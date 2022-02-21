JihSun Financial : On behalf of Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting, Jih Sun FHC announces the election of chairman.
02/21/2022 | 04:51am EST
Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
17:38:38
Subject
On behalf of Jih Sun Securities Investment
Consulting, Jih Sun FHC announces the election of
chairman.
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/02/21
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Yu Tai-Lung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of Jih Sun Securities
Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Yu Tai-Lung
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Jih Sun Securities Investment
Consulting Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:term expired and re-election.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
