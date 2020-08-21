Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Jiangxi Copper Company Limited    358   CNE1000003K3

JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

(358)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jiangxi Copper : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CLOSURE AND SUSPENSION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 10:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CLOSURE AND SUSPENSION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

The Company and all members of the board of directors of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement and accept responsibility severally and jointly for any false statement or misleading representation herein or material omission herefrom.

This announcement is made by Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Due to poor resource endowment of mines, low ore grade, small mining scale and continuous losses in recent years, the Company has recently decided to implement the

closure and suspension of JCC Dongtong Mining Company Limited* ( 江 西 銅 業 集 團東同礦業有限責任公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (hereinafter

referred to as "Dongtong Mining").

  1. OVERVIEW OF DONGTONG MINING Date of Establishment
    15 July 2003

- 1 -

Registered Capital

RMB46,209,100

Business Scope

Production and sale of non-ferrous metals, rare metals, non-metallic mineral products and extended products (except products prohibited from foreign investment); production and sale of related process equipment and spare parts; trading of copper mine products; scientific and technological consultation, technical services, development of new products, operation of new products and other business in service industries.

Retained Resource Reserves of Copper (as at 31 December 2019)

58,500 tonnes

Audited Major Operating Data Prepared in Accordance with "The People's Republic of China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises" ("PRC GAAP") in the Last Three Years

Operating

Time (year)

revenue

Net profit

(RMB'0,000)

(RMB'0,000)

2017

10,954.0

-4,490.5

2018

10,411.3

-5,537.1

2019

12,464.2

-16,955.8

Product Output in the Last Three Years

Copper

contained

in copper

Sulphuric

Time (year)

concentrate

Gold

Silver

concentrate

(ten thousand

(tonne)

(kilogram)

(kilogram)

tonnes)

2017

2,002.59

6.54

1,100.08

10.33

2018

1,877.20

6.22

807.10

10.12

2019

2,314.24

7.33

1,480.15

12.04

- 2 -

  1. IMPACT ON THE COMPANY
    1. Impact on the Principal Business of the Company
      Products of Dongtong Mining are generally sold to the Company, and the Company has conducted consolidated set-off treatment when preparing the consolidated financial statements, thus, the closure and suspension of Dongtong Mining will generally not affect the Company's operating revenue. Moreover, the resource reserves and the production output of Dongtong Mining are accounted for a relatively small proportion of the Company, which will not have a material impact on the principal business development and continuous operation of the Company.
    2. Impact on the Financial Indicators of the Company
      As at the date of this announcement, the Company noticed signs of impairment of assets held by Dongtong Mining, and made provision for impairment on corresponding assets in accordance with the provisions of the "PRC GAAP No. 8 - Asset Impairment". Therefore, profit of the Company will be affected to a certain extent in the short-term. However, considering that the scale of Dongtong Mining is accounted for a very small proportion of the Company overall and has suffered losses for years, the Company believes that the closure and suspension of Dongtong Mining will benefit the business performance of the Company in the long run.
  1. MEASURES TO BE TAKEN BY THE COMPANY
    The Company will handle asset disposal, personnel diversion and other related matters properly and fulfill relevant decision-making procedures and information disclosure obligations in accordance with laws and regulations. Investors are advised to be cautious of the investment risks.

By Order of the Board

JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

Long Ziping

Chairman

Nanchang, Jiangxi, the PRC, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Long Ziping, Mr. Zheng Gaoqing, Mr. Wang Bo, Mr. Gao Jianmin, Mr. Liang Qing, Mr. Liu Fangyun and Mr. Yu Tong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tu Shutian, Mr. Liu Erh Fei, Mr. Liu Xike and Mr. Zhu Xingwen.

  • For identification purpose only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:26:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED
10:27aJIANGXI COPPER : Voluntary announcement - closure and suspension of a wholly-own..
PU
08/14JIANGXI COPPER : Proxy Form of Holders of H Shares for use at the Extraordinary ..
PU
08/14JIANGXI COPPER : Reply slip
PU
08/14JIANGXI COPPER : (1) proposed issuance of corporate bonds and (2) notice of extr..
PU
08/11JIANGXI COPPER : Announcement - proposed issuance of corporate bonds
PU
08/06China July copper imports surge to record high 762,211 tonnes
RE
08/03JIANGXI COPPER : Voluntary announcement - transfer of part of the state-owned sh..
PU
07/27JIANGXI COPPER : Announcement - date of board meeting
PU
07/13Supply angst helps copper scale two-year high
RE
06/15JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 256 B 36 937 M 36 937 M
Net income 2020 1 751 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2020 24 483 M 3 539 M 3 539 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 44 008 M 6 365 M 6 362 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 213
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jiangxi Copper Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,60 CNY
Last Close Price 8,48 CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gao Qing Zheng President, General Manager & Executive Director
Zi Ping Long Chairman & Secretary
Tong Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shu Tian Tu Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Liang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-11.38%6 382
ANTOFAGASTA PLC18.29%14 068
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.40.51%7 263
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS2.43%6 719
VEDANTA LIMITED-15.41%6 362
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.9.37%3 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group