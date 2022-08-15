Jinan Acetate Chemical : Group Investment Structure Adjustment Subsidiary Equity Transfer

|
Statement
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Acetek Momentum Co., Ltd. 28.65% Equity
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/15~2022/08/15
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
(1) Number of transaction units: 28.65% equity
(2) Price per unit: Not applicable
(3) Total transaction amount: USD 4,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
seller
(1) Transaction counterparty:My Parents Living Technology Limited
(2) Relationship with the company: a subsidiary of the company
buyer
(1) Transaction counterparty:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.(China)
(2) Relationship with the company: the company's grandson company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
This is due to the adjustment of the Group's investment structure,
and this transaction has no impact on the Company's financial business
and shareholders' equity.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
Not applicable.
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):Not applicable.
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):
This is due to the adjustment of the Group's investment structure,
and this transaction has no impact on the Company's financial
business and shareholders' equity.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
It is handled in accordance with the equity transfer contract.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The internal organizational structure of the group was approved
by the audit committee and the board of directors of the company
on August 15, 2022
For the reorganization, the transfer price is based on the financial
statements and appraisal report for the second quarter of 2022 checked
by accountants.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:Not applicable.
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Due to the reorganization of the internal organizational structure
of the group, My Parents Living Technology Limited transferred the
28.65% equity of Acetek Momentum Co., Ltd. it held to
Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.(China)
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Portfolio investment as a percentage of the company's
most recent financial statement's total assets: 0%
Portfolio investment as a percentage
of equity attributable to owners of the parent company: 0%
Amount of working capital in the most recent
financial statements: RMB 1,205,178,000
14.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable.
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
This is due to the adjustment of the Group's investment structure,
and this transaction has no impact on the Company's
financial business and shareholders' equity.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:none
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:YES
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/15
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/08/15
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:Not applicable.
21.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable.
22.Name of the CPA:Not applicable.
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable.
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:NO
25.Details on change of business model:
It belongs to the adjustment of the Group's
investment structure and does not involve changes in the operating model.
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:Not applicable.
27.Source of funds:Not applicable.
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
This is due to the adjustment of the Group's
investment structure, and this transaction has no
impact on the Company's financial business and shareholders' equity.