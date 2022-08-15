Jinan Acetate Chemical : Announcement of the resolution by the board change of organization
08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Provided by: Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/08/15
Time of announcement
16:38:04
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the board
change of organization
Date of events
2022/08/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/15
2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company's plans to adjust the investment structure in response
to the group's operational planning
The company originally invest 28.65% shareholding of parent
Acetek Momentum Co., Ltd.-President through
My Parents Living Technology Limited
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.The transaction price of this investment structure adjustment
is planned to be based on the net value of the most recent
financial statement.
2.This investment structure adjustment has no effect on the company's
overall consolidated profit and loss. The shareholding ratio remains
unchanged before and after the adjustment, and it has no effect
on the company's shareholders equity.
3.The chairman of the board is authorized to handle the actual
work matters with full authority.
