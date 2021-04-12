Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Jiayuan International Group Limited    2768   KYG5139G1001

JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

(2768)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jiayuan International : SALES UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

04/12/2021 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

SALES UPDATE

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

This announcement is made by Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company wishes to provide its shareholders and potential investors with a sales update containing certain operating data of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (the "Sales Update").

For the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 March 2021, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB2,900.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 299%; and (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 277,737 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 268%.

For the three months ended 31 March 2021, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB7,832.3 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 152%; and (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 700,581 sq.m. representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 150%.

The Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group, which have not been audited nor reviewed by the external auditors, and accordingly, the operating data contained herein is for investors' information purpose only and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-year basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such operating data. The Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities of the Company. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

- 1 -

1

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

By Order of the Board

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Shum Tin Ching

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises: (i) Mr. Shum Tin Ching, the Chairman and a Non-executive Director; (ii) Mr. Zhang Yi, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director; (iii) Mr. Huang Fuqing, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director;

  1. Mr. Wang Jianfeng, a Vice President and an Executive Director; (v) Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam, a Joint Company Secretary and an Executive Director; (vi) Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander, an Independent Non-executive Director;(vii) Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP, an Independent Non-executive Director; (viii) Mr. Gu Yunchang, an Independent Non- executive Director; and (ix) Mr. Shen Xiaodong, a Non- executive Director.

- 2 -

2

Disclaimer

Jiayuan International Group Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
10:57aJIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Sales update for the three months ended 31 march 2021
PU
03/30JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Boosts Final Dividend as 2020 Profit Surges 60%
MT
03/29JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Change in composition of the remuneration committee
PU
03/11JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Repurchases Nearly $62 Million of 13.75% Bonds Due 2022
MT
03/11REPURCHASE OF 13.75% SENIOR NOTES DU : XS2024526043 and the Common Code : 202452..
PU
03/10JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Property Sales Shoot Up 217% in February
MT
03/09JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Sales update for the two months ended 28 february 2021
PU
02/26JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Shareholders to Meet April 16 to Vote on $929 Million P..
MT
02/25JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Major and connected transaction acquisition of the targ..
PU
02/25JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL  : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 927 M 3 045 M 3 045 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 14 753 M 2 254 M 2 254 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,31%
Capitalization 11 582 M 1 768 M 1 770 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 7 137
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jiayuan International Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,31 CNY
Last Close Price 2,83 CNY
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hong Jie Shen President
Xiang Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Tin Ching Shum Chairman
Kwok Leung Tai Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Bun Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED9.45%1 752
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.40%44 108
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.13%38 963
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.38%33 553
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED17.91%27 972
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.30%27 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