JIANGXI SPECIAL ELECTRIC MOTOR CO.,LTD

(002176)

JIANGXI SPECIAL ELECTRIC MOTOR CO.,LTD

(002176)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/28
1.93 CNY   -4.46%
10:19aChina's Ganfeng posts profit jump, quits deal to take over more lithium lines
RE
2017Electric vehicle car and battery makers invest in mines
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's Ganfeng posts profit jump, quits deal to take over more lithium lines

10/29/2020 | 10:19am EDT

(Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium, one of the world's top producers of the commodity used in electric-vehicle batteries, on Thursday reported a big jump in third-quarter profit but pulled out of a deal that would have boosted its output.

The Chinese company, which supplies lithium to automakers including Tesla Inc and BMW, posted net income of 174 million yuan ($26 million) for July-September, a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange showed.

That was up more than fivefold from 33.4 million yuan a year earlier, when Ganfeng had reported a sharp drop in the value of its financial assets, and marked its best result since the first quarter of 2019.

Revenues rose 8.5% year-on-year to 1.51 billion yuan in the third quarter but fell 7.5% in the first nine months of 2020, in which Ganfeng managed to eke out only a 0.4% increase in profit.

In China, prices for battery chemical lithium carbonate <AM-99C-LTCB> are down some 10% year-to-date amid ample supply.

"The company's production and sales ... increased, but the price of lithium salt products fell," Ganfeng said, noting its lithium battery sales had also climbed.

In a separate filing, Ganfeng said it had terminated a deal announced in August that would have seen it take over 25,000 tonnes of annual lithium carbonate and 5,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide production from smaller firms including Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co.

The two sides "failed to reach an agreement on the technological transformation plan for the lithium salt production lines" and opted to terminate the agreement, which would have run from this month to March 2023, it said.

Ganfeng produced just over 54,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in 2019.

Upstream, one of its raw material suppliers, Australian spodumene producer Altura Mining, announced on Monday it had gone into receivership, although a Ganfeng spokesman played down the impact on the company.

($1 = 6.7029 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly, Kirsten Donovan)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTURA MINING LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.42.86%
BMW AG 0.86% 58.55 Delayed Quote.-20.62%
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD. 2.20% 63.58 End-of-day quote.82.54%
JIANGXI SPECIAL ELECTRIC MOTOR CO.,LTD -4.46% 1.93 End-of-day quote.-48.67%
PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED -7.14% 0.39 End-of-day quote.39.29%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.47% 2354.4478 Real-time Quote.30.03%
TESLA, INC. 0.94% 410.0925 Delayed Quote.385.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.25% 6.70872 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.65% 128.88 Delayed Quote.-28.78%
Financials
Sales 2019 2 595 M 387 M 387 M
Net income 2019 -2 024 M -302 M -302 M
Net Debt 2019 1 424 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,16x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3 123 M 464 M 465 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,97x
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 456
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart JIANGXI SPECIAL ELECTRIC MOTOR CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIANGXI SPECIAL ELECTRIC MOTOR CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhu Chairman & President
Xiao Ying Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liang Ping Long Chief Financial Officer
Min Feng Peng Director
Shun Min Lu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGXI SPECIAL ELECTRIC MOTOR CO.,LTD-48.67%489
ABB LTD-4.19%51 488
KONE OYJ17.60%41 771
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.-0.51%27 836
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.63.51%13 145
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.02%10 034
Categories
