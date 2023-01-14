Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  JIK Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    511618   INE026B01049

JIK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(511618)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-08
0.7600 INR   -3.80%
2022JIK Industries Limited Announces the Resignation of Karthik Sairam from Board of Directors
CI
2022JIK Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Ritika Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
2022JIK Industries Limited Appoints Ritika Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
JIK Industries : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

01/14/2023 | 07:50am EST
JIK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Date: January 14, 2023

To,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051

Scrip Code: 511618

Scrip Code: JIKIND

Subject: Compliance Certificate under Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Dear Sir / Madam,

In accordance with Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 based on the certificate received from Link In-time India Private Limited (RTA), which is enclosed herewith, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the depository participants for Dematerialisation were confirmed to the depositories and the securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.

We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within the prescribed timelines.

Kindly take this information on your records and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

FOR and on behalf of JIK Industries Limited

Rajendra

Gulabrai

Parikh

Digitally signed by Rajendra Gulabrai Parikh

Date: 2023.01.14 15:44:01 +05'30'

Rajendra Gulabrai Parikh

Whole Time Director & CEO

DIN: 00496747

Address: Balkum Pada no. 3, Balkum Village,

Thane (West) 400 608

Enclosed: Certificate received from Link In-time India Private Limited

Copy to:

National Securities Depository Limited

The Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Address: Trade World 4th Floor, Kamala

Address: Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 28th Floor,

Limited, Mills Compound, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Dalai Street, Mumbai - 400 023 Maharashtra India

- 400 013, Maharashtra, India

Regd. Off.- Pada no. 3, Balkum Village, Thane (west), Thane, MH Mumbai 400608IN CIN: L65990MH1990PLC056475

Tel: +91-22-2542 - 6356 Email: admin@jik.co.in Website: www.jik.co.in

LINK INTIME INDIA PVT. LTD.

CIN : U67190MH1999PTC118368

C-101, 247 Park, L.B.S. Marg,

Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400 083

Phone: +91 22 4918 6000

Fax: +91 22 4918 6060

Email: mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

To,

Date :

06-01-2023

The Compliance Officer/ Company Secretary

JIK INDUSTRIES LTD

PADA NO. 3,

BALKUM, THANE WEST ,

MUMBAI ,

THANE

PINCODE : 400608

Sub :

Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board

of India

(Depositories and

Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Dear Sir/Madam,

In reference to the above captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the depository participants for

dematerialisation during the

quarter ended 31st December 2022,

were

confirmed

(accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and

that securities comprised in

the said certificates have been listed

on

the stock

exchanges where the earlier issued securities are

listed.

We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within the prescribed timelines. We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Link Intime India Pvt.Ltd.

Ashok Shetty

Vice President-Corporate Registry

Note : You are requested to inform Depositorie(s) and Stock Exchange(s) wherever your security are listed accordingly.

Corp.Off : C-101, 247 PARK, L.B.S.MARG, VIKHROLI WEST, MUMBAI - 400083.

TEL : 49186270 Fax: 49186060

EMAIL : rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

WEB : www.linkintime.co.in

Disclaimer

JIK Industries Limited published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 12:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,48 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,01 M - -
Net Debt 2021 71,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,2 M 0,68 M -
EV / Sales 2020 57,0x
EV / Sales 2021 227x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,6%
Managers and Directors
Rajendra Gulabrai Parikh Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Surendra Chandrakant Gurav Chief Financial Officer
Manoj Pragji Unadkat Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajeshri Deepak Patel Independent Non-Executive Director
