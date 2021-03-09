Jiayuan International : SALES UPDATE FOR THE TWO MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

SALES UPDATE

FOR THE TWO MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

This announcement is made by Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company wishes to provide its shareholders and potential investors with a sales update containing certain operating data of the Group for the two months ended 28 February 2021 (the "Sales Update").

For the period from 1 February 2021 to 28 February 2021, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB2,336.9 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 217%; and (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 211,445 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 234%.

For the two months ended 28 February 2021, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB4,932.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 108%; and (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 422,844 sq.m. representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 107%.

The Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group, which have not been audited nor reviewed by the external auditors, and accordingly, the operating data contained herein is for investors' information purpose only and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-year basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such operating data. The Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities of the Company. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Hong Kong, 10 March 2021

