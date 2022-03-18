Log in
Jinan Acetate Chemical : Announcement to change the source of funds for repayment of the company's first unsecured domestic convertible corporate bonds

03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 15:19:30
Subject 
 Announcement to change the source of funds for
repayment of the company's first unsecured domestic
convertible corporate bonds
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18
2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
 1.The company issued the first unsecured domestic convertible
   corporate bonds , with a total denomination of
   NTD$ 500,000 thousand, approved by the Financial
   Supervision and Administration Commission on May 19, 2017
   No. 1060016481 letter approved and issued on record.
 2.Based on the company's operational needs, it is to change
   the source of the aforementioned corporate bonds to repay
   convertible corporate bonds, and the original company
   "under the annual operating funds", it is  changed to
   "operating activities, financing Activities,
   2022 annual cash capital increase and The Third Domestic
   Unsecured Convertible Corporate Bonds Funds raised or funds
   generated by other means"
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Jinan Acetate Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
