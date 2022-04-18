Jinan Acetate Chemical : Announcement of the bank's dedicated account for deposit and collection of payments for the Company to issue CB3
04/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Time of announcement
17:59:55
Subject
Announcement of the bank's dedicated account for
deposit and collection of payments for the Company to
issue CB3
Date of events
2022/04/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with "Regulations Governing
the Offering and Issuance of Securities by Foreign Issuers"
Article 10.1
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Contract date:2022/04/18
(2)Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:
Taipei Fubon Bank Dunnan Branch.
(3)Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:
O-Bank Taichung Branch.
Jinan Acetate Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:13:15 UTC.