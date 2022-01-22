Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. JihSun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5820   TW0005820005

JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.

(5820)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JihSun Financial : Jih Sun FHC announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Jih Sun Bank, the adoption of the Board of Directors for the recognition of impairment loss of assets.

01/22/2022 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/22 Time of announcement 16:15:55
Subject 
 Jih Sun FHC announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
Jih Sun Bank, the adoption of the Board of Directors for
the recognition of impairment loss of assets.
Date of events 2022/01/22 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/22
2.Company name:Jih Sun International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with International Accounting Standard
No. 36, the Company has conducted the impairment test of assets and
recognized the impairment loss of assets of NT$56,328 thousand according
to the test result.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:(1) By the resolution of the
Board of Directors, the Company's employee training center was planned for
sale. In accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 36, the
Company has recognized impairment loss of NT$56,328 thousand.
(2) The recognition of impairment loss of this time does not involve cash
flow and has no material impact on the Company's operation.
(3) The amount of the impairment loss will be recorded in the financial
statements of year 2021.

Disclaimer

Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 08:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.
03:24aJIHSUN FINANCIAL : Jih Sun FHC announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Jih Sun Bank, the ad..
PU
2021JihSun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021Jihsun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. Announces Appointment of Wong Wu-Sheng as General Man..
CI
2021Jihsun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. Announces Appointment of Ya-Fei Chang as General Mana..
CI
2021Jihsun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. Announces Appointment of Huang Wan Yi as General Mana..
CI
2021JihSun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payment date is October 22, ..
CI
2021Shu Mu Chun Resigns as Natural-Person Director of Jih Sun Cresvale International Ltd., ..
CI
2021Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire remaining 43.08% stake in JihSun Fi..
CI
2021Jihsun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. Announces the Resignation of Su Li-Te as Representati..
CI
2021Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces the Appointment of Directors
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 772 M 353 M 353 M
Net income 2020 2 909 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2020 7 555 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 3,06%
Capitalization 47 359 M 1 710 M 1 711 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,59x
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 365
Free-Float -
Chart JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
JihSun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Fang Wang General Manager
Mu Chun Hsu Head-Finance
Chin Tang Huang Chairman
Chak Lam Tang Independent Director
Hsin Hui Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.0.00%1 710
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-10.43%54 198
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-8.74%24 141
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.2.68%23 723
XP INC.3.31%16 613
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-8.28%13 609