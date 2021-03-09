Log in
JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

(2768)
  Report
Jiayuan International : SALES UPDATE FOR THE TWO MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

03/09/2021 | 11:23pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Գ๕਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

SALES UPDATE

FOR THE TWO MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

This announcement is made by Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company wishes to provide its shareholders and potential investors with a sales update containing certain operating data of the Group for the two months ended 28 February 2021 (the "Sales Update").

For the period from 1 February 2021 to 28 February 2021, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB2,336.9 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 217%; and (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 211,445 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 234%.

For the two months ended 28 February 2021, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB4,932.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 108%; and (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 422,844 sq.m. representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 107%.

The Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group, which have not been audited nor reviewed by the external auditors, and accordingly, the operating data contained herein is for investors' information purpose only and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-year basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such operating data. The Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities of the Company. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

By Order of the Board

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Shum Tin Ching

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises: (i) Mr. Shum Tin Ching, the Chairman and a Non-executive Director; (ii) Mr. Zhang Yi, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director; (iii) Mr. Huang Fuqing, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director; (iv) Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam, an Executive Director; (v) Mr. Wang Jianfeng, an Executive Director; (vi) Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander, an Independent Non-executive Director; (vii) Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP, an Independent Non-executive Director; (viii) Mr. Gu Yunchang, an Independent Non-executive Director; and (ix) Mr. Shen Xiaodong, a Non-executive Director.

Disclaimer

Jiayuan International Group Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 19 927 M 3 063 M 3 063 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 14 753 M 2 268 M 2 268 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,74%
Capitalization 10 438 M 1 604 M 1 605 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 163
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jiayuan International Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,31 CNY
Last Close Price 2,57 CNY
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hong Jie Shen President
Xiang Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Tin Ching Shum Chairman
Kwok Leung Tai Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Bun Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED0.00%1 597
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.30%44 344
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.50%37 949
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.03%33 728
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.80%27 840
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED14.23%26 567
