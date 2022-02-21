JihSun Financial : On behalf of Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting, Jih Sun FHC announces the change of directors and supervisor.
02/21/2022 | 04:51am EST
Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
17:38:14
Subject
On behalf of Jih Sun Securities Investment
Consulting, Jih Sun FHC announces the change of directors
and supervisor.
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/21
2.Name of legal person:Jih Sun Securities Co., Ltd
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Director:
Yu Tai-Lung
Chang,Ya-Fei
Wong,Wu-Sheng
Supervisor:
Chen,Yen-Ting
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:
Yu Tai-LungChairman of
Jih Sun Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd.
Chang,Ya-FeiChairman of
Jih Sun Futures Co., Ltd.
Wong,Wu-ShengGeneral Manager of
Jih Sun Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd.
Supervisor:
Chen,Yen-TingChief Financial Officer of
Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Director:
Yu Tai-Lung
Chang,Ya-Fei
Wong,Wu-Sheng
Supervisor:
Chen,Yen-Ting
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Yu Tai-LungChairman of
Jih Sun Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd.
Chang,Ya-FeiChairman of
Jih Sun Futures Co., Ltd.
Wong,Wu-ShengGeneral Manager of
Jih Sun Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd.
Supervisor:
Chen,Yen-TingChief Financial Officer of
Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:Juridical person shareholder appoints
the 15th term directors and supervisor.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/03/14~2022/03/13
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:03 UTC.