Resignation of Jing Chen as Chairman of Audit Committee and Board Member
On December 21, 2023, Jing Chen, the chairperson of the audit committee and an independent director of Jin Medical International Ltd. (the "Company"), resigned from her positions with the Company, effective as of such date. The resignation of Jing Chen was not related to any disagreement with the Company's accounting policies.
