses by the Group, which in turn bring certain negative impact on the profitability of the Group. In response to the exchange rate fluctuation risks, the Company will closely monitor the changes in national foreign exchange policies and exchange rate information, enhance its ability to determine changes and trends of the international exchange rate market to make prudent decisions, flexible responses, and scientific grasp on the timing of raw material imports, the choice of the country or region where the products are exported, and the exchange rate hedging, so as to avoid the above-mentioned risks arising from exchange rate fluctuations. - 30 - 3. Risk from product price fluctuations The Group is the largest copper cathode producer in the PRC and one of the largest gold and silver producers in the PRC. The Group's product prices are mainly determined with reference to the prices of related products listed on the LME and the Shanghai Metal Exchange. Copper, gold and silver are important trading varieties in the international non-ferrous metal market and have their own pricing mechanisms in international market. Due to the scarcity of resources of copper, gold and silver metals, the prices of copper, gold and silver metals are highly volatile, as they are affected by various factors, including the global economy, the relationship between supply and demand, market expectations and speculations. Price fluctuations will affect the revenue and operating stability of the Company. In order to minimize the impact of product price fluctuations on productions and operations, the Group intends to take the following measures to protect against risk from product price fluctuations: (1) closely monitor the trend of copper and gold prices in the international market, strengthen the analysis and research of various factors affecting the price trend of products, and take timely measures such as hedging to avoid risk from product price fluctuations; (2) the Group will take the world's leading copper mines and smelting companies as benchmark, actively adopt new processes and technologies while improving management and operation efficiency, further reducing costs and expenses to resist the risk from product price fluctuations; strengthen financial management level, enhance fund management, and reasonably arrange the procurement of raw materials and product sales of the Company to reduce the risk of significant tie-up of working capital of the Company due to rising product prices; (4) strengthen the management of inventories and work-in-progress products, reduce inventories to the greatest extent to keep inventories at a reasonable level and reduce capital occupation. - 31 - 4. Risk from changes in market environment The risks to the Company from changes in the market environment come from three aspects: (1) the development and operation of the macro economy directly affects total consumer demand, and the demand for the products of the Company will also alter according to the changes in the macro economic cycle; (2) the demand from downstream market for products may change. For example, the market demand for copper products mainly comes from consumption in the power, electrical, light industry, electronics, machinery manufacturing, transportation and construction industries. The development level and growth rate during different periods are imbalanced, and the demand for copper is also different, which will have a cyclical impact on the future business development of the Company; (3) with the continuous improvement of research and production technology, the types and performance of relevant substitutes in the product application industry of the Company will continue to improve, which will have a direct impact on the product demand of the Company. In response to the risk from changes in the market environment, the Company will closely grasp the trend of the macro economy, pay attention to changes in related downstream industries, and strengthen industry research in order to further improve product quality and reduce production costs following changes in the market environment and actively develop new products that are more tailored to market needs, and minimize as much as possible the adverse impact of changes in the market environment on the operations of the Company. - 32 - 5. Environmental protection risk The Group is mainly engaged in mining, smelting and processing of non-ferrous metals and precious metals. In compliance with a number of environmental protection laws and regulations concerning air, water quality, waste disposal, public health and safety, the Group shall obtain relevant environmental protection permits for its production and operation, and accept inspections by relevant national environmental protection departments. In recent years, the Group has invested a large amount of funding and technological efforts in the transformation of environmental protection equipment and production techniques, and worked on the treatment and discharge of pollutants in accordance with national environmental protection requirements. However, if the environmental protection department continues to raise the environmental protection standard in the future, adopt more extensive and strict pollution control measures, the Group's production and operation may be affected, leading to an increase in operating costs such as environmental protection expenses. 6. Risk from uncertainties In 2020, the pandemic triggered by the novel coronavirus has spread globally. At present, the prevention and control of the domestic pandemic has entered into a normalization stage, while the overseas pandemic continues to spread. Mining in major copper-producing countries such as Chile and Peru has been affected by the pandemic to varying degrees, and there is uncertainty as to the stable supply of imported copper smelting raw materials domestically. The Group will continue to pay close attention to the development of the pandemic, further improve the responsive measures, strengthen the price tracking forecast of commodities and metals, ensure the stable development of production and operation, and minimise as much as possible the adverse impact caused by the pandemic on production and operation. - 33 - Other Disclosures

There was no occurrence of events having a material impact on the Group subsequent to the end of the accounting period.

Since the publication of the 2019 annual report, there has been no material change in the likely future business development of the Group, including the prospects of the Company for the current accounting year. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Proposal of Profit Distribution Plan or Transfer of Capital Reserve to Share Capital 1. Proposal of profit distribution plan and transfer of capital reserve to share capital for the interim reporting period During the reporting period, the Company had no proposal of profit distribution plan or plan for transfer of capital reserve to share capital. Appointment and Removal of Accounting Firms 1. Appointment and removal of accounting firms On 10 June 2020, the Company held an annual general meeting for the year 2019 and passed the "Resolution regarding the appointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP and Ernst & Young respectively as the Company's 2020 domestic (including internal control audit) and overseas auditors." 2. Explanation on change of the accounting firm during the audit period Not applicable 3. The Company's explanation for "non-standard audit report" given by the auditors Not applicable 4. Explanation on the issuance of "non-standard audit report" by the registered accountant in the financial statements of last year's annual report by the Company Not applicable - 34 - (III) Matters Relating to Bankruptcy and Restructuring Not applicable (IV) Material Litigation and Arbitration There was no major litigation or arbitration of the Company during the reporting period. Punishment on and Rectification of the Company and its Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management, Controlling Shareholder, De Facto Controller and Offeror

