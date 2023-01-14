JIK Industries : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

JIK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Date: January 14, 2023 To, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001 Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051 Scrip Code: 511618 Scrip Code: JIKIND

Subject: Compliance Certificate under Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Dear Sir / Madam,

In accordance with Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 based on the certificate received from Link In-time India Private Limited (RTA), which is enclosed herewith, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the depository participants for Dematerialisation were confirmed to the depositories and the securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.

We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within the prescribed timelines.

Kindly take this information on your records and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

FOR and on behalf of JIK Industries Limited