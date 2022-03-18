Jinan Acetate Chemical : Announcement to change the source of funds for repayment of the company's first unsecured domestic convertible corporate bonds
03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT
Provided by: Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/18
Time of announcement
15:19:30
Subject
Announcement to change the source of funds for
repayment of the company's first unsecured domestic
convertible corporate bonds
Date of events
2022/03/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18
2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
1.The company issued the first unsecured domestic convertible
corporate bonds , with a total denomination of
NTD$ 500,000 thousand, approved by the Financial
Supervision and Administration Commission on May 19, 2017
No. 1060016481 letter approved and issued on record.
2.Based on the company's operational needs, it is to change
the source of the aforementioned corporate bonds to repay
convertible corporate bonds, and the original company
"under the annual operating funds", it is changed to
"operating activities, financing Activities,
2022 annual cash capital increase and The Third Domestic
Unsecured Convertible Corporate Bonds Funds raised or funds
generated by other means"
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
