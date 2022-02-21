JihSun Financial : JS FHC announces on behalf of the securities subsidiary the actual effect of adoption of new accounting ploicy starting from 2022.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/21 2.Nature of the change:Change of accounting policy 3.Reason for the change: The accounting policy for the follow-up measurement of investment property has been changed from a cost model to a fair value model. 4.Each line item affected and the actual effect for the fiscal year before the fiscal year changed by retrospective application of the accounting policy change: (1) The actual effect on the consolidated balance sheet of 2021/01/01: The investment property has been increased by NT$56,737,000. The deferred income tax assets have been increased by NT$4,414,000. The deferred income tax liabilities have been increased by NT$12,187,000. The net worth has been increased by NT$48,964,000. (2) The actual effect on the consolidated balance sheet of 2021/12/31: The investment property has been increased by NT$46,317,000. The property and equipment have been increased by NT$13,725,000. The deferred income tax assets have been increased by NT$4,567,000. The deferred income tax liabilities have been increased by NT$11,926,000. The net worth has been increased by NT$52,683,000. (3) The actual effect on the 2021 consolidated comprehensive income statement: The gain on valuation of property has been increased by NT$2,678,000. The depreciation and amortization expenses have been decreased by NT$628,000. The income tax expense has been decreased by NT$413,000. The net profit of 2021 has been increased by NT$3,719,000. The total comprehensive income of 2021 has been increased by NT$3,719,000. 5.Actual effect on the opening balance of retained earnings for the last fiscal year:On January 1,2021, the retained earnings has been increased by NT$48,964,000. 6.Reasons of the material difference between the actual effect of the accounting policy change and the original projected effect announced and filed:Not applicable 7.The CPA opinion on the reasonableness of the aforementioned reasons of difference:Not applicable 8.Dissenting or qualified opinion from independent directors:None 9.Countermeasures:The board of directors of the Company has approved this case on 2022/02/21 and we will conduct in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms accordingly. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:This case has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission on December 15, 2021 under Letter of Jin-Guan-Zheng-Quan-Zi No.1100376332.