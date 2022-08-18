Log in
    JFIN   US47737C1045

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

(JFIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-08-17 pm EDT
2.980 USD   +9.96%
06:15aJIAYIN : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
06:01aJiayin Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
08/17Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
Jiayin : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results - Form 6-K

08/18/2022 | 06:15am EDT
Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

--Second Quarter Total Loan Origination Volume Grew138.4% to RMB13.5 Billion --

--Second Quarter Net Income Grew 100.2% to RMB253.8 Million --

SHANGHAI, August 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Loan origination volume1 was RMB13.5 billion (US$2.0 billion), representing an increase of 138.4% from the same period of 2021.
Average borrowing amount per borrowing was RMB8,939 (US$1,335), representing an increase of 49.4% from the same period of 2021.
Repeat borrowing rate2 was 67.8%, compared with repeat borrowing rate of 72.4% in the same period of 2021.
Net revenue was RMB811.6 million (US$121.2 million), representing an increase of 64.9% from the same period of 2021.
Income from operations was RMB344.5 million (US$51.4 million), representing an increase of 130.3% from RMB149.6 million in the same period of 2021
Net income was RMB253.8 million (US$37.9 million), representing an increase of 100.2% from RMB126.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Company's Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the second quarter, we achieved another quarter of strong financial and operational performance as we continue to invest into technology innovation and operational efficiency. The most notable of the second quarter's financial results is that our net revenue grew by 64.9% while our net income more than doubled year over year. Such strong performance was driven by our ongoing efforts in enhancing our risk management capabilities, optimizing our borrower base, and expanding our partnership network of licensed institutions. Going forward, we are confident that our highly automated platforms, diverse funding sources, and global business will position us well in capitalizing on emerging market opportunities."

1 "Loan origination volume" refers the loan origination volume facilitated in Mainland China during the period presented.

2 "Repeat borrowing rate" refers to the repeat borrowers as a percentage of all of our borrowers in Mainland China.

"Repeat borrowers" during a certain period refers to borrowers who have borrowed in such period and have borrowed at least twice since such borrowers' registration on our platform until the end of such period.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB811.6 million (US$121.2 million), representing an increase of 64.9% from the same period of 2021.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB742.6 million (US$110.9 million), representing an increase of 63.7% from the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increased loan origination volume from the Company's institutional funding partners.

Other revenue was RMB69.0 million (US$10.3 million), compared with RMB38.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by revenue generated from individual investor referral services, partially offset by the ongoing restructuring of the Company's overseas business.

Origination and servicing expense was RMB128.3 million (US$19.2 million), representing an increase of 54.2% from the same period of 2021, driven by the increase in the Company's loan origination volume.

Allowance for receivables and contract assets was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), representing a decrease of 46.2% from the same period of 2021, primarily due to the ongoing restructuring of the Company's overseas business.

Sales and marketing expense was RMB235.0 million (US$35.1 million), representing an increase of 34.9% from the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in borrower acquisition expenses in the second quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expense was RMB42.6 million (US$6.4 million), representing an increase of 21.0% from the same period of 2021, primarily driven by an increase in expenditures in employee compensation and related benefits.

Research and development expense was RMB54.1 million (US$8.1 million), representing an increase of 69.6% from the same period of 2021, primarily due to higher employee compensation and benefit costs as well as increased professional service fees.

Income from operations was RMB344.5 million (US$51.4 million), representing an increase of 130.3% from RMB149.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income was RMB253.8 million (US$37.9 million), representing an increase of 100.2% from RMB126.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB213.9 million (US$31.9 million) as of June 30, 2022, compared with RMB170.3 million as of March 31, 2022.

The following table provides the delinquency rates of all outstanding loans on the Company's platform in Mainland China as of the respective dates indicated.

