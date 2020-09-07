China's August copper imports slip from record high

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's copper imports eased in
August from the previous month's all-time high, customs data
showed on Monday, as an arbitrage window to bring in overseas
metal shut and demand from key consumption sectors slowed.
Imports of unwrought copper and copper products into China
totalled 668,486 tonnes last month, the General Administration
of Customs said. That was down 12.3% from a record 762,210.9
tonnes in July, but still up by 65.5% from August 2019.
Imports were up 38% from a year earlier in the first eight
months of 2020 at 4.27 million tonnes.
"Monthly imports are lower because the arbitrage window
closed, and it is traditionally a weaker demand season in Q3,"
said China copper demand analyst He Tianyu at CRU Group.
"But August imports are still higher year-on-year, and last
month's base number is already pretty high. If the arbitrage
window opens again, imports could increase again."
An arbitrage between London and Shanghai copper
that swelled imports of favourably priced metal in the previous
two months closed in July after London prices rallied.
China's factory activity also grew at a slower pace in
August as floods across southwestern China disrupted production.
Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper
ore, stood at 1.59 million tonnes in August, customs said. That
was down 11.4% from July and also down 12.4% from 1.815 million
tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Emily Chow and Tom Daly; Editing by Richard
Pullin)