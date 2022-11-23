Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

-- Third Quarter Total Loan Origination Volume Grew 123.5% to RMB14.9 Billion --

-- Third Quarter Net Income Grew 98.8% to RMB248.1 Million --

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Loan origination volume 1 was RMB14.9 billion (US$2.1 billion), representing an increase of 123.5% from the same period of 2021.





was RMB14.9 billion (US$2.1 billion), representing an increase of 123.5% from the same period of 2021. Average borrowing amount per borrowing was RMB10,158 (US$1,428), representing an increase of 58.1% from the same period of 2021.





Repeat borrowing rate 2 was 63.8%, compared with 69.1% in the same period of 2021.





was 63.8%, compared with 69.1% in the same period of 2021. Net revenue was RMB894.3 million (US$125.7 million), representing an increase of 55.0% from the same period of 2021.





Income from operations was RMB308.6 million (US$43.4 million), representing an increase of 100.7% from RMB153.8 million in the same period of 2021.





Net income was RMB248.1 million (US$34.9 million), representing an increase of 98.8% from RMB124.8 million in the same period of 2021.



Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Company’s Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our strong topline growth and the continued expansion of our partnership network in the third quarter amidst the macroeconomic headwinds demonstrated the resilience of our business as well as the value we delivered to our institutional funding partners and borrowers. Notably, we grew our net revenue by 55.0% in the third quarter, driven by a 123.5% year-over-year increase in our loan origination volume. Our margin profiles also continued to improve as we further refined our cost structure and optimized our operating efficiency.”

“Our robust third quarter performance attests to our commitment in strengthening our partnership network, refining our borrower base structure, and accelerating our global business expansion. Going forward, we will continue to invest in scaling up our long-term capabilities in technology development and risk management. We are confident that these efforts will enable us to better empower our financial institutions, serve our borrower base, and generate sustainable value for our shareholders in the long run.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB894.3 million (US$125.7 million), representing an increase of 55.0% from the same period of 2021.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB792.9 million (US$111.5 million), representing an increase of 47.7% from the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased loan origination volume from the Company’s institutional funding partners.

Other revenue was RMB101.4 million (US$14.3 million), compared with RMB40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by revenue generated from individual investor referral services.

Origination and servicing expense was RMB148.4 million (US$20.9 million), representing an increase of 68.1% from the same period of 2021, driven by the increase in the Company’s loan origination volume.

Allowance for receivables and contract assets was RMB5.9 million (US$0.8 million), representing a decrease of 4.8% from the same period of 2021.

Sales and marketing expense was RMB323.6 million (US$45.5 million), representing an increase of 36.6% from the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in borrower acquisition expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expense was RMB51.4 million (US$7.2 million), representing an increase of 13.5% from the same period of 2021, primarily driven by an increase in expenditures for employee compensation and related benefits.

Research and development expense was RMB56.4 million (US$7.9 million), representing an increase of 52.0% from the same period of 2021, primarily due to higher employee compensation and benefit expenses as well as increased professional service fees.

Income from operations was RMB308.6 million (US$43.4 million), representing an increase of 100.7% from RMB153.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income was RMB248.1 million (US$34.9 million), representing an increase of 98.8% from RMB124.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB217.5 million (US$30.6 million) as of September 30, 2022, compared with RMB213.9 million as of June 30, 2022.

The following table provides the delinquency rates of all outstanding loans on the Company’s platform in Mainland China as of the respective dates indicated.

Delinquent for As of 1-30 days 31-60 days 61-90 days 91 -180 days More than 180 days (%) December 31, 2018 1.35 2.53 2.37 5.46 9.45 December 31, 2019 1.27 2.20 1.68 4.79 8.39 December 31, 2020 1.47 0.88 0.70 1.66 1.81 December 31, 2021 1.31 0.90 0.72 1.78 2.12 March 31, 2022 0.78 0.74 0.53 1.61 2.69 June 30, 2022 0.89 0.50 0.44 1.00 2.61 September 30, 2022 0.99 0.62 0.46 0.96 2.42

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative M3+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company’s platform in Mainland China.







