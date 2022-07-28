Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. JihSun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5820   TW0005820005

JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.

(5820)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

JihSun Financial : On behalf of Jih Sun Futures, Jih Sun FHC announces the record date for dividend allocation resolved by the board of directors.

07/28/2022 | 03:18am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 15:06:14
Subject 
 On behalf of Jih Sun Futures,
Jih Sun FHC announces the record date for dividend
allocation resolved by the board of directors.
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$50,622,337; NT$0.7231762 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher
will end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/30
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
