JIANGXI COPPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

JIANGXI COPPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(600362)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 09/04
15.45 CNY   -2.71%
12:12aChina's August copper imports slip from record high
RE
08/30JIANGXI COPPER : 2020 interim results announcement
PU
08/28Jiangxi Copper second quarter profit rises but inventory, writedowns weigh
RE
China's August copper imports slip from record high

09/07/2020 | 12:12am EDT

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's copper imports eased in August from the previous month's all-time high, customs data showed on Monday, as an arbitrage window to bring in overseas metal shut and demand from key consumption sectors slowed.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products into China totalled 668,486 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down 12.3% from a record 762,210.9 tonnes in July, but still up by 65.5% from August 2019.

Imports were up 38% from a year earlier in the first eight months of 2020 at 4.27 million tonnes.

"Monthly imports are lower because the arbitrage window closed, and it is traditionally a weaker demand season in Q3," said China copper demand analyst He Tianyu at CRU Group.

"But August imports are still higher year-on-year, and last month's base number is already pretty high. If the arbitrage window opens again, imports could increase again."

An arbitrage between London and Shanghai copper that swelled imports of favourably priced metal in the previous two months closed in July after London prices rallied.

China's factory activity also grew at a slower pace in August as floods across southwestern China disrupted production.

Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, stood at 1.59 million tonnes in August, customs said. That was down 11.4% from July and also down 12.4% from 1.815 million tonnes a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin)

JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED -0.32% 9.21 End-of-day quote.-14.09%
JIANGXI COPPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -2.71% 15.45 End-of-day quote.-8.74%
Financials
Sales 2020 270 B 39 461 M 39 461 M
Net income 2020 1 732 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2020 21 439 M 3 138 M 3 138 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 0,91%
Capitalization 43 337 M 6 335 M 6 343 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 23 213
Free-Float 55,5%
Technical analysis trends JIANGXI COPPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,75 CNY
Last Close Price 8,13 CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gao Qing Zheng President, General Manager & Executive Director
Zi Ping Long Chairman & Secretary
Tong Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shu Tian Tu Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Liang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGXI COPPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.74%6 335
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-14.09%6 335
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-29.62%4 585
GEM CO., LTD.8.21%3 685
IMERYS-9.77%3 388
AURUBIS7.97%3 081
