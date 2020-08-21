Jiangxi Copper : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CLOSURE AND SUSPENSION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CLOSURE AND SUSPENSION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

This announcement is made by Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Due to poor resource endowment of mines, low ore grade, small mining scale and continuous losses in recent years, the Company has recently decided to implement the

closure and suspension of JCC Dongtong Mining Company Limited* ( 江 西 銅 業 集 團東同礦業有限責任公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (hereinafter

referred to as "Dongtong Mining").