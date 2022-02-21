Log in
    5820   TW0005820005

JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.

(5820)
News 
Summary

JihSun Financial : FHC announces on behalf of Jih Sun Int'Insurance Property Agency subsidiary, the not to distribute dividends of 2021 resolved by BOD.

02/21/2022 | 04:51am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 17:40:23
Subject 
 JihSun FHC announces on behalf of Jih Sun
Int'Insurance Property Agency subsidiary, the not to
distribute dividends of 2021 resolved by BOD.
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/21
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NTD 0
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
