Jinan Acetate Chemical : Announcement of the resolution by the board change of organization

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/15 2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company's plans to adjust the investment structure in response to the group's operational planning The company originally invest 28.65% shareholding of parent Acetek Momentum Co., Ltd.-President through My Parents Living Technology Limited 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.The transaction price of this investment structure adjustment is planned to be based on the net value of the most recent financial statement. 2.This investment structure adjustment has no effect on the company's overall consolidated profit and loss. The shareholding ratio remains unchanged before and after the adjustment, and it has no effect on the company's shareholders equity. 3.The chairman of the board is authorized to handle the actual work matters with full authority.