Jiangxi Copper : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section

[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 28/12/2021 22:35 Link SEHK htm 00358 JIANGXI COPPER

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CE MARK REGISTRATION APPLICATION FOR VITAFLOW LIBERTYTM 28/12/2021 22:34 Link SEHK pdf 02160 CARDIOFLOW-B

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS BUSINESS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR AGENCY SALES OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS WITH DAJIA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. 28/12/2021 22:33 Link SEHK pdf 01988 MINSHENG BANK

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS 28/12/2021 22:31 Link SEHK pdf 01823 HUAYUEXPRESSWAY

QUARTERLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT 28/12/2021 22:30 Link SEHK pdf 00704 HUSCOKE HLDGS

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO THE NEW MUTUAL GUARANTEES AGREEMENT 28/12/2021 22:29 Link SEHK pdf 00358 JIANGXI COPPER

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions 28/12/2021 22:26 Link SEHK pdf 09666 JINKE SERVICES

ON-MARKET REPURCHASE OF SHARES 28/12/2021 22:23 Link SEHK pdf 01733 E-COMMODITIES

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 DECEMBER 2021 28/12/2021 22:22 Link SEHK pdf 09666 JINKE SERVICES

Next Day Disclosure Return 28/12/2021 22:20 Link SEHK PDF 01733 E-COMMODITIES

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT 28/12/2021 22:16 Link SEHK pdf 03883 CHINA AOYUAN

Next Day Disclosure Return 28/12/2021 22:14 Link SEHK pdf 02327 MEILLEUREHEALTH

Terms of Reference of the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee 28/12/2021 22:13 Link SEHK pdf 09956 ANE

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR 28/12/2021 22:12 Link SEHK pdf 00731 SAMSON PAPER

Next Day Disclosure Return 28/12/2021 22:07 Link SEHK pdf 01652 FUSEN PHARM

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS 28/12/2021 22:05 Link SEHK pdf 09956 ANE

(1) RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO HOTEL CONSULTANCY SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT (2) RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO CONVENTION & EXHIBITION BUSINESS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT (3) ENTERING INTO CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO PROCUREMENT COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT (4) EARLY TERMINATION OF AN EXISTING CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO PROCUREMENT COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT 28/12/2021 22:01 Link SEHK pdf 00982 HUAFA PPT SER

ESTABLISHMENT OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE 28/12/2021 21:59 Link SEHK pdf 09956 ANE

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME 28/12/2021 21:53 Link SEHK pdf 00354 CHINASOFT INT'L