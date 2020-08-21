Jiangxi Copper : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CLOSURE AND SUSPENSION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
08/21/2020 | 10:27am EDT
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
CLOSURE AND SUSPENSION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
This announcement is made by Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.
Due to poor resource endowment of mines, low ore grade, small mining scale and continuous losses in recent years, the Company has recently decided to implement the
closure and suspension of JCC Dongtong Mining Company Limited* ( 江 西 銅 業 集 團東同礦業有限責任公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (hereinafter
referred to as "Dongtong Mining").
OVERVIEW OF DONGTONG MINING Date of Establishment
15 July 2003
Registered Capital
RMB46,209,100
Business Scope
Production and sale of non-ferrous metals, rare metals, non-metallic mineral products and extended products (except products prohibited from foreign investment); production and sale of related process equipment and spare parts; trading of copper mine products; scientific and technological consultation, technical services, development of new products, operation of new products and other business in service industries.
Retained Resource Reserves of Copper (as at 31 December 2019)
58,500 tonnes
Audited Major Operating Data Prepared in Accordance with "The People's Republic of China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises" ("PRC GAAP") in the Last Three Years
Operating
Time (year)
revenue
Net profit
(RMB'0,000)
(RMB'0,000)
2017
10,954.0
-4,490.5
2018
10,411.3
-5,537.1
2019
12,464.2
-16,955.8
Product Output in the Last Three Years
Copper
contained
in copper
Sulphuric
Time (year)
concentrate
Gold
Silver
concentrate
(ten thousand
(tonne)
(kilogram)
(kilogram)
tonnes)
2017
2,002.59
6.54
1,100.08
10.33
2018
1,877.20
6.22
807.10
10.12
2019
2,314.24
7.33
1,480.15
12.04
IMPACT ON THE COMPANY
Impact on the Principal Business of the Company
Products of Dongtong Mining are generally sold to the Company, and the Company has conducted consolidated set-off treatment when preparing the consolidated financial statements, thus, the closure and suspension of Dongtong Mining will generally not affect the Company's operating revenue. Moreover, the resource reserves and the production output of Dongtong Mining are accounted for a relatively small proportion of the Company, which will not have a material impact on the principal business development and continuous operation of the Company.
Impact on the Financial Indicators of the Company
As at the date of this announcement, the Company noticed signs of impairment of assets held by Dongtong Mining, and made provision for impairment on corresponding assets in accordance with the provisions of the "PRC GAAP No. 8 - Asset Impairment". Therefore, profit of the Company will be affected to a certain extent in the short-term. However, considering that the scale of Dongtong Mining is accounted for a very small proportion of the Company overall and has suffered losses for years, the Company believes that the closure and suspension of Dongtong Mining will benefit the business performance of the Company in the long run.
MEASURES TO BE TAKEN BY THE COMPANY
The Company will handle asset disposal, personnel diversion and other related matters properly and fulfill relevant decision-making procedures and information disclosure obligations in accordance with laws and regulations. Investors are advised to be cautious of the investment risks.
By Order of the Board
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED
Long Ziping
Chairman
Nanchang, Jiangxi, the PRC, 21 August 2020
