JINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4763)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
113.00 TWD   +1.35%
04:53aJINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL : Announcement that the board of directors of the company approved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022
PU
04:53aJINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL : Announcement of the resolution by the board change of organization
PU
08/11JINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL : Announcement to amend part of the annual report of the company's 2022 annual shareholders meeting
PU
Jinan Acetate Chemical : Announcement of the resolution by the board change of organization

08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/15 Time of announcement 16:38:04
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the board
change of organization
Date of events 2022/08/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/15
2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 The Company's plans to adjust the investment structure in response
 to the group's operational planning
 The company originally invest 28.65% shareholding of parent
 Acetek Momentum Co., Ltd.-President through
 My Parents  Living Technology Limited
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 1.The transaction price of this investment structure adjustment
    is planned  to be based on the net value of the most recent
    financial statement.
 2.This investment structure adjustment has no effect on the company's
   overall consolidated profit and loss. The shareholding ratio remains
   unchanged before and after the adjustment, and it has no effect
   on the company's shareholders equity.
 3.The chairman of the board is authorized to handle the actual
   work matters with full authority.

Disclaimer

Jinan Acetate Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 715 M - -
Net income 2021 358 M - -
Net Debt 2021 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 5,26%
Capitalization 6 453 M 215 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ko Chang Wang Chairman & General Manager
Tse Chung Lin Independent Director
Wen Cheng Lin Independent Director
Ericson Fensterseifer Director
Li Min Yang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.13%215
ECOLAB INC.-25.79%49 614
SIKA AG-35.98%39 665
GIVAUDAN SA-29.72%32 948
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-8.94%27 901
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.51%21 761