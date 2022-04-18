Jinan Acetate Chemical : Announcement of the bank's dedicated account for deposit and collection of payments for the Company to issue CB3

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18 2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):The Company 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with "Regulations Governing the Offering and Issuance of Securities by Foreign Issuers" Article 10.1 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Contract date:2022/04/18 (2)Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds: Taipei Fubon Bank Dunnan Branch. (3)Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds: O-Bank Taichung Branch.