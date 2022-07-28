JihSun Financial : On behalf of Jih Sun Futures, Jih Sun FHC announces the record date for dividend allocation resolved by the board of directors.
07/28/2022 | 03:18am EDT
Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/28
Time of announcement
15:06:14
Subject
On behalf of Jih Sun Futures,
Jih Sun FHC announces the record date for dividend
allocation resolved by the board of directors.
Date of events
2022/07/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$50,622,337; NT$0.7231762 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher
will end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/30
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:17:06 UTC.