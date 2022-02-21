JihSun Financial : FHC announces on behalf of Jih Sun Int'Insurance Property Agency subsidiary, the not to distribute dividends of 2021 resolved by BOD.
Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
17:40:23
Subject
JihSun FHC announces on behalf of Jih Sun
Int'Insurance Property Agency subsidiary, the not to
distribute dividends of 2021 resolved by BOD.
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/21
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NTD 0
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
Disclaimer
Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.
Sales 2020
9 772 M
351 M
351 M
Net income 2020
2 909 M
104 M
104 M
Net Debt 2020
7 555 M
271 M
271 M
P/E ratio 2020
16,3x
Yield 2020
3,06%
Capitalization
47 550 M
1 706 M
1 706 M
EV / Sales 2019
6,59x
EV / Sales 2020
5,64x
Nbr of Employees
3 365
Free-Float
6,27%
Technical analysis trends JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.