Delinquent for

As of

1-30 days

31-60 days

61-90 days

91 -180 days

More than 180 days

(%)

December 31, 2018

1.35

2.53

2.37

5.46

9.45

December 31, 2019

1.27

2.20

1.68

4.79

8.39

December 31, 2020

1.47

0.88

0.70

1.66

1.81

December 31, 2021

1.31

0.90

0.72

1.78

2.12

March 31, 2022

0.78

0.74

0.53

1.61

2.69

June 30, 2022

0.89

0.50

0.44

1.00

2.61

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative M3+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company's platform in Mainland China.

Month on Book

Vintage

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

14th

15th

2018Q1

2.41%

4.38%

6.21%

8.05%

9.80%

11.35%

12.71%

13.80%

14.61%

15.10%

15.38%

15.44%

2018Q2

2.43%

4.43%

6.15%

7.87%

9.47%

11.02%

12.30%

13.50%

14.25%

14.70%

14.94%

15.00%

2018Q3

2.23%

3.89%

5.66%

7.30%

8.89%

10.64%

12.00%

12.86%

13.47%

13.87%

14.07%

14.13%

2018Q4

2.26%

4.53%

6.38%

8.25%

9.99%

11.40%

12.44%

13.22%

13.83%

14.25%

14.53%

14.64%

2019Q1

2.17%

3.86%

5.32%

6.84%

8.13%

9.21%

10.21%

11.07%

11.85%

12.45%

12.80%

12.87%

2019Q2

1.83%

3.40%

4.59%

5.85%

6.98%

8.21%

9.35%

10.33%

11.08%

11.54%

11.73%

11.74%

2019Q3

1.64%

3.41%

4.26%

5.42%

7.03%

8.60%

10.13%

10.94%

11.59%

11.92%

12.04%

12.01%

2019Q4

1.31%

3.08%

4.52%

6.27%

7.69%

8.69%

9.51%

9.99%

10.31%

10.49%

10.55%

10.54%

2020Q1

1.67%

3.43%

4.46%

5.36%

6.11%

6.67%

7.09%

7.38%

7.61%

7.76%

7.84%

7.85%

2020Q2

1.46%

2.37%

3.11%

3.68%

4.14%

4.52%

4.80%

5.08%

5.27%

5.42%

5.49%

5.51%

2020Q3

0.96%

1.70%

2.24%

2.77%

3.27%

3.73%

4.16%

4.47%

4.71%

4.87%

4.96%

4.98%

2020Q4

0.85%

1.74%

2.37%

3.00%

3.49%

3.89%

4.24%

4.50%

4.72%

4.87%

4.96%

4.99%

2021Q1

0.96%

1.83%

2.45%

3.04%

3.51%

3.95%

4.28%

4.56%

4.78%

4.93%

5.01%

5.03%

2021Q2

1.00%

1.90%

2.65%

3.30%

3.90%

4.35%

4.64%

4.89%

5.01%

-

-

-

2021Q3

0.95%

1.86%

2.65%

3.31%

3.94%

4.33%

-

-

-

-

-

-

2021Q4

0.84%

1.78%

2.43%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Recent Development

US$10 Million Share Repurchase Plan

On June 13, 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase its ordinary shares with an aggregate value of US$10 million during the 12-month period beginning on June 13, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased approximately 0.2 million American depositary shares for approximately US$0.5 million under this share repurchase plan.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

To join the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process in advance. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2ad8bfdc33154a498bfd411d8238d464

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investors relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at a specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2022. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company's ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company's ability to increase the investment volume and loan origination of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company's credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the continued listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual

results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Mr. Shawn Zhang

Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Ally Wang

Email: ally@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of

December 31,

As of

June 30,

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

182,551

213,883

31,932

Restricted cash

2,016

2,019

301

Amounts due from related parties

37,017

37,659

5,622

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net

502,431

1,115,824

166,588

Loan receivables, net

329

1,884

281

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

62,255

72,067

10,759

Deferred tax assets, net

48,456

85,044

12,697

Property and equipment, net

9,100

6,259

934

Right-of-use assets

35,507

27,378

4,087

Long-term investment

90,528

100,115

14,947

Other non-current assets

1,242

1,449

216

TOTAL ASSETS

971,432

1,663,581

248,364

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Payroll and welfare payable

56,056

59,490

8,882

Amounts due to related parties

4,485

3,768

563

Tax payables

409,063

611,420

91,283

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

118,808

221,258

33,030

Other payable related to the disposal of Shanghai Caiyin

322,028

305,321

45,583

Lease liabilities

35,243

26,842

4,007

TOTAL LIABILITIES

945,683

1,228,099

183,348

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Class A ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

