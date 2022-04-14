JihSun Financial : Jih Sun FHC announces, on behalf of subsidiary Jih Sun Bank, the important resolutions at the shareholders' meeting (exercised by the board meeting).
04/14/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/14
Time of announcement
17:30:54
Subject
Jih Sun FHC announces, on behalf of subsidiary Jih
Sun Bank, the important resolutions at the shareholders'
meeting (exercised by the board meeting).
Date of events
2022/04/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/04/14
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledge the earnings distribution of year 2021.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
(1) Acknowledge the business performance report for year 2021.
(2) Acknowledge the financial statements for year 2021.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1) Report year 2021 final accounting report audited by the Audit Committee.
(2) Report the remuneration allocation for employees and directors of year
2021.
(3) Adopt the amendment of the "Operation Procedures for the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets of Jih Sun International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd."
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to Article 15 of the
Financial Holding Company Act and Article 128-1 of the Company Act, the
powers and duties of the shareholders' meeting shall be exercised by the
board of directors duly. The proposals will become effective as soon as
being adopted by the board of directors.
