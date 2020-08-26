Jianzhong Construction Development : CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jianzhong Construction Development Limited

建 中 建 設 發 展 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 589)

CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Jianzhong Construction Development Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that Ms. FENG Rongmei (''Ms. Feng'') has tendered her resignation as a joint company secretary of the Company (''Joint Company Secretary'') with effect from 26 August 2020. Ms. Feng has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

The Board is pleased to further announce that Mr. MA Chun Kei (''Mr. Ma''), the chief financial officer of the Group's operating subsidiary, Jianzhong Construction Technology Co., Ltd.* (福建建中建設科技有限責任公司), will be appointed as a Joint Company Secretary with effect from 26 August 2020. Mr. CHAN Sun Kwong will continue to act as the other Joint Company Secretary.

Mr. Ma joined the Group in August 2019 and is primarily responsible for overall financial management of the Company. Mr. Ma has over 15 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in an international accounting firm and a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Mr. Ma is a member of the Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (Zengcheng District of Guangzhou, the PRC) (中國人民政治協商會廣州市增 城區委員會).