Not Applicable (VI) Explanation on the Credit Conditions of the Company, its Controlling Shareholders and De Facto Controllers During the Reporting Period Not Applicable (VII) Share Option Scheme, Employee Shareholding Plan or Other Employee Incentives and Their Effects Not applicable - 35 - (VIII) Basic Information of Corporate Bonds Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Repayment Maturity Bonds Interest of principal Trading Name of bonds Abbreviation Code Issue date date balance rate and interest venue (%) 2017 Corporate Bonds 17 JCC 01 143304 20 September 21 September 500,000,000 4.74 The interest of the Shanghai (First Tranche) 2017 2022 bonds is payable Stock publicly issued to on a yearly basis Exchange qualified investors and the principal by Jiangxi Copper is payable upon Company Limited maturity. The interest is payable annually, and the final interest shall be paid together with the principal amount. Interest payment and repayment of corporate bonds Not applicable Other information on corporate bonds Options for the issuer to adjust the coupon rate: The issuer is entitled to determine to adjust the coupon rate for the 2 years following the end of the third year of the term of the current bonds. The issuer will publish an announcement on whether to adjust the coupon rate of the bonds and the adjustment rate on the 20 th business day prior to the interest payment date of the third interest payment year of the current bonds. If the issuer does not exercise the option to adjust the coupon rate, the coupon rate for the remaining term will remain unchanged at the original coupon rate. Resale options of investors: Upon publication of the announcement on whether to adjust the coupon rate of the current bonds, and the adjustment rate, investors are entitled to elect to register during the announced resale registration period for investors so as to resell all or part of the current bonds held by them at face value to the issuer. If bonds holders do not register, they will be deemed to continue to hold the current bonds and accept the aforementioned adjustment. - 36 - On 7 May 2020, China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd. ( 中 誠 信 國 際 信 用 評 級 有 限 責 任 公 司 ) issued the credit rating for "Public Issuance of 2017 Corporate Bonds (First Tranche) to Qualified Investors by Jiangxi Copper Company Limited", pursuant to which, the credit rating of "17 JCC 01" remained at AAA, the corporate credit rating was AAA, and the forward-looking rating was stable. For details, please refer to the credit rating report, i.e. "Follow-up Credit Rating Report (2020) on Public Issuance of 2017 Corporate Bonds (First Tranche) to Qualified Investors by Jiangxi Copper Company Limited", published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse. com.cn) on 8 May 2020. (IX) The following accounting data and financial indicators as at the end of the reporting period and the end of last year (or the current reporting period and the same period of last year) Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB As at the end Increase/ of the current decrease from reporting As at the end the end of Major indicators period of last year last year (%) Liquidity ratio 1.23 1.23 - Quick ratio 0.91 0.84 8.33 Asset-liability ratio (%) 61.98 56.24 10.21 Loan repayment rate (%) 100 100 - As at the current reporting As at Increase/ period the same decrease from (January to period of the same period June) last year of last year (%) EBITDA interest coverage ratio 3.39 3.73 -9.12 Interest coverage (%) 100 100 - - 37 - (X) Credit Granted by Banks to the Company During the Reporting Period During the reporting period, the Group has been granted the credit line up to RMB147.925 billion, of which RMB63.423 billion had been used and the remaining RMB84.502 billion had not been used. (XI) Changes in Accounting Policies, Accounting Estimates and Accounting Methods Compared with the Previous Accounting Period, its Causes and their Impact Not applicable (XII) Audit Committee The Company has convened Audit Committee meeting at which the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the interim results report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were considered and approved. (XIII) Code on Corporate Governance Practices The Company is committed to maintaining and establishing high level of corporate governance. To the knowledge of the Board, the Company has been in full compliance with all the code provisions under the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") during the reporting period, with the exception of the following: During the reporting period, the legal action which the Directors of the Company may face is covered in the internal control and risk management of the Company. As the Company considers that no additional risk is likely to exist, insurance arrangements in respect of legal action against Directors have not been made as required under code provision A.1.8 of the Code. - 38 - (XIV) Purchase, Disposal or Repurchase of the Company's Listed Securities During the reporting period, the Company has not repurchased any of its listed securities. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased or sold any of the Company's listed securities during the reporting period. (XV) Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors During the reporting period, the Company adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Having made specific enquiries to all Directors and Supervisors, the Company confirms that all the Directors and Supervisors have complied with the standards required in the Model Code during the reporting period. (XVI) Detailed Results Announcement The interim report for 2020 containing all relevant information required by Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules will be despatched to shareholders and be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.jxcc.com) in due course. - 39 - VI. UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 NOTES RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 5 146,625,045 104,693,998 Cost of sales (143,433,199) (100,871,151) Gross profit 3,191,846 3,822,847 Other income 5 476,158 650,778 Other gains and losses, net 6 79,196 151,308 Selling and distribution expenses (400,042) (299,530) Administrative expenses (1,181,532) (952,843) Reversal/(provision) of impairment losses on financial assets, net 17,578 (457,562) Finance costs (1,014,135) (1,007,509) Share of profits and losses of: Joint ventures (14,237) (15,377) Associates 54,028 18,688 Profit before tax 7 1,208,860 1,910,800 Income tax expense 8 (403,002) (534,191) Profit for the period 805,858 1,376,609 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 786,989 1,412,177 Non-controlling interests 18,869 (35,568) 805,858 1,376,609 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY: - Basic and diluted RMB0.23 RMB0.41 - 40 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 NOTES RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 805,858 1,376,609 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income: Changes in fair value (1,678,621) - Net other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of tax (1,678,621) - Other comprehensive income to that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Cash flow hedges: Effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging instruments during the period - 29,608 Reclassification adjustments for gains/(losses) included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss 1,856 (28,639) Income tax effect (464) (220) 1,392 749 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 6,386 6,770 Share of other comprehensive expenses of joint ventures (1,058) (495) Share of other comprehensive income of associates 32,428 79,495 - 41 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 NOTES RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of tax 39,148 86,519 Other comprehensive income for the periods, net of tax (1,639,473) 86,519 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (833,615) 1,463,128 Attributable to: Owners of the Company (855,824) 1,497,573 Non-controlling interests 22,209 (34,445) (833,615) 1,463,128 - 42 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) At 30 June At 31 December 2020 2019 NOTES RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-current assets 26,840,833 Property, plant and equipment 11 26,867,591 Investment properties 465,184 473,569 Right-of-use assets 2,318,765 2,582,441 Goodwill 1,266,036 1,266,036 Other intangible assets 3,303,497 1,974,659 Exploration and evaluation assets 764,316 959,260 Interests in joint ventures 677,924 693,219 Interests in associates 3,844,660 3,799,882 Financial instruments other than 8,957,925 derivatives 12 10,646,329 Deferred tax assets 475,462 490,116 Prepayments, other receivables and 665,586 other assets 549,850 Deposits for prepaid lease payments 584,792 565,940 Restricted bank deposits 15 1,205,405 - Total non-current assets 51,370,385 50,868,892 Current assets 26,714,486 Inventories 26,923,307 Trade and bills receivables 14 8,106,007 7,538,866 Factoring receivables 1,057,606 1,130,056 Prepayments, other receivables and 7,801,078 other assets 6,272,720 Loans to related parties 1,924,541 1,407,307 Derivative financial instruments 13 415,956 323,663 Financial instruments other than 22,009,017 derivatives 12 10,662,189 Restricted bank deposits 15 13,704,238 11,020,052 Cash and cash equivalents 15 19,104,566 18,730,338 100,837,495 84,008,498 Assets classified as held for sale 36,525 36,525 Total current assets 100,874,020 84,045,023 - 43 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION(CONTINUED) AT 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) At 30 June At 31 December 2020 2019 NOTES RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Current liabilities 13,561,956 Trade and bills payables 16 12,540,448 Financial instruments other than 279,400 derivatives 12 588,279 Other payables and accruals 5,873,396 6,880,951 Deposits from holding company and 5,468,768 fellow subsidiaries 1,903,889 Deferred revenue 56,874 