  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  Jiawei Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    300317   CNE100001DK6

JIAWEI RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD.

(300317)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
5.350 CNY   -1.47%
Italy's antitrust body blocks ERG's 188 million euro sale of gas, hydro plant to Enel

09/23/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The new logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel is seen in Milan

(Reuters) - Italy's antitrust regulator on Friday blocked the sale of renewable energy group ERG's 188 million-euro ($182.17 million) unit, that housed its gas and hydro power plants, on competition concerns, ERG said in a statement.

ERG had agreed in February to sell the unit, called ERG Power, to utility Enel, as it looked to complete its transformation into a pure wind and solar company.

The regulator said a deal would have benefited Enel and would have eliminated or reduced competition in relevant markets, ERG said in a statement.

ERG said it will evaluate a plan to divest ERG Power in the coming months.

The renewable energy company confirmed its year-end EBIDTA guidance range of 485 million euros to 515 million euros.

However, it updated its expected net financial position for the period to a range of 1.55 - 1.65 billion euros from 1.4 - 1.50 billion euros.

"In light of what has emerged, we will evaluate the possible options to valorise the asset as best we can while confirming the growth targets in our Industrial Plan," Paolo Merli, ERG's chief executive officer, said.

($1 = 1.0320 euros)

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. -3.94% 4.644 Delayed Quote.-31.39%
ERG S.P.A. -2.95% 30.88 Delayed Quote.11.88%
JIAWEI RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD. -1.47% 5.35 End-of-day quote.-29.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 580 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net income 2021 -210 M -29,4 M -29,4 M
Net Debt 2021 297 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 410 M 619 M 619 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,24x
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 9,39%
Chart JIAWEI RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jiawei Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIAWEI RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Li Li Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tong Hai Wu Chief Financial Officer, Board Secretary & VP
Kong Xian Ding Chairman
Qian Liao Independent Director
Hui Hong Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JIAWEI RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD.-29.33%632
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-29.02%143 095
KEYENCE CORPORATION-30.92%85 134
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 214
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-33.67%62 815
EATON CORPORATION PLC-21.81%53 822