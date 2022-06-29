JihSun Financial : Jih Sun FHC, on behalf of Jih Sun Life Insurance Agency subsidiary, announces the material resolutions of the 2022 shareholders' ordinary meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Acknowledgement of the Company's earnings distribution of year 2021. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:Nil. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgement of the Company's business report and financial statements of year 2021. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:Nil. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Report the business overview report of year 2021. (2)Report the supervisor's inspection report of year 2021. (3)Report the allocation of the remuneration for staffs of year 2021. (4)Adoption of the amendment of the"Procedures Governing the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets by Jih Sun Life Insurance Agency". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil.