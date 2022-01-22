JihSun Financial : Jih Sun FHC announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Jih Sun Bank, the adoption of the Board of Directors for the recognition of impairment loss of assets.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/22 2.Company name:Jih Sun International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 36, the Company has conducted the impairment test of assets and recognized the impairment loss of assets of NT$56,328 thousand according to the test result. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:(1) By the resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company's employee training center was planned for sale. In accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 36, the Company has recognized impairment loss of NT$56,328 thousand. (2) The recognition of impairment loss of this time does not involve cash flow and has no material impact on the Company's operation. (3) The amount of the impairment loss will be recorded in the financial statements of year 2021.