108,100,000 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and

June 30, 2022;

108,100,000 and 107,198,796 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022)3

0

0

0

Class B ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

108,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022)3

0

0

0

Additional paid-in capital

840,580

845,856

126,283

Treasury stock (nil and 901,204 shares as of

December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)

-

(3,106

)

(464

)

Accumulated deficit

(794,762

)

(396,182

)

(59,148

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,954

)

(8,792

)

(1,313

)

Total Jiayin Group Inc. shareholder's equity

27,864

437,776

65,358

Non-controlling interests

(2,115

)

(2,294

)

(342

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

25,749

435,482

65,016

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

971,432

1,663,581

248,364

3 The total shares authorized for both Class A and Class B are 10,000,000,000,000.

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenue (including revenue from related parties

of RMB 12,069 and RMB 1,513 for 2021Q2 and 2022Q2, RMB 23,880 and RMB 5,253 for 2021H1 and 2022H1, respectively)

492,173

811,554

121,162

835,228

1,322,728

197,478

Operating costs and expenses:

Origination and servicing

(83,224

)

(128,283

)

(19,152

)

(147,323

)

(221,685

)

(33,097

)

Cost of sales

(4,983

)

-

-

(4,983

)

-

-

Allowance for receivables and contract assets

(13,042

)

(7,042

)

(1,051

)

(21,052

)

(11,062

)

(1,652

)

Sales and marketing

(174,220

)

(235,030

)

(35,089

)

(265,465

)

(383,819

)

(57,303

)

General and administrative

(35,169

)

(42,604

)

(6,361

)

(72,962

)

(83,312

)

(12,438

)

Research and development

(31,924

)

(54,128

)

(8,081

)

(60,045

)

(95,895

)

(14,317

)

Total operating costs and expenses

(342,562

)

(467,087

)

(69,734

)

(571,830

)

(795,773

)

(118,807

)

Income from operation

149,611

344,467

51,428

263,398

526,955

78,671

Interest income

1,018

339

50

113

614

92

Other income (expense)

10,426

(11,121

)

(1,660

)

12,362

(6,616

)

(988

)

Income before income taxes and income from

investment in affiliates

161,055

333,685

49,818

275,873

520,953

77,775

Income tax expense

(37,222

)

(82,313

)

(12,289

)

(59,391

)

(127,713

)

(19,067

)

Income from investment in affiliates

3,002

2,447

365

4,027

5,227

780

Net income

126,835

253,819

37,894

220,509

398,467

59,488

Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interest shareholders

7

(67

)

(10

)

468

(113

)

(17

)

Net income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc.

126,828

253,886

37,904

220,041

398,580

59,505

Weighted average shares used in calculating

net income per share:

- Basic and diluted

216,100,000

216,070,290

216,070,290

216,100,000

216,085,063

216,085,063

Net income per share:

- Basic and diluted

0.59

1.18

0.18

1.02

1.84

0.28

Net income

126,835

253,819

37,894

220,509

398,467

59,488

Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,587

)

9,955

1,486

(3,551

)

9,095

1,358

Comprehensive income

124,248

263,774

39,380

216,958

407,562

60,846

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

noncontrolling interest

(23

)

(136

)

(20

)

341

(179

)

(27

)

Total comprehensive income attributable to

Jiayin Group Inc.

124,271

263,910

39,400

216,617

407,741

60,873

Disclaimer

Jiayin Group Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
