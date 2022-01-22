JihSun Financial : Jih Sun FHC announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Jih Sun Bank, the adoption of the Board of Directors for the recognition of impairment loss of assets.
01/22/2022 | 03:24am EST
Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/22
Time of announcement
16:15:55
Subject
Jih Sun FHC announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
Jih Sun Bank, the adoption of the Board of Directors for
the recognition of impairment loss of assets.
Date of events
2022/01/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/22
2.Company name:Jih Sun International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with International Accounting Standard
No. 36, the Company has conducted the impairment test of assets and
recognized the impairment loss of assets of NT$56,328 thousand according
to the test result.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:(1) By the resolution of the
Board of Directors, the Company's employee training center was planned for
sale. In accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 36, the
Company has recognized impairment loss of NT$56,328 thousand.
(2) The recognition of impairment loss of this time does not involve cash
flow and has no material impact on the Company's operation.
(3) The amount of the impairment loss will be recorded in the financial
statements of year 2021.
Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 08:23:06 UTC.