59,463 Derivative financial instruments 13 1,501,721 396,125 Interest-bearing bank and other 54,115,894 borrowings 45,133,623 Tax payable 468,692 606,637 Corporate bonds 12,510 108,272 Dividend payable 346,273 - Lease liabilities 86,383 165,432 Total current liabilities 81,771,867 68,383,119 Net current assets 19,102,153 15,661,904 Total assets less current liabilities 70,472,538 66,530,796 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing bank and other 9,837,202 borrowings 5,257,859 Corporate bonds 500,000 500,000 Lease liability 7,040 171,117 Provision for rehabilitation 257,462 252,452 Employee benefit liabilities 20,170 19,159 Deferred revenue 546,938 577,630 Deposits from holding company and 88,000 fellow subsidiaries - Other long-term payables 931,887 391,585 Deferred tax liabilities 402,663 328,393 Total non-current liabilities 12,591,362 7,498,195 Net assets 57,881,176 59,032,601 - 44 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION(CONTINUED) AT 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) At 30 June At 31 December 2020 2019 NOTES RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Equity Equity attributable to owners of the parent 3,462,729 Share capital 3,462,729 Reserves 48,080,792 49,282,889 51,543,521 52,745,618 Non-controlling interests 6,337,655 6,286,983 Total equity 57,881,176 59,032,601 - 45 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) Attributable to owners of the company Safety Other Statutory Discretionary fund Non- Share Share Capital reserve surplus surplus surplus Hedging Translation Retained controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Sub-total interests Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) At 31 December 2019(audited) 3,462,729 12,647,502 (924,429) (789,948) 4,816,743 9,647,574 359,742 (1,392) 469,289 21,477,912 52,745,618 6,286,983 59,032,601 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - - 786,989 786,989 18,869 805,858 Other comprehensive income for the period Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income - - - (1,678,621) - - - - - - (1,678,621) - (1,678,621) Cash flow hedges: effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging instruments, net of tax - - - - - - - 1,392 - - 1,392 - 1,392 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - - - - - - - 3,046 - 3,046 3,340 6,386 Share of other comprehensive expenses of joint ventures - - - - - - - - (1,058) - (1,058) - (1,058) Share of other comprehensive expenses of associates - - - - - - - - 32,428 - 32,428 - 32,428 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (1,678,621) - - - 1,392 34,416 786,989 (855,824) 22,209 (833,615) Contribution from non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - - 61,258 61,258 Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - - 130,326 130,326 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - - (163,121) (163,121) Final 2019 dividend declared - - - - - - - - - (346,273) (346,273) - (346,273 Transfer from retained profits - - - - - - 41,688 - - (41,688) - - - At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 3,462,729 12,647,502 (924,429) (888,673) 4,816,743 9,647,574 401,430 - 503,705 21,876,940 51,543,521 6,337,655 57,881,176 These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of RMB48,080,792,000 (31 December 2019: RMB49,282,889,000) in the consolidated statement of financial position. - 46 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) Attributable to owners of the company Safety Statutory Discretionary fund Non- Share Share Capital Other surplus surplus surplus Hedging Translation Retained controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Sub-total interests Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) (Note *) At 1 January 2019 (audited) 3,462,729 12,647,502 (924,429) (92,470) 4,816,743 9,647,574 388,161 3,401 113,049 19,704,051 49,766,311 2,260,379 52,026,690 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - - 1,412,177 1,412,177 (35,568) 1,376,609 Other comprehensive income for the period Cash flow hedges: effective portion of changes in fair value of hedging instruments, net of tax - - - - - - - 749 - - 749 - 749 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - - - - - - - 5,647 - 5,647 1,123 6,770 Share of other comprehensive expenses of joint ventures - - - - - - - - (495) - (495) - (495) Share of other comprehensive expenses of associates - - - - - - - - 79,495 - 79,495 - 79,495 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - 749 84,647 1,412,177 1,497,573 (34,445) 1,463,128 Contribution from non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - - 64,680 64,680 Acquisition of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - - 3,335,672 3,335,672 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - - (14,396) (14,396) Final 2018 dividend declared - - - - - - - - - (692,546) (692,546) - (692,546) Transfer from retained profits - - - - - - 111,900 - - (111,900) - - - At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 3,462,729 12,647,502 (924,429) (92,470) 4,816,743 9,647,574 500,061 4,150 197,696 20,311,782 50,571,338 5,611,890 56,183,228 - 47 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before tax 1,208,860 1,910,800 Adjustments for: 1,014,135 Finance costs 1,007,509 Foreign exchange losses, net 31,407 31,856 Share of profits of joint ventures and associates (39,791) (3,311) Gains from listed debentures (2,845) (6,005) Gains from listed equity investment (2,496) - Gains from investments in financial products (159,341) (114,616) Gains from unlisted equity investment - (32,337) Loss from Held-for-trading financial liabilities 95,327 - Dividend income from equity investments (18,181) (23,350) Net loss/(gain) on disposal of items of property, 3,587 plant and equipment (3,353) Net gain on disposal of items of assets classified as held for - sale (6,300) Fair value (gains)/losses, net: - Derivative financial instruments 557,067 (98,877) - Listed equity investments 85,527 214,705 - Unlisted equity investments 43,328 (47,597) - Income right attached to a target equity interest 4,246 (7,818) - Listed debentures 1,889 (7,121) - Investments in financial products (120,550) (205,512) - Held-for-trading financial liabilities (98,862) - (Reversal)/provision for impairment of trade and bills (48,634) receivables 149,812 Provision for impairment of factoring receivables 49,037 282,035 (Reversal)/Provision for impairment of prepayment, other (69,061) receivables and other assets 7,699 Provision for impairment of loans to related companies 2,365 18,016 Provision for impairment of inter-bank loans 48,715 - Provision for/(reversal of) impairment of inventories to net 202,126 realisable value (57,293) Provision for impairment of property, plant and equipment 229,848 - Provision for impairment of exploration and evaluation assets 13,587 - Provision for impairment of other intangible assets 74,703 - - 48 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Provision for impairment of property, plant and equipment 1,036,220 797,900 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 120,739 105,111 Depreciation of investment properties 6,251 5,678 Amortisation of other intangible assets 88,488 38,898 Unwinding of an interest in rehabilitation provision 4,857 4,471 Deferred revenue released to the statement of profit or loss (52,925) (11,724) 4,309,623 3,949,276 Decrease/(increase) in inventories 498,447 (194) (Increase)/decrease in trade and bills receivables (64,573) 1,206,210 Decrease in factoring receivables 23,413 324,547 (Increase)/decrease in prepayments, other receivables (1,023,971) and other assets 2,290,226 (Increase)/decrease in derivative financial instruments (883,207) 73,151 Decrease/(increase) in loans to related companies 2,401 (118,376) Increase in restricted bank deposits except restricted deposits (2,021,816) to secure bank borrowings (192,351) Increase in trade and bills payables 755,035 914,337 Decrease in other payables and accruals (642,044) (1,850,020) Increase/(decrease) in deposits from holding companies and 3,652,879 subsidiaries (381,072) Cash generated from operations 4,606,187 6,215,734 Income tax paid (516,643) (703,237) Net cash flows from operating activities 4,089,544 5,512,497 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from disposal of financial investments 9,735,537 5,680,892 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,530 65,784 Proceeds from disposal of items of assets classified as held for - sale 66,653 Receipt of government grant 19,644 30,226 Proceeds from disposal of other intangible assets - 139 Additional investments in associates (30,875) (74,328) Additional investments in joint ventures - (9,614) - 49 - INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Dividend received from an associate 72,553 - Acquisition of subsidiaries and business combination 3,952 (2,022,344) Principal portion of lease payments (24,947) (104,254) Purchases of financial investments (24,869,313) (17,679,383) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (779,823) (918,088) Purchase of exploration and evaluation assets (44,389) (60,251) Purchase of other intangible assets (589,252) (2,690) Net cash used in investing activities (16,503,383) (15,027,258) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES New bank and other borrowings 68,239,676 45,804,812 Collection of pledged time deposits to secure bank borrowings (6,705,088) (1,773,252) Repayment of bank and other borrowings (47,407,233) (32,290,685) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (163,121) (14,396) Interest paid (1,313,803) (733,518) Contribution from non-controlling interests 61,258 64,680 Net cash generated from financing activities 12,711,689 11,057,641 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 297,850 1,542,880 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,730,338 10,647,443 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net 76,378 22,961 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 19,104,566 12,213,284 - 50 - NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) CORPORATE INFORMATION

