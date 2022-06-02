JihSun Financial : The Company announced that Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. has held more than 70% of the total issued shares of the Company.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02 2.Name of the TWSE/TPEx-listed company that holds more than 70 percent of the total issued shares or total capital of the TPEx listed company:Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 3.Total no.of issued shares or total capital of the TPEx listed company (please enter the words "total no.of issued shares" or "total capital" and the no.of shares or the monetary amount):Total no.of issued shares:3,834,714,461 shares 4.Shares of the listed company held by the TWSE/TPEx-listed company (where "total no.of issued shares" has been entered for the preceding item, please enter the no.of shares in this field; where "total capital" has been entered, please enter the monetary amount of the shares in this field):2,834,111,503 shares（as of 2022/05/31） 5.Shares of the TPEx listed company held by the TWSE/TPEx-listed company as a percentage of the total issued shares or total capital of the TPEx listed company (%): 73.91% (as of 2022/05/31） 6.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1).The Company today (June 2, 2022) received a copy from Fubon FHC that they have acquired 73.91% of the total issued shares of the Company. (2).Fubon FHC and Jih Sun FHC have jointly applied to the competent authority for approval of the merger. Once the merger case has been approved by the competent authority, Jih Sun FHC will apply to the Taipei Exchange for the delisting of securities in accordance with the relevant regulations.