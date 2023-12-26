UNITED STATES

For the month of December 2023

Commission File Number: 001-41661

JIN MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

No. 33 Lingxiang Road, Wujin District

Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province

People's Republic of China

Resignation of Jing Chen as Chairman of Audit Committee and Board Member

On December 21, 2023, Jing Chen, the chairperson of the audit committee and an independent director of Jin Medical International Ltd. (the "Company"), resigned from her positions with the Company, effective as of such date. The resignation of Jing Chen was not related to any disagreement with the Company's accounting policies.

JIN MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LTD. Date: December 26, 2023 By: /s/ Erqi Wang Erqi Wang Chief Executive Officer

