Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. JihSun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5820   TW0005820005

JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.

(5820)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JihSun Financial : The Company announced that Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. has held more than 70% of the total issued shares of the Company.

06/02/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/06/02 Time of announcement 18:09:08
Subject 
 The Company announced that Fubon Financial Holding
Co., Ltd. has held more than 70% of the total issued
shares of the Company.
Date of events 2022/06/02 To which item it meets paragraph 46
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02
2.Name of the TWSE/TPEx-listed company that holds more
than 70 percent of the total issued shares or total capital
of the TPEx listed company:Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Total no.of issued shares or total capital of the TPEx
listed company (please enter the words "total no.of
issued shares" or "total capital" and the no.of shares
or the monetary amount):Total no.of issued shares:3,834,714,461 shares
4.Shares of the listed company held by the TWSE/TPEx-listed
 company (where "total no.of issued shares" has been
entered for the preceding item, please enter the no.of
shares in this field; where "total capital" has been
entered, please enter the monetary amount of the shares
in this field):2,834,111,503 shares（as of 2022/05/31）
5.Shares of the TPEx listed company held by the
TWSE/TPEx-listed company as a percentage of the total issued
shares or total capital of the TPEx listed company (%):
73.91% (as of 2022/05/31）
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1).The Company today (June 2, 2022) received a copy from Fubon
    FHC that they have acquired 73.91% of the total issued
    shares of the Company.
(2).Fubon FHC and Jih Sun FHC have jointly applied to the competent
    authority for approval of the merger. Once the merger case has
    been approved by the competent authority, Jih Sun FHC will apply
    to the Taipei Exchange for the delisting of securities in
    accordance with the relevant regulations.

Disclaimer

Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.
05:12aJIHSUN FINANCIAL : Announced by Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of JS Cresva..
PU
05:12aJIHSUN FINANCIAL : Announced by Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of JS Cresva..
PU
05/31JIHSUN FINANCIAL : Purpose for 2022 AGM announced by Jih Sun FHC on behalf of Jih Sun Futu..
PU
05/31JIHSUN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of Jih Sun Futures for the disposal of the right..
PU
05/30JIHSUN FINANCIAL : FHC announces, on behalf of subsidiary Int'l Insurance Agency, the impo..
PU
05/25JihSun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/20JIHSUN FINANCIAL : Jih Sun FHC, on behalf of Jih Sun Life Insurance Agency subsidiary, ann..
PU
04/28JIHSUN FINANCIAL : Purpose for 2022 shareholders'ordinary meeting announced by Jih Sun FHC..
PU
04/28JIHSUN FINANCIAL : On behalf of Jih Sun Futures, Jih Sun FHC announces the earnings distri..
PU
04/27JIHSUN FINANCIAL : Announced by Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of JS Cresva..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 131 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2021 4 075 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2021 11 914 M 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45 785 M 1 566 M 1 566 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 313
Free-Float 6,04%
Chart JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
JihSun Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Fang Wang General Manager
Mu Chun Hsu Head-Finance
Chin Tang Huang Chairman
Chak Lam Tang Independent Director
Hsin Hui Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JIHSUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD.-0.40%1 566
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-26.47%44 941
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.40%17 835
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-31.68%17 090
XP INC.-24.22%12 197
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-37.38%10 866