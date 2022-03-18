Jinan Acetate Chemical : Announcement to change the source of funds for repayment of the company's first unsecured domestic convertible corporate bonds 03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Provided by: Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD. SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 15:19:30 Subject Announcement to change the source of funds for repayment of the company's first unsecured domestic convertible corporate bonds Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51 Statement 1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18 2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: 1.The company issued the first unsecured domestic convertible corporate bonds , with a total denomination of NTD$ 500,000 thousand, approved by the Financial Supervision and Administration Commission on May 19, 2017 No. 1060016481 letter approved and issued on record. 2.Based on the company's operational needs, it is to change the source of the aforementioned corporate bonds to repay convertible corporate bonds, and the original company "under the annual operating funds", it is changed to "operating activities, financing Activities, 2022 annual cash capital increase and The Third Domestic Unsecured Convertible Corporate Bonds Funds raised or funds generated by other means" 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None Attachments Original Link

