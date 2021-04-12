Jiayuan International : SALES UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

SALES UPDATE

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

This announcement is made by Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company wishes to provide its shareholders and potential investors with a sales update containing certain operating data of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (the "Sales Update").

For the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 March 2021, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB2,900.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 299%; and (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 277,737 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 268%.

For the three months ended 31 March 2021, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB7,832.3 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 152%; and (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 700,581 sq.m. representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 150%.

The Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group, which have not been audited nor reviewed by the external auditors, and accordingly, the operating data contained herein is for investors' information purpose only and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-year basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such operating data. The Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities of the Company. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.