Month on Book Vintage 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 2018Q1 2.41 % 4.38 % 6.21 % 8.05 % 9.80 % 11.35 % 12.71 % 13.80 % 14.61 % 15.10 % 15.38 % 15.44 % 2018Q2 2.43 % 4.43 % 6.15 % 7.87 % 9.47 % 11.02 % 12.30 % 13.50 % 14.25 % 14.70 % 14.94 % 15.00 % 2018Q3 2.23 % 3.89 % 5.66 % 7.30 % 8.89 % 10.64 % 12.00 % 12.86 % 13.47 % 13.87 % 14.07 % 14.13 % 2018Q4 2.26 % 4.53 % 6.38 % 8.25 % 9.99 % 11.40 % 12.44 % 13.22 % 13.83 % 14.25 % 14.53 % 14.64 % 2019Q1 2.17 % 3.86 % 5.32 % 6.84 % 8.13 % 9.21 % 10.21 % 11.07 % 11.85 % 12.45 % 12.80 % 12.87 % 2019Q2 1.83 % 3.40 % 4.59 % 5.85 % 6.98 % 8.21 % 9.35 % 10.33 % 11.08 % 11.54 % 11.73 % 11.74 % 2019Q3 1.64 % 3.41 % 4.26 % 5.42 % 7.03 % 8.60 % 10.13 % 10.94 % 11.59 % 11.92 % 12.04 % 12.01 % 2019Q4 1.31 % 3.08 % 4.52 % 6.27 % 7.69 % 8.69 % 9.51 % 9.99 % 10.31 % 10.49 % 10.55 % 10.54 % 2020Q1 1.67 % 3.43 % 4.46 % 5.36 % 6.11 % 6.67 % 7.09 % 7.38 % 7.61 % 7.76 % 7.84 % 7.85 % 2020Q2 1.46 % 2.37 % 3.11 % 3.68 % 4.14 % 4.52 % 4.80 % 5.08 % 5.27 % 5.42 % 5.49 % 5.51 % 2020Q3 0.96 % 1.70 % 2.24 % 2.77 % 3.27 % 3.73 % 4.16 % 4.47 % 4.71 % 4.87 % 4.96 % 4.98 % 2020Q4 0.85 % 1.74 % 2.37 % 3.00 % 3.49 % 3.89 % 4.24 % 4.50 % 4.72 % 4.87 % 4.96 % 4.99 % 2021Q1 0.96 % 1.83 % 2.45 % 3.04 % 3.51 % 3.95 % 4.28 % 4.56 % 4.78 % 4.93 % 5.01 % 5.03 % 2021Q2 1.00 % 1.90 % 2.65 % 3.30 % 3.90 % 4.35 % 4.64 % 4.89 % 5.01 % 5.10 % 5.14 % 5.15 % 2021Q3 0.95 % 1.86 % 2.65 % 3.31 % 3.94 % 4.33 % 4.60 % 4.79 % 4.93 % — — — 2021Q4 0.84 % 1.78 % 2.43 % 2.97 % 3.40 % 3.77 % — — — — — — 2022Q1 0.74 % 1.54 % 2.21 % — — — — — — — — —





Recent Development

US$10 Million Share Repurchase Plan

On June 13, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase its ordinary shares with an aggregate value of US$10 million during the 12-month period beginning on June 13, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased approximately 0.9 million of its American depositary shares for approximately US$2.1 million under this share repurchase plan.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/ .

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2022. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company’s ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company’s ability to increase the investment volume and loan origination of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company’s credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company’s ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the continued listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of

December 31, As of

September 30, 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 182,551 217,453 30,569 Restricted cash 2,016 2,021 284 Amounts due from related parties 37,017 16,383 2,303 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 502,431 1,439,719 202,392 Loan receivables, net 329 4,069 572 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,255 202,256 28,433 Deferred tax assets, net 48,456 79,700 11,204 Property and equipment, net 9,100 17,305 2,433 Right-of-use assets 35,507 26,365 3,706 Long-term investment 90,528 108,760 15,289 Other non-current assets 1,242 1,802 253 TOTAL ASSETS 971,432 2,115,833 297,438 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Payroll and welfare payable 56,056 72,461 10,186 Amounts due to related parties 4,485 3,317 466 Tax payables 409,063 699,631 98,353 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 118,808 315,007 44,284 Other payable related to the disposal of Shanghai Caiyin 322,028 305,321 42,920 Lease liabilities 35,243 25,476 3,581 TOTAL LIABILITIES 945,683 1,421,213 199,790 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

