JIK Industries : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
01/14/2023 | 07:50am EST
JIK INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Date: January 14, 2023
To,
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001
Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051
Scrip Code: 511618
Scrip Code: JIKIND
Subject: Compliance Certificate under Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Dear Sir / Madam,
In accordance with Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 based on the certificate received from Link In-time India Private Limited (RTA), which is enclosed herewith, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the depository participants for Dematerialisation were confirmed to the depositories and the securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.
We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within the prescribed timelines.
Kindly take this information on your records and acknowledge the receipt.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
FOR and on behalf of JIK Industries Limited
Rajendra
Gulabrai
Parikh
Digitally signed by Rajendra Gulabrai Parikh
Date: 2023.01.14 15:44:01 +05'30'
Rajendra Gulabrai Parikh
Whole Time Director & CEO
DIN: 00496747
Address: Balkum Pada no. 3, Balkum Village,
Thane (West) 400 608
Enclosed: Certificate received from Link In-time India Private Limited
Copy to:
National Securities Depository Limited
The Central Depository Services (India) Limited
Address: Trade World 4th Floor, Kamala
Address: Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 28th Floor,
Limited, Mills Compound, Lower Parel, Mumbai
Dalai Street, Mumbai - 400 023 Maharashtra India
- 400 013, Maharashtra, India
Regd. Off.- Pada no. 3, Balkum Village, Thane (west), Thane, MH Mumbai 400608IN CIN: L65990MH1990PLC056475
Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board
of India
(Depositories and
Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Dear Sir/Madam,
In reference to the above captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the depository participants for
dematerialisation during the
quarter ended 31st December 2022,
were
confirmed
(accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and
that securities comprised in
the said certificates have been listed
on
the stock
exchanges where the earlier issued securities are
listed.
We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within the prescribed timelines. We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Link Intime India Pvt.Ltd.
Ashok Shetty
Vice President-Corporate Registry
Note : You are requested to inform Depositorie(s) and Stock Exchange(s) wherever your security are listed accordingly.
JIK Industries Limited published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 12:49:04 UTC.