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (" the Company ") was registered in the People's Republic of China (the " PRC ") as a joint stock limited company. The Company was established on 24 January 1997 by Jiangxi Copper Corporation (" JCC "), Hong Kong International Copper Industry (China) Investment Limited, Shenzhen Baoheng (Group) Company Limited, Jiangxi Xinxin Company Limited and Hubei Sanxin Gold & Copper Company Limited, and approved by Jiangxi Province's Administrative Bureau for Industry and Commerce. The Company's H shares and A shares were listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, respectively. The registered address of the Company is located at 15 Yejin Avenue, Guixi City, Jiangxi, the PRC. In the opinion of the directors, the Company's ultimate holding company is JCC, and the ultimate controlling party is the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the People's Government of Jiangxi Province.

The principal business of the Group covers copper and gold mining and dressing, smelting and processing, extraction and processing of the precious metals and scattered metals, sulphuric chemistry as well as finance and trading fields. It has established the complete industrial chain integrated with exploration, mining, ore dressing, smelting and processing in copper and related non-ferrous metal fields. It is the important production base of copper, gold, silver and sulphuric chemistry in the PRC. The main products of the Group include more than 50 varieties, such as copper cathode, gold, silver, sulphuric acid, copper rod, copper tube, copper foil, selenium, tellurium, rhenium, bismuth, etc. B A S I S O F P R E P A R A T I O N A N D C H A N G E S I N T H E G R O U P ' S ACCOUNTING POLICIES

