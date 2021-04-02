Log in
JIAYIN GROUP INC.

(JFIN)
Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Results on Friday, April 9, 2021

04/02/2021 | 07:00am EDT
SHANGHAI, China, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. markets open on Friday, April 9, 2021.

The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

    
    
 What: Jiayin Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
    
 When: 8:00 am U.S. Eastern time on Friday, April 9th, 2021
    
 Webcast: http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/
    
    










Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8618727

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 17, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8618727.

 Phone NumberToll-Free Number
United States+1 (646) 254-3697+1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong+852 30512780+852 800963117
Mainland China +86 4006322162
+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group
Ms. Shelley Bai
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn

or

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian
Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
