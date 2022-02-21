JihSun Financial : On behalf of Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting, Jih Sun FHC announces the change of directors and supervisor.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/21 2.Name of legal person:Jih Sun Securities Co., Ltd 3.Name of the previous position holder: Director: Yu Tai-Lung Chang,Ya-Fei Wong,Wu-Sheng Supervisor: Chen,Yen-Ting 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director: Yu Tai-LungChairman of Jih Sun Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd. Chang,Ya-FeiChairman of Jih Sun Futures Co., Ltd. Wong,Wu-ShengGeneral Manager of Jih Sun Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd. Supervisor: Chen,Yen-TingChief Financial Officer of Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: Director: Yu Tai-Lung Chang,Ya-Fei Wong,Wu-Sheng Supervisor: Chen,Yen-Ting 6.Resume of the new position holder: Yu Tai-LungChairman of Jih Sun Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd. Chang,Ya-FeiChairman of Jih Sun Futures Co., Ltd. Wong,Wu-ShengGeneral Manager of Jih Sun Securities Investment Services Co., Ltd. Supervisor: Chen,Yen-TingChief Financial Officer of Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 7.Reason for the change:Juridical person shareholder appoints the 15th term directors and supervisor. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/03/14~2022/03/13 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/21 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None