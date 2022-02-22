JihSun Financial : JS FHC announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Jih Sun Bank,the actual effect of adoption of new accounting policy staring from 2022.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/22 2.Nature of the change:Change of accounting policy 3.Reason for the change: The accounting policy for the follow-up measurement of investment property has been changed from a cost model to a fair value model. 4.Each line item affected and the actual effect for the fiscal year before the fiscal year changed by retrospective application of the accounting policy change: (1)The impact on the balance sheet of 2021/01/01: The investment property has been increased by NT$127,274,000. The deferred income tax assets have been increased by NT$43,054,000. The deferred income tax liabilities have been increased by NT$14,221,000. The equity has been increased by NT$156,107,000. (2)The impact on the balance sheet of 2021/12/31: The investment property has been increased by NT$143,760,000. The property and equipment have been decreased by NT$9,581,000 The deferred income tax assets have been increased by NT$46,514,000. The deferred income tax liabilities have been increased by NT$14,629,000. The equity has been increased by NT$166,064,000. (3)The impact on the statement of comprehensive income of 2021: The net revenue other than interest income has been decreased by NT$5,269,000. The depreciation and amortization expenses have been decreased by NT$5,414,000. The income tax benefit has been increased by NT$3,052,000. The net income of the current term has been increased by NT$3,197,000. The other comprehensive income(increments in equity from revaluation of property) has been increased by NT$6,760,000 The comprehensive income of the current term has been increased by NT9,957,000 5.Actual effect on the opening balance of retained earnings for the last fiscal year:On January 1,2021, the retained earnings has been increased by NT$156,107,000. 6.Reasons of the material difference between the actual effect of the accounting policy change and the original projected effect announced and filed:Not applicable 7.The CPA opinion on the reasonableness of the aforementioned reasons of difference:Not applicable 8.Dissenting or qualified opinion from independent directors:None 9.Countermeasures:After the resolution adopted by the board of directors on 2022/02/22, we will conduct in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Bank accordingly. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:This case has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission on February 07, 2022 under Letter of Jin-Guan-Yin-Kong-Zi No.1100233127.