2.1 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The interim condensed consolidated financial information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. - 51 - 2.2 Changes in accounting policies and disclosures The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") for the first time for the current period's financial information. Amendments to IFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to IFRS 9, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform IAS 39 and IFRS 7 Amendments to IFRS 16 Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (early adopted) Amendments to IAS 1 and Definition of Material IAS 8 The adoption of the above new and revised standards has had no significant financial effect on these financial statements. 3. BUSINESS COMBINATION Acquisition of Vesco On 31 January 2020, the Group subscribed 25,800,000 ordinary shares of Vesco Holding Limited ("Vesco") and holds 57.59% interest in Vesco thereafter. The acquisition was made as part of the Group's strategy to expand its market share of metal products in overseas. The consideration of the subscription is USD25,800,000 in the form of cash with USD15,800,000 paid as at 30 June 2020. - 52 - The provisional fair values of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed of Vesco as at the date of acquisition were: 31 January 2020 Provisional fair value RMB'000 Non-current assets 259,297 Current assets 143,056 Total assets 402,353 Non-current liabilities (64,620) Current liabilities (29,708) Total liabilities (94,328) Total identifiable net assets at fair value 308,025 Non-controlling interests (130,325) Identifiable net assets at fair value attributable to the Group 177,700 Satisfied by Cash 177,700 - 53 - An analysis of the cash flows in respect of the acquisition of a subsidiary is as follows: Cash consideration paid in the period (38,585) Cash and bank balances acquired 42,538 Net inflow of cash and cash equivalents included in cash flows from investing activities Cash 3,953 The fair values disclosed are provisional as at 30 June 2020. The finalisation of the valuation work required to determine the fair values of the assets and liabilities acquired will be completed within 12 months of the acquisition date, at the latest. The Group incurred transaction costs of RMB1,029,000 for this acquisition. These transaction costs have been expensed and are included in other expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. Since the acquisition, Vesco contributed RMB2,528,000 net loss to the consolidated profit for the six months period ended 30 June 2020. Had the combination taken place at the beginning of the period, the loss of the Group for the period would have been RMB2,562,000. - 54 - 4. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION Since the acquisition of Shandong Humon Smelting Company Limited ("Shandong Humon") on 26 June 2019, for management purpose, the Group is organised into business units based on their products and services and has two reportable operating segments as follows: production and sale of copper and other related products and services (" Copper related business "); production and sale of gold and other related products and services (" Gold related business "). Management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on profit before tax in related periods. Intersegment sales and transfers are transacted with reference to the selling prices used for sales made to third parties at the then prevailing market prices. Copper Gold related related Six months ended 30 June 2020 business business Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment revenue Sales to external customers 130,539,906 16,085,139 146,625,045 Intersegment sales 1,291,910 344,856 1,636,766 Reconciliation: Elimination of intersegment sales (1,291,910) (344,856) (1,636,766) Revenue 130,539,906 16,085,139 146,625,045 Segment results 1,111,626 97,234 1,208,860 Reconciliation: Elimination of intersegment results - - - Profit before tax 1,111,626 97,234 1,208,860 - 55 - Geographical information The Group's operation is mainly located in the Mainland China and Hong Kong. The Group's revenue by geographical location of customers is detailed below: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) - Mainland China 124,332,978 87,546,032 - Hong Kong 12,929,948 10,050,156 - Others 9,722,476 7,446,745 146,985,402 105,042,933 Less: Sales related taxes 360,357 348,935 146,625,045 104,693,998 Information about major customers No customer or a group of customers under common control accounted for 10% or more of the Group's revenue for periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. The State-Owned Entities are not identified as a group of customers under common control by the directors of the Company. - 56 - 5. REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME An analysis of revenue is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue from contracts with customers Sale of industrial products - Copper cathodes 81,407,245 64,021,271 - Copper rods 25,545,186 20,572,267 - Copper processing products 1,493,858 2,012,054 - Gold 14,838,967 3,920,180 - Silver 6,404,674 1,385,805 - Sulphuric and sulphuric concentrate 358,699 697,160 - Copper concentrate, rare and other non-ferrous metals 13,849,167 8,589,156 - Others 2,891,735 3,688,511 Provision of services 195,871 156,529 146,985,402 105,042,933 Less: Sales related taxes 360,357 348,935 146,625,045 104,693,998 Disaggregated revenue information for revenue from contracts with customers Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Type of goods or service - Sale of industrial products 146,789,531 104,886,404 - Construction services 148,396 143,427 - Other services 47,475 13,102 146,985,402 105,042,933 Less: Sales related taxes 360,357 348,935 Total revenue from contracts with customers 146,625,045 104,693,998 - 57 - Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Timing of revenue recognition - Goods or services transferred at a point in time 146,837,006 104,886,404 - Services transferred over time 148,396 156,529 146,985,402 105,042,933 Less: Sales related taxes 360,357 348,935 Total revenue from contracts with customers 146,625,045 104,693,998 An analysis of other income is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income 347,783 504,309 Dividend income from equity investments 18,181 23,350 Government grants recognised 90,264 55,941 Compensation income and others 19,930 67,178 476,158 650,778 - 58 - 6. OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES, NET Fair value gains from commodity derivative contracts and commodity option contract: Transactions not qualifying as hedges Ineffective portion of cash flow hedges Fair value gains/(losses) from foreign currency forward contracts and interest rate swaps Fair value gains on other financial assets: Investments in financial products Unlisted equity instruments Listed equity instruments Listed debentures Income right attached to a target equity interest Held-for-trading financial liabilities Gains/(losses) on other financial assets: Listed equity investments Bank financial products Listed debentures Assets management products Unlisted equity investments Held-for-trading financial liabilities Impairment losses on: Property, plant and equipment Other intangible assets Exploration and evaluation assets (Losses)/gains Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment Gains on disposal of assets classified as held for sale Foreign exchange losses, net Others Six months ended 30 June 20202019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 274,324 5,954 - 482 14,444 (23,829) 120,550 205,512 (43,328) 47,597 (85,527) (214,705) (1,889) 7,121 (4,246) 7,818 98,862 - 2,496- 159,341 98,681 2,845 6,005 15,935

