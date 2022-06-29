JihSun Financial : Important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' ordinary meeting announced by Jih Sun FHC on behalf of Jih Sun Futures.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Acknowledgement of the Company's earnings distribution of year 2021. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:Nil 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgement of the Company's business performance report and financial statements of year 2021. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:Nil 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Report the supervisor's inspection report of year 2021. (2)Report the business overview report of year 2021. (3)Report the remuneration allocation for employees of year 2021. (4)Adoption of the amendment of the "Procedures Governing the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets by Jih Sun Futures Co., Ltd." (5)Adoption of the amendment of the "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meeting of Jih Sun Futures Co., Ltd." (6)Adoption of the enactment of the "Rules Governing the Election of Directors and Supervisors of Jih Sun Futures Co., Ltd." 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil