JihSun Financial : JS FHC announces on behalf of the securities subsidiary the actual effect of adoption of new accounting ploicy starting from 2022.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/21
2.Nature of the change:Change of accounting policy
3.Reason for the change: The accounting policy for the follow-up measurement
of investment property has been changed from a cost model to a fair value
model.
4.Each line item affected and the actual effect for
the fiscal year before the fiscal year changed by
retrospective application of the accounting policy change:
(1) The actual effect on the consolidated balance sheet of 2021/01/01:
The investment property has been increased by NT$56,737,000.
The deferred income tax assets have been increased by NT$4,414,000.
The deferred income tax liabilities have been increased by NT$12,187,000.
The net worth has been increased by NT$48,964,000.
(2) The actual effect on the consolidated balance sheet of 2021/12/31:
The investment property has been increased by NT$46,317,000.
The property and equipment have been increased by NT$13,725,000.
The deferred income tax assets have been increased by NT$4,567,000.
The deferred income tax liabilities have been increased by NT$11,926,000.
The net worth has been increased by NT$52,683,000.
(3) The actual effect on the 2021 consolidated comprehensive income
statement:
The gain on valuation of property has been increased by NT$2,678,000.
The depreciation and amortization expenses have been decreased by NT$628,000.
The income tax expense has been decreased by NT$413,000.
The net profit of 2021 has been increased by NT$3,719,000.
The total comprehensive income of 2021 has been increased by NT$3,719,000.
5.Actual effect on the opening balance of retained earnings
for the last fiscal year:On January 1,2021, the retained earnings
has been increased by NT$48,964,000.
6.Reasons of the material difference between the actual
effect of the accounting policy change and the original
projected effect announced and filed:Not applicable
7.The CPA opinion on the reasonableness of the aforementioned
reasons of difference:Not applicable
8.Dissenting or qualified opinion from independent directors:None
9.Countermeasures:The board of directors of the Company has approved this
case on 2022/02/21 and we will conduct in accordance with the Regulations
Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms
accordingly.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:This case has been approved by
the Financial Supervisory Commission on December 15, 2021 under Letter
of Jin-Guan-Zheng-Quan-Zi No.1100376332.