JihSun Financial : JS FHC announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Jih Sun Bank,the actual effect of adoption of new accounting policy staring from 2022.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/22
2.Nature of the change:Change of accounting policy
3.Reason for the change: The accounting policy for the follow-up measurement
of investment property has been changed from a cost model to a fair value
model.
4.Each line item affected and the actual effect for
the fiscal year before the fiscal year changed by
retrospective application of the accounting policy change:
(1)The impact on the balance sheet of 2021/01/01:
The investment property has been increased by
NT$127,274,000.
The deferred income tax assets have been increased by
NT$43,054,000.
The deferred income tax liabilities have been increased
by NT$14,221,000.
The equity has been increased by NT$156,107,000.
(2)The impact on the balance sheet of 2021/12/31:
The investment property has been increased by
NT$143,760,000.
The property and equipment have been decreased by
NT$9,581,000
The deferred income tax assets have been increased by
NT$46,514,000.
The deferred income tax liabilities have been increased
by NT$14,629,000.
The equity has been increased by NT$166,064,000.
(3)The impact on the statement of comprehensive income
of 2021:
The net revenue other than interest income has been
decreased by NT$5,269,000.
The depreciation and amortization expenses have been
decreased by NT$5,414,000.
The income tax benefit has been increased by
NT$3,052,000.
The net income of the current term has been increased
by NT$3,197,000.
The other comprehensive income(increments in equity from
revaluation of property) has been increased by
NT$6,760,000
The comprehensive income of the current term has been increased by
NT9,957,000
5.Actual effect on the opening balance of retained earnings
for the last fiscal year:On January 1,2021, the
retained earnings has been increased by NT$156,107,000.
6.Reasons of the material difference between the actual
effect of the accounting policy change and the original
projected effect announced and filed:Not applicable
7.The CPA opinion on the reasonableness of the aforementioned
reasons of difference:Not applicable
8.Dissenting or qualified opinion from independent directors:None
9.Countermeasures:After the resolution adopted by the board
of directors on 2022/02/22, we will conduct in accordance
with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial
Reports by Public Bank accordingly.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:This case
has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission
on February 07, 2022 under Letter of Jin-Guan-Yin-Kong-Zi
No.1100233127.