JihSun Financial : Important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' ordinary meeting announced by Jih Sun FHC on behalf of Jih Sun Futures.
06/29/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:43:51
Subject
Important resolutions of 2022 shareholders'
ordinary meeting announced by Jih Sun FHC on behalf
of Jih Sun Futures.
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledgement of the Company's earnings distribution of year 2021.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:Nil
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgement of the Company's business performance report and financial
statements of year 2021.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:Nil
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Report the supervisor's inspection report of year 2021.
(2)Report the business overview report of year 2021.
(3)Report the remuneration allocation for employees of year 2021.
(4)Adoption of the amendment of the "Procedures Governing the Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets by Jih Sun Futures Co., Ltd."
(5)Adoption of the amendment of the "Rules of Procedure for
Shareholders' Meeting of Jih Sun Futures Co., Ltd."
(6)Adoption of the enactment of the "Rules Governing the Election of
Directors and Supervisors of Jih Sun Futures Co., Ltd."
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:46:08 UTC.