32,337

(95,327) - (229,848)- (74,703)- (13,587)- (3,587) 3,353 - 6,300 (31,407) (31,856) (10,217) (15,397) 79,196 151,308 - 59 - 7. PROFIT BEFORE TAX In addition to the items detailed elsewhere in the interim condensed consolidated financial information, the Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging/ (crediting): Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost of inventories sold and service provided 140,167,607 98,412,573 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,036,220 797,900 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 120,739 105,111 Depreciation of investment properties 6,251 5,678 Amortisation of other intangible assets 88,488 38,898 Auditors' remuneration 6,500 4,736 Employee benefit expense: - Wages and salaries 1,694,303 1,617,065 - Pension scheme contributions 237,727 293,729 Research and development costs 280,689 103,584 Provision/(reversal of) allowance for inventories included in cost of sales 202,126 (57,293) (Reversal)/provision for impairment of trade and bills receivables (48,634) 149,812 Provision for impairment of factoring receivables 49,037 282,035 (Reversal)/provision for impairment of prepayment, other receivables and other assets (69,061) 18,016 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 229,848 - Impairment of other intangible assets 74,703 - Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets 13,587 - Impairment of loans to related companies 2,365 7,699 Impairment of inter-bank loans 48,715 - - 60 - 8. INCOME TAX The major components of income tax expenses of the Group during the period are as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current income tax 378,698 357,809 Deferred income tax 24,304 176,382 Income tax charge for the period 403,002 534,191 Hong Kong profits tax on six (2019: six) of the Group's subsidiaries has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (2019: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during the six months ended 30 June 2020. The subsidiaries incorporated in Singapore, Turkey, United States, Peru, Zambia and Mexico are subject to corporate income tax at a rate of 17% (2019: 17%), 20% (2019: 20%), 28% (2019: 28%),29.5% (2019: 29.5%), 35% (2019: 35%), and 30% (2019: n/a), respectively. The provision for PRC income tax is based on a statutory rate of 25% (2019: 25%) of the assessable profits of the PRC companies as determined in accordance with the relevant income tax rules and regulations of the PRC Corporate Income Tax Law except for those recognised as New and Technology Enterprise entitled to a preferential PRC income tax rate of 15%, according to the PRC Corporate Income Tax Law. Pursuant to the "Notice of Recognition of the 2017 First Batch of New and High Technology Enterprises in Jiangxi Provinces" (Gan Gao Qi Ren Fa [2017] No. dated 17 November 2017, jointly issued by the Science and Technology Department of Jiangxi Province, Finance Department of Jiangxi Province, State Tax Bureau of Jiangxi Province and Provincial Tax Bureau of Jiangxi Province, the Company has passed the examination for new and high technology enterprises, and the certificate number is GR201736000335. According to the provisions of Article 28 "Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China", the applicable income tax rate of the Company during 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019 is 15%. The Company is currently in the process to renew the qualification and application for the 15% preferential tax rate for the three years from 2020. - 61 - 9. DIVIDENDS Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Dividends of ordinary shares declared and distributed during the six months: Final dividend of RMB0.10 per share for 2019 (2019: final dividend of RMB0.20 per share for 2018) 346,273 692,546 On 10 June 2020, a dividend of RMB0.10 per share (tax inclusive) on 3,462,729,405 shares, in aggregate approximately RMB346,273,000 was declared to the shareholders as the final dividend for year 2019. 10. EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY The calculation of the basic earnings per share amount is based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 3,462,729,405 (2019: 3,462,729,405) in issue during the period. The Group had no potentially dilutive ordinary shares in issue during the six months period ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. The calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share are based on: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Earnings Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company, used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculations 786,989 1,412,177 Shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculations 3,462,729,405 3,462,729,405 - 62 - 11. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group acquired assets with a cost of RMB 1,051,363,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB1,080,693,000), other than the property, plant and equipment acquired through a business combination to the interim condensed consolidated financial information. Assets (other than those classified as held for sale) with a net book value of RMB4,984,000 were disposed by the Group during the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: RMB62,430,000), resulting in a net loss on disposal of RMB3,587,000 (30 June 2019: net gain on disposal of RMB3,353,000). As at 30 June 2020, certain of the Group's machinery and buildings with a net book value of approximately RMB303,450,000 (31 December 2019: RMB333,376,000) and RMB199,385,000 (31 December 2019: RMB230,402,000), respectively, were pledged to secure short-term bank borrowings. As at 30 June 2020, certain of the Group's buildings with a net book value of approximately RMB8,155,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,224,000) were pledged to secure long-term bank borrowings. As at 30 June 2020, the Group was in the process of obtaining property ownership certificates for certain of the Group's buildings with a net book value of RMB1,168,364,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,310,889,000). As at 30 June 2020, certain of the Group's buildings and mining infrastructure with a net book value of approximately RMB113,631,000 (31 December 2019: RMB114,942,000) were restricted due to litigation. - 63 - 12. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS OTHER THAN DERIVATIVES 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Presented Presented under IFRS 9 under IFRS 9 Categories Carrying Categories Carrying Amount Amount RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets: Debt instruments (including hybrid contracts): Listed debentures (a) FVPL1 - FVPL 115,697 Investments in financial products (b) FVPL 21,840,294 FVOCI 10,451,652 21,840,294 10,567,349 Equity instruments: Listed equity investments (c) FVPL 609,915 FVPL 621,559 Listed equity investments (c) FVOCI2 7,182,734 FVOCI 8,738,036 Unlisted equity investments (d) FVPL 755,231 FVPL 798,559 Unlisted equity investments (d) FVOCI 36,119 FVOCI 36,119 Income right attached to a target equity interest (e) FVPL 542,650 FVPL 546,896 9,126,649 10,741,169 30,966,943 21,308,518 FVPL 23,748,090 12,534,363 FVOCI 7,218,853 8,774,155 30,966,943 21,308,518 - 64 - 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Presented Presented under IFRS 9 under IFRS 9 Categories Carrying Categories Carrying Amount Amount RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current assets 8,957,926 10,646,329 Current assets 22,009,017 10,662,189 30,966,943 21,308,518 Liabilities Held-for-trading financial liabilities (f) FVPL (279,400) FVPL (588,279) FVPL (279,400) (588,279) Current liabilities (279,400) (588,279) 1 FVPL: Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2 FVOCI: Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income As at 31 December 2019, the listed debentures are at variable interest rates ranging from 0.5% to 6% per annum. The amount represents investments in financial products arranged by bank, trust institution and independent securities companies with high credit-rating and good reputation. The financial products held by the Group generate annual target return rates ranged from 3.35% to 8.00% (2019: 3.55% to 8.00%) per annum. The investments have maturity date from 31 July 2020 to 27 November 2021 (2019: from 10 January 2020 to 27 November 2021). 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (RMB'000) (RMB'000) (Unaudited) (Audited) Including: Bank financial products 20,419,163 9,127,315 Asset management products 615,224 643,015 Fund products 503,382 509,962 Trust products 302,525 171,360 21,840,294 10,451,652 - 65 - As at 30 June 2020, the bank financial products of RMB241,482,000 (31 December 2019: RMB143,534,000) was pledged to secure short-term bank borrowings. As at 30 June 2020, the bank financial products of RMB13,834,622,000 (31 December 2019: RMB4,972,138,000) was pledged to issue bank accepted notes. The listed equity securities represent stocks listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (" PRC "), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (" HKEx ") and the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX "). The unlisted equity investments represent the Group's equity interests in unlisted PRC companies. None of the shareholdings exceeds 20% of the issued capital of the respective investee and the Group did not have significant influence on these invested entities. The investment represents a beneficial right attached to the 2.65% equity interest in a limited liability company established in the PRC held by China Cinda (" Beneficial Right "), including the right to all the incomes derived from this equity interest. A subsidiary of the Group, Shandong Humon, entered into certain gold lease contracts with independent lessors. During the lease period, Shandong Humon might sell the leased gold to independent third parties. When the lease period expires, Shandong Humon shall return the gold with the same quantity and quality to the lessors. The obligation to return the gold is recognised as held-for-trading financial liabilities.

As at 30 June 2020, cash in the bank of RMB47,421,000 (31 December 2019: RMB51,700,000) was pledged to secure gold lease contracts. - 66 - 13. DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS At 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2019 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Commodity derivative and forward contracts 363,047 (969,967) 304,929 (211,583) Commodity option contracts - (27,379) - - Provisional price arrangements - (461,110) - (117,478) Foreign currency forward contracts and interest rate swaps 52,909 (43,265) 18,734 (67,064) 415,956 (1,501,721) 323,663 (396,125) 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Including: Derivatives designated as hedging instruments (a): Cash flow hedges - Commodity derivative contracts - (1,393) Fair value hedges - Commodity derivative and forward contracts (145,909) - - Provisional price arrangements (461,110) (117,478) (607,019) (118,871) Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments (b): - Commodity derivative contracts (461,011) 94,739 - Commodity option contracts (27,379) - - Foreign currency forward contracts and interest rate swaps 9,644 (48,330) (478,746) 46,409 (1,085,765) (72,462) - 67 - The Group uses commodity derivative contracts and provisional price arrangements to hedge its commodity price risk. Commodity derivative contracts utilised by the Group are mainly standardised copper cathode future contracts in Shanghai Futures Exchange ("SHFE") and London Metal Exchange ("LME"). During this period, the Group entered into AU(T+D) and AG(T+D) contracts, which are substantially forward commodity contracts, on Shanghai Gold Exchange ("SGE") to hedge potential price fluctuations of gold and silver. (a) Derivatives designated as hedging instruments: For the purpose of hedge accounting, hedges of the Group are classified as: Cash flow hedge Certain commodity derivative contracts were designated by the Group to hedge its exposure to variability in cash flows attributable to price fluctuation risk associated with highly probable forecast sales of copper related products. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, no commodity derivative contracts were designated as hedging instruments of cash flow hedge. As at 31 December 2019, the expected delivery period of the forecasted sales for copper related products was from January to March 2020. Fair value hedge Certain provisional price arrangements were designated by the Group to hedge its exposure to variability in fair value changes attributable to price fluctuation risk associated with inventories. At the inception of above hedging relationships, the Group formally designates and documents the hedge relationship, risk management objective and strategy for undertaking the hedge. The cash flow hedge and fair value hedge mentioned above were assessed to be highly effective. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, no effectiveness portion under cash flow hedge (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB29,608,000) was included in the hedging reserve, and no ineffectiveness portion was included in income statement (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB482,000). Further details are given in other comprehensive income, respectively. - 68 - For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the fair value gains of provisional price arrangements designated as fair value hedges of the Group are RMB344,354,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: fair value are RMB74,338,000). The net fair value losses of the hedged item, inventories, attributable to the risk hedged is RMB336,001,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: fair value are RMB80,802,000) in aggregate. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the fair value losses of Commodity derivative and forward contracts designated as fair value hedges of the Group are RMB145,909,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil). The net fair value gains of the hedged item, inventories, attributable to the risk hedged is RMB147,398,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil) in aggregate. Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments:

