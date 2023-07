Jiangxi GETO New Materials Corp Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in comprehensive services such as research and development, design, production, sales, leasing and corresponding technical guidance of architectural aluminum mold systems. The Company's main products include aluminum mold systems and climbing frame products. Among them, the aluminum mold system consists of four major components, which include aluminum alloy template, support, reinforcement and accessories. The climbing frame product consists of frame system, attached support system, lifting system, intelligent control system and lightning protection system. The Company distributes its products both in the domestic market and to overseas markets.

Sector Business Support Services