Ant-linked firms' shares rise after news of Jack Ma ceding control; Alibaba jumps

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shares of listed Chinese companies
that count Ant Group as a major shareholder rose on Monday after
announcements that Ant founder Jack Ma is giving up control of
the fintech giant following an overhaul.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Ma's Alibaba jumped 7%.
Shares of Longshine Technology Group Co Ltd,
Jilin Zhengyuan, Shanghai Golden Bridge Infotech Co
, Orbbec Inc and Hundsun Technologies
also rose. Ant indirectly owns stakes ranging from
more than 20% to slightly more than 5% in those companies.
Ant said over the weekend that founder Jack Ma will give up
control of the company.
The overhaul seeks to draw a line under a regulatory
crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market
debut was scuppered two years ago.
Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo
Markets, Hong Kong, said Jack Ma's ceding of control of Ant and
other businesses would help remove some uncertainties and pave
the way to develop and expand the group's business.
"It should have removed some of the authorities' concerns
about the group as the change was likely a negotiated outcome
with the authorities," Wong said. "And investor sentiment
towards the China internet sector is likely to improve further."
Guo Shuqing, head of China's Banking and Insurance
Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), said in an interview with China's
official Xinhua news agency published on Jan. 7 that
rectification of financial businesses of 14 platform companies
have been "basically completed", while a few remaining issues
need to be resolved. Guo did not name the companies.
Authorities will adopt "normalized regulation" afterwards
and encourage platform companies to operate in a compliant
manner, Guo was quoted as saying.
IPO SPECULATION
Ant's $37 billion IPO, which would have been the world's
largest, was cancelled at the last minute in November 2020,
leading to a forced restructuring of the financial technology
firm and speculation the Chinese billionaire would have to cede
control.
"Investors can stop guessing and can finally assign a risk
premium to the new company that Ant was transformed to be,"
Alexander Sirakov, managing partner at Aquariusx, a
Shanghai-based investment consultancy, said after Ant's
announcement.
Morgan Stanley, in a Jan. 8 research note, said it would
elevate Alibaba to its "top pick" of stocks in China's internet
industry in 2023, citing easing regulation as part of the
reasons for its decision.
While some analysts have said a relinquishing of control
could clear the way for Ant to revive its initial public
offering (IPO), the changes announced on Saturday, however, are
likely to result in a further delay due to listing regulations.
China's domestic A-share market requires companies to wait
three years after a change in control to list. The wait is two
years on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR market, and one year in
Hong Kong.
Ant said on Sunday it has no plan to initiate an IPO.
The CBIRC on Dec. 30 approved a capital increase in Ant's
consumer finance arm to 18.5 billion yuan from 8
billion yuan in the latest step of its restructuring.
Reuters reported in November, citing sources, that Chinese
authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion
on Ant Group, a move that may set the stage for ending the
fintech company's two-year-long regulatory overhaul.
Li Nan, professor of Finance at Shanghai Jiaotong
University, however said Ant's inherent problems remain after
its change of control.
"The key problem in the business model of Ant is embedding
loan (Huabei and Jiebei) wealth management and insurance in the
payment platform (Alipay), evading the necessary risk management
regulation, such as capital adequacy ratio, liquidity ratio as
well as loan loss reserve ratio," Li said.
The leverage is still way too high after Ant's capital
increase, she said.
