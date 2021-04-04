JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – JT

Log in
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) between May 29, 2018 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 19, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Jianpu securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Jianpu class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2033.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Jianpu’s transactions carried out by the Credit Card Recommendation Business Unit involved undisclosed relationships or lacked business substance; (2) as a result, Jianpu’s revenue and costs and expenses for fiscal 2018 and 2019 were overstated; (3) there were material weaknesses in Jianpu’s internal control over financial reporting; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Jianpu’s fiscal 2018 Form 20-F was reasonably likely to be restated; and (5) as a result, Jianpu’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Jianpu class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2033.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 2 233 M 340 M 340 M
Net income 2019 -264 M -40,2 M -40,2 M
Net cash 2019 1 397 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,36x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 358 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,47x
EV / Sales 2020
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Jianpu Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Da Qing Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Lü Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Cao Feng Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jia Yan Lu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Xiao Yan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC.-15.13%55
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.96%800 945
NETFLIX, INC.-0.24%238 907
PROSUS N.V.12.99%189 447
AIRBNB, INC.28.23%112 800
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%107 188
