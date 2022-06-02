JihSun Financial : The Company announced that Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. has held more than 70% of the total issued shares of the Company.
06/02/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Provided by: JIH SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
18:09:08
Subject
The Company announced that Fubon Financial Holding
Co., Ltd. has held more than 70% of the total issued
shares of the Company.
Date of events
2022/06/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 46
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02
2.Name of the TWSE/TPEx-listed company that holds more
than 70 percent of the total issued shares or total capital
of the TPEx listed company:Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Total no.of issued shares or total capital of the TPEx
listed company (please enter the words "total no.of
issued shares" or "total capital" and the no.of shares
or the monetary amount):Total no.of issued shares:3,834,714,461 shares
4.Shares of the listed company held by the TWSE/TPEx-listed
company (where "total no.of issued shares" has been
entered for the preceding item, please enter the no.of
shares in this field; where "total capital" has been
entered, please enter the monetary amount of the shares
in this field):2,834,111,503 shares（as of 2022/05/31）
5.Shares of the TPEx listed company held by the
TWSE/TPEx-listed company as a percentage of the total issued
shares or total capital of the TPEx listed company (%):
73.91% (as of 2022/05/31）
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1).The Company today (June 2, 2022) received a copy from Fubon
FHC that they have acquired 73.91% of the total issued
shares of the Company.
(2).Fubon FHC and Jih Sun FHC have jointly applied to the competent
authority for approval of the merger. Once the merger case has
been approved by the competent authority, Jih Sun FHC will apply
to the Taipei Exchange for the delisting of securities in
accordance with the relevant regulations.
