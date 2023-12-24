Certain A Shares of Jilin University Zhengyuan Information Technologies Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023.

Certain A Shares of Jilin University Zhengyuan Information Technologies Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1102 days starting from 17-DEC-2020 to 24-DEC-2023.



Details:

The company?s actual controllers Yu Fengliang and Liu Haitao and their controlled companies who are shareholders Jilin Bowei Industrial Co., Ltd. and Jilin Digital Certificate Authority Co., Ltd. and the actual controllers? persons acting in concert Jilin Yingcai Investment Co., Ltd., Zhao Zhanyue, and Beijing Zhongruan Lianmeng Technology Development Co., Ltd. committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



The company?s other shareholders committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.