108,100,000 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and

September 30, 2022;

108,100,000 and 105,365,048 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022)3 0 0 0 Class B ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

108,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022)3 0 0 0 Additional paid-in capital 840,580 855,578 120,275 Treasury stock (nil and 2,734,952 shares as of

December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively) - (11,644 ) (1,637 ) Accumulated deficit (794,762 ) (148,041 ) (20,811 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,954 ) 1,183 166 Total Jiayin Group Inc. shareholder's equity 27,864 697,076 97,993 Non-controlling interests (2,115 ) (2,456 ) (345 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,749 694,620 97,648 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 971,432 2,115,833 297,438







JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenue (including revenue from related parties

of RMB 994 and RMB 620 for 2021Q3 and 2022Q3,

respectively) 577,050 894,295 125,718 1,412,278 2,217,022 311,664 Operating costs and expenses: Origination and servicing (88,303 ) (148,444 ) (20,868 ) (235,626 ) (370,129 ) (52,032 ) Cost of sales (9,405 ) - - (14,388 ) - - Allowance for receivables and contract assets (6,190 ) (5,918 ) (832 ) (27,242 ) (16,980 ) (2,387 ) Sales and marketing (236,876 ) (323,592 ) (45,490 ) (502,342 ) (707,411 ) (99,446 ) General and administrative (45,347 ) (51,408 ) (7,226 ) (118,309 ) (134,719 ) (18,938 ) Research and development (37,103 ) (56,357 ) (7,923 ) (97,147 ) (152,252 ) (21,403 ) Total operating costs and expenses (423,224 ) (585,719 ) (82,339 ) (995,054 ) (1,381,491 ) (194,206 ) Income from operation 153,826 308,576 43,379 417,224 835,531 117,458 Interest (expense) income (545 ) 610 86 (433 ) 1,226 172 Other income 1,910 13,738 1,931 14,271 7,122 1,001 Income before income taxes and income from

investment in affiliates 155,191 322,924 45,396 431,062 843,879 118,631 Income tax expense (30,296 ) (77,679 ) (10,920 ) (89,687 ) (205,393 ) (28,874 ) (Loss) income from investment in affiliates (132 ) 2,821 397 3,894 8,048 1,131 Net income 124,763 248,066 34,873 345,269 646,534 90,888 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling

interest shareholders (3,604 ) (74 ) (10 ) (3,136 ) (187 ) (26 ) Net income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. 128,367 248,140 34,883 348,405 646,721 90,914 Weighted average shares used in calculating

net income per share: - Basic and diluted 216,100,000 215,096,072 215,096,072 216,100,000 215,755,078 215,755,078 Net income per share: - Basic and diluted 0.59 1.15 0.16 1.61 3.00 0.42 Net income 124,763 248,066 34,873 345,269 646,534 90,888 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (166 ) 9,888 1,390 (3,717 ) 18,983 2,834 Comprehensive income 124,597 257,954 36,263 341,552 665,517 93,722 Comprehensive loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest (3,600 ) (162 ) (23 ) (3,259 ) (341 ) (51 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to

Jiayin Group Inc. 128,197 258,116 36,286 344,811 665,858 93,773





1 “Loan origination volume” refers the loan origination volume facilitated in Mainland China during the period presented.

2 “Repeat borrowing rate” refers to the repeat borrowers as a percentage of all of our borrowers in Mainland China.

“Repeat borrowers” during a certain period refers to borrowers who have borrowed in such period and have borrowed at least twice since such borrowers’ registration on our platform until the end of such period.

3 The total shares authorized for both Class A and Class B are 10,000,000,000,000.



