JihSun Financial : On behalf of Jih Sun Futures, Jih Sun FHC announces the record date for dividend allocation resolved by the board of directors.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/28 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend of NT$50,622,337; NT$0.7231762 per share 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:NA 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:NA 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/30 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA