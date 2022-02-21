Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. JihSun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5820   TW0005820005

JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.

(5820)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

JihSun Financial : JS FHC announces on behalf of the securities subsidiary the actual effect of adoption of new accounting ploicy starting from 2022.

02/21/2022 | 04:51am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 17:35:36
Subject 
 JS FHC announces on behalf of the securities
subsidiary the actual effect of adoption of new
accounting ploicy starting from 2022.
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 9
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/21
2.Nature of the change:Change of accounting policy
3.Reason for the change: The accounting policy for the follow-up measurement
of investment property has been changed from a cost model to a fair value
model.
4.Each line item affected and the actual effect for
the fiscal year before the fiscal year changed by
retrospective application of the accounting policy change:
(1) The actual effect on the consolidated balance sheet of 2021/01/01:
The investment property has been increased by NT$56,737,000.
The deferred income tax assets have been increased by NT$4,414,000.
The deferred income tax liabilities have been increased by NT$12,187,000.
The net worth has been increased by NT$48,964,000.
(2) The actual effect on the consolidated balance sheet of 2021/12/31:
The investment property has been increased by NT$46,317,000.
The property and equipment have been increased by NT$13,725,000.
The deferred income tax assets have been increased by NT$4,567,000.
The deferred income tax liabilities have been increased by NT$11,926,000.
The net worth has been increased by NT$52,683,000.
(3) The actual effect on the 2021 consolidated comprehensive income
statement:
The gain on valuation of property has been increased by NT$2,678,000.
The depreciation and amortization expenses have been decreased by NT$628,000.
The income tax expense has been decreased by NT$413,000.
The net profit of 2021 has been increased by NT$3,719,000.
The total comprehensive income of 2021 has been increased by NT$3,719,000.
5.Actual effect on the opening balance of retained earnings
 for the last fiscal year:On January 1,2021, the retained earnings
has been increased by NT$48,964,000.
6.Reasons of the material difference between the actual
effect of the accounting policy change and the original
projected effect announced and filed:Not applicable
7.The CPA opinion on the reasonableness of the aforementioned
reasons of difference:Not applicable
8.Dissenting or qualified opinion from independent directors:None
9.Countermeasures:The board of directors of the Company has approved this
case on 2022/02/21 and we will conduct in accordance with the Regulations
Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms
accordingly.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:This case has been approved by
the Financial Supervisory Commission on December 15, 2021 under Letter
of Jin-Guan-Zheng-Quan-Zi No.1100376332.

Disclaimer

Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 9 772 M 351 M 351 M
Net income 2020 2 909 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2020 7 555 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 3,06%
Capitalization 47 550 M 1 706 M 1 706 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,59x
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 365
Free-Float 6,27%
Managers and Directors
Chih Fang Wang General Manager
Mu Chun Hsu Head-Finance
Chin Tang Huang Chairman
Chak Lam Tang Independent Director
Hsin Hui Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.0.40%1 706
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-27.03%44 245
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.68%22 816
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-22.90%20 499
XP INC.18.89%19 120
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.24%12 960