    5820   TW0005820005

JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.

(5820)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-12
12.45 TWD   +0.40%
05:45aJIHSUN FINANCIAL : Jih Sun FHC announces, on behalf of subsidiary Jih Sun Bank, the important resolutions at the shareholders' meeting (exercised by the board meeting).
PU
05:26aJIHSUN FINANCIAL : Jih Sun FHC announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Jih Sun Bank, the record date of cash dividend distribution.
PU
04/11JIHSUN FINANCIAL : Announce the unaudited earnings of March 2022.
PU
JihSun Financial : Jih Sun FHC announces, on behalf of subsidiary Jih Sun Bank, the important resolutions at the shareholders' meeting (exercised by the board meeting).

04/14/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/14 Time of announcement 17:30:54
Subject 
 Jih Sun FHC announces, on behalf of subsidiary Jih
Sun Bank, the important resolutions at the shareholders'
meeting (exercised by the board meeting).
Date of events 2022/04/14 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/04/14
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
  Acknowledge the earnings distribution of year 2021.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
 (1) Acknowledge the business performance report for year 2021.
 (2) Acknowledge the financial statements for year 2021.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
 None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
 (1) Report year 2021 final accounting report audited by the Audit Committee.
 (2) Report the remuneration allocation for employees and directors of year
     2021.
 (3) Adopt the amendment of the "Operation Procedures for the Acquisition and
     Disposal of Assets of Jih Sun International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd."
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to Article 15 of the
  Financial Holding Company Act and Article 128-1 of the Company Act, the
  powers and duties of the shareholders' meeting shall be exercised by the
  board of directors duly. The proposals will become effective as soon as
  being adopted by the board of directors.

Disclaimer

Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 131 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2021 4 075 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 11 914 M 410 M 410 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 713 M 1 644 M 1 644 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 313
Free-Float 6,04%
Managers and Directors
Chih Fang Wang General Manager
Mu Chun Hsu Head-Finance
Chin Tang Huang Chairman
Chak Lam Tang Independent Director
Hsin Hui Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.0.81%1 644
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-30.10%38 038
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-12.52%20 295
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-29.85%18 770
XP INC.1.25%16 167
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.24%12 743