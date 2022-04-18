Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4763   KYG5138S1057

JINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4763)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
99.30 TWD   -0.10%
06:14aJINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL : Announcement of the bank's dedicated account for deposit and collection of payments for the Company to issue CB3
PU
03/25Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/25JINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary My Parents Living Technology Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Jinan Acetate Chemical : Announcement of the bank's dedicated account for deposit and collection of payments for the Company to issue CB3

04/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 17:59:55
Subject 
 Announcement of the bank's dedicated account for
deposit and collection of payments for the Company to
issue CB3
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with "Regulations Governing
the Offering and Issuance of Securities by Foreign Issuers"
Article 10.1
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Contract date:2022/04/18
(2)Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:
Taipei Fubon Bank Dunnan Branch.
(3)Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:
O-Bank Taichung Branch.

Disclaimer

Jinan Acetate Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:13:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
