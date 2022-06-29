Log in
JihSun Financial : Jih Sun FHC, on behalf of Jih Sun Life Insurance Agency subsidiary, announces the material resolutions of the 2022 shareholders' ordinary meeting.

06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 16:44:40
Subject 
 Jih Sun FHC, on behalf of Jih Sun Life Insurance
Agency subsidiary, announces the material resolutions
of the 2022 shareholders' ordinary meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
 Acknowledgement of the Company's earnings distribution of year 2021.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:Nil.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
 Acknowledgement of the Company's business report and financial
 statements of year 2021.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:Nil.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
 (1)Report the business overview report of year 2021.
 (2)Report the supervisor's inspection report of year 2021.
 (3)Report the allocation of the remuneration for staffs of year 2021.
 (4)Adoption of the amendment of the"Procedures Governing the Acquisition
 or Disposal of Assets by Jih Sun Life Insurance Agency".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil.

Disclaimer

Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
