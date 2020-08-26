Log in
Jianzhong Construction Development : CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

08/26/2020 | 07:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jianzhong Construction Development Limited

建 中 建 設 發 展 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 589)

CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Jianzhong Construction Development Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that Ms. FENG Rongmei (''Ms. Feng'') has tendered her resignation as a joint company secretary of the Company (''Joint Company Secretary'') with effect from 26 August 2020. Ms. Feng has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

The Board is pleased to further announce that Mr. MA Chun Kei (''Mr. Ma''), the chief financial officer of the Group's operating subsidiary, Jianzhong Construction Technology Co., Ltd.* (福建建中建設科技有限責任公司), will be appointed as a Joint Company Secretary with effect from 26 August 2020. Mr. CHAN Sun Kwong will continue to act as the other Joint Company Secretary.

Mr. Ma joined the Group in August 2019 and is primarily responsible for overall financial management of the Company. Mr. Ma has over 15 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in an international accounting firm and a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Mr. Ma is a member of the Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (Zengcheng District of Guangzhou, the PRC) (中國人民政治協商會廣州市增 城區委員會).

- 1 -

Mr. Ma obtained a degree of bachelor of arts in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2002. Mr. Ma completed the examinations of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and became an affiliate member in August 2003. He was admitted as a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants on 28 February 2007; and has been registered as a certified public accountant by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 2008.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Feng for her contributions during her tenure of services and welcome Mr. Ma on his new appointment.

By order of the Board

Jianzhong Construction Development Limited

Xun Minghong

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Xun Minghong, Mr. He Wenlin and Ms. Zheng Ping as Executive Directors; Mr. Yang Kaifa, Mr. Zeng Guohua and Mr. Xun Liangbao as Non-executive Directors; and Mr. Sze Irons, Mr. Wong Kun Kau and Mr. Zhu Diwu as Independent Non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Jianzhong Construction Development Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 11:46:07 UTC