The Group utilises commodity derivative contracts to manage the commodity price risk of forecasted purchases of copper cathode as well as copper component within copper concentrate, forecasted sales of copper wires and rods, and copper related products. These arrangements are designed to reduce significant fluctuations in the prices of copper concentrate, copper cathodes, copper wires and rods, and copper related products which move in line with the prevailing price of copper cathode.

The Group utilises AU (T+D) and AG (T+D) contracts to manage the commodity price risk of forecasted sales of gold and silver and certain gold lease. These arrangements are designed to reduce significant fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver.

In addition, the Group has entered into various foreign currency forward contracts, foreign currency swaps and interest rate swaps to manage its exposures on exchange rate and interest rate.

However, these commodity derivative contracts, foreign currency forward contracts, foreign currency swaps and interest rate swaps are not qualified for hedging accounting. - 69 - 14. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (RMB'000) (RMB'000) (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade receivables 10,890,751 10,629,408 Bills receivables 2,865,478 2,608,420 13,756,229 13,237,828 Less: impairment allowance (5,650,222) (5,698,962) 8,106,007 7,538,866 The Group's trading terms with its customers are mainly on credit, except for new customers, where payment in advance is normally required. The credit period is generally one to three months. Each customer has a maximum credit limit. The Group seeks to maintain strict control over its outstanding receivables and has a credit control department to minimize credit risk. Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior managements. In view of the aforementioned and the fact that the Group's trade receivables relate to a large number of diversified customers, there is no significant concentration of credit risk. Trade receivables are non- interest-bearing. Trade receivables due from the Group's related parties are repayable on similar credit terms to those offered to the major customers of the Group. As at 30 June 2020, bills receivables of RMB297,934,000 (31 December 2019: Nil) was pledged to secure short-term bank borrowings, bills receivables of RMB156,000,000 (31 December 2019: Nil) was pledged for the issuing bank accepted notes. As at 30 June 2020, bills receivables of RMB24,511,010,000 (31 December 2019: RMB13,276,828,000) was discounted but not mature. - 70 - The ageing analysis of trade and bills receivables, net of impairment allowance, is presented based on the goods delivery dates at the end of the reporting period as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2020 2019 (RMB'000) (RMB'000) (unaudited) (audited) Within 1 year 5,747,338 5,237,612 1 to 2 years 118,061 533,258 2 to 3 years 507,171 399,481 Over 3 years 1,733,437 1,368,515 8,106,007 7,538,866 The term of bills receivable are all less than 12 months. As at 30 June 2020, the bills receivables were neither past due nor impaired (31 December 2019: Nil). Movements in the loss allowance for impairment of trade receivables are as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (RMB'000) (RMB'000) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) At beginning of the period 5,698,962 5,172,573 (Reversal)/provision for impairment losses, (48,634) 149,812 Effect of business combination not under common control - 3,740 Amounts written off as uncollectible (106) (916) At end of the period 5,650,222 5,325,209 - 71 - 15. CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND PLEDGED BANK DEPOSITS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and bank balances 23,527,404 27,634,777 Time deposits 10,486,805 2,115,613 34,014,209 29,750,390 Less: Restricted bank deposits (i) Current 13,704,238 11,020,052 Non-current 1,205,405 - 14,909,643 11,020,052 Cash and cash equivalents 19,104,566 18,730,338 As at 30 June 2020, the restricted bank deposits include the following: Deposits amounting to RMB2,800,239,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,231,057,000) and cash in the bank amounting to RMB147,725,000 (31 December 2019: RMB91,500,000) were pledged to secure bank borrowings;

Deposits amounting to RMB1,395,019,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,867,410,000) was pledged for the issuing of letters of credit;

Deposits amounting to RMB638,760,000 (31 December 2019: RMB301,606,000) was pledged for the issuing of letters of guarantee;

Deposits amounting to RMB8,893,378,000 (31 December 2019: RMB5,595,796,000) was pledged for the issuing bank accepted notes;

Deposits amounting to RMB79,329,000 (31 December 2019: RMB49,851,000) were placed as environmental recovery deposits whose usage is restricted;

Cash in bank amounting to RMB85,413,000 is restricted due to litigation (31 December 2019: RMB82,505,000); and

Required mandatory reserve deposits and other restricted deposits amounting to RMB790,786,000 (31 December 2019: RMB665,411,000) was placed by JCC Finance Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, in the People's Bank of China (" PBC "), which are not available for use in the Group's daily operations.

