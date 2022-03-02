Log in
JihSun Financial : Jih Sun FHC announces the change of the accounting officer.

03/02/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 17:50:13
Subject 
 Jih Sun FHC announces the change of
the accounting officer.
Date of events 2022/03/02 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):Accounting officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/02
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Wang Hui Zhen/Accounting officer of Jih Sun FHC
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):Resignation
6.Reason for the change:Wang Hui Zhen, the original accounting officer,
resigned due to personal reason.
7.Effective date:2